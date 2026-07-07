Tata Sierra EV Vs VinFast VF7: Electric Compact SUV Face-Off

Tata Motors recently launched the Tata Sierra EV a few days ago, with an array of tech. The SUV carries the same silhouette as the Tata Sierra, but with its own EV-specific design elements and AWD capability.

On the other hand, the VinFast VF7 is a mid-size electric SUV with a futuristic design and tech on offer. Determine which of these two models suits you best. Let’s take an in-depth comparison of the Tata Sierra EV and the VinFast VF7.

Price

Model Tata Sierra EV VinFast VF7 Price (ex-showroom) Rs 18.79 lakh to Rs 25.99 lakh Rs 21.89 lakh to Rs 26.79 lakh

The entry-level Sierra EV is Rs 3.10 lakh more affordable than the VF7. Even at the top-end trim, the Sierra EV is more affordable by Rs 80,000.

The Sierra EV is offered in a wider price range, catering to a broader audience with a wider budget range.

The Earth variant, despite being the entry-level trim, offers a lot for the money. The Earth trim, positioned as the base model, provides significant value with features offered in the higher trim.

Similarly, the base Pure variant of the Tata Sierra EV has a long list of features and safety tech, making it a value-for-money purchase.

Dimensions

Parameter Sierra EV VinFast VF7 Difference Length 4340 mm 4550 mm -210 mm Width 1841 mm 1893 mm -52 mm Height 1750 mm 1596 mm +154 mm Wheelbase 2730 mm 2840 mm -110 mm Boot Space 622-litres 537-litres +85 litres

In the comparison, the VF7 is longer, wider and has a longer wheelbase than the Tata Sierra EV.

The VF7 has a 210 mm longer body and a 110 mm longer wheelbase, which means more cabin space, mainly in the second row.

The Sierra EV is 154 mm taller than the VF7, giving an upright SUV stance and a strong road presence.

The Sierra EV features a 622-litre boot, providing 85 litres of extra cargo space compared to the 537-litre boot of the VinFast VF7.

Colour Options

Tata Sierra EV VinFast VF7 Pristine White Infinity Blanc Pure Grey Crimson Red* Coorg Clouds Jet Black* Bengal Rouge Desat Silver Andaman Adventure Zenith Grey* Rishikesh Rapids Urban Mint Nainital Nocturne

* Also available in dual-tone colour schemes.

The Tata Sierra EV is offered in 7 shades, while the VinFast VF7 is offered in just 6 colour options.

VinFast VF7 offers 3 of them in an optional dual-tone colour theme.

Nainital Nocturne is available exclusively on the top-end AWD variant of the Tata Sierra EV, i.e. the Empowered A QWD.

Features & Safety

Features Tata Sierra EV VinFast VF7 Auto LED Headlamps with DRLs ✅ ✅ LED Foglamps ✅ ✅ LED Taillamps ✅ (Connected) ✅ Wheels 19-inch alloy wheels 19-inch alloy wheels Roof Rails ✅ ✅ Height Adjustable Driver Seat 6-way Power-Adjustable 8-way Power-Adjustable Ambient Lighting ✅ ❌ Infotainment (12.3-inch touchscreen) (12.9-inch touchscreen) Wireless Android Auto And Apple CarPlay ✅ ✅ Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound System 12-Speaker JBL Black with Dolby Atmos 8-speaker Powered Tailgate ✅ ✅ Auto Dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Adaptive Cruise Control ✅ ✅ Automatic Climate Control ✅(dual-zone) ✅(dual-zone) Keyless Entry ✅ ✅ Ventilated Front Seats ✅ ✅ Powered Adjustable Seats ✅(6-way Driver, 4-way Co-Driver) ✅(8-way Power Adjustable Driver Seats) Sunroof ✅Panoramic Sunroof ✅(panoramic Glass Roof) Front and Rear Centre Armrest ✅ ✅ Drive Modes ✅ ✅ Cooled Glovebox ✅ ❌ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Head-up Display ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 7 airbags Parking Camera ✅(540-degree) ✅(360-degree camera) ESC (Electronic Stability Control) ✅ ✅ Rain-sensing Wipers ✅ ✅ Parking Sensors ✅(Front and Rear) ✅(Rear) Rear Defogger ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ ✅ ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) ✅(Level 2+) ✅(Level 2)

Both SUVs are feature-loaded, but the Sierra EV stands out with features like ambient lighting, a cooled glove box, a 12-speaker JBL Black audio system with Dolby Atmos, and a 540-degree camera.

The top-end trim of the Sierra EV gets 19-inch wheels, while the other variants get 18-inch wheels. While the VinFast VF7 gets 19-inch wheels across all trims.

Both offer a surround-view camera, but the Sierra EV further enhances the visibility to 540 degrees and adds front parking sensors as well (with the VF7 equipped with just the rear parking sensors).

The VF7 has an advantage on the safety side as it provides 7 airbags, while the Sierra EV offers 6.

Powertrain

Parameter Tata Sierra EV VinFast VF7 Battery Pack 63 kWh 75 kWh 75 kWh 59.6 kWh 70 kWh 70 kWh Drivetrain RWD RWD AWD FWD AWD AWD Power (PS) 238 PS 209 PS 209 PS (rear motor), 140 PS (front motor) 177 PS 204 PS 353 PS Torque (Nm) 315 Nm 315 Nm 504 Nm 250 Nm 310 Nm, 500 Nm Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2) 535 km 665 km 624 km 438 km 532 km 510 km

The Sierra EV is offered in two battery packs: a 63 kWh and a 75 kWh. The 63 kWh battery pack is offered with 565 km of range, and the 75 kWh pack comes with two range options: 665 km (RWD) and 624 km (AWD).

The VinFast VF7 is offered in two battery options: a 59.6 kWh (with a 438 km range) and a 70 kWh battery, offered in two range options: 532 km and 510 km.

The lower variants of the Sierra EV are available in an RWD configuration, whereas the VF7 is configured as an FWD.

Both the VinFast VF7 and the Sierra EV are offered with AWD in higher variants.

The Sierra EV’s lower 63 kWh battery’s claimed range of 565 km is higher than the VF7’s 59.6 kWh battery version at 438 km.

Other Cars to Consider

Creta Electric: A no-nonsense SUV with good range and now BaaS on offer. The Creta Electric gets a good feature list and decent range and efficiency.

Tata Curvv EV: It is significantly more affordable than the Sierra EV. The coupe-styled electric SUV gets an extensive features list.

Tata Harrier EV: It is larger in size and offers slightly more features and a more spacious cabin experience.

Maruti e Vitara: Maruti’s only EV offering gets decent pricing, BaaS scheme, long range and a broad aftersales network with Maruti’s “peace-of-mind” as standard!

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella: Like its sibling, the Maruti e Vitara, the Toyota Ebella is a no-nonsense SUV with impressive range figures, eye-catching design and modern cabin feel.

Mahindra BE 6: With its futuristic look, impressive performance figures, massive battery pack and tech-filled cabin, the BE 6 is a driver-focused electric SUV made for thrills.

VinFast VF6: The newbie SUV for the Indian market, the VF6 comes in a very appropriately sized proportion for city use and gets long range, sleek styling and a well-equipped cabin.

MG Windsor EV: With its premium cabin and tech-loaded, practical approach, the Windsor EV is a very sensible buy. However, in this comparison, it stands as the most established model available.

CarDekho Says…

If you prioritise comprehensive features along with a premium and comfy cabin experience, then you should go for the Sierra EV. On the other hand, if you are looking for an electric SUV with a driver-centric approach, a better safety package and a contemporary appearance, then the VinFast VF7 is worth the buy.

Finally, the choice depends on personal preferences between practicality and the futurism of the car. Which one would you choose? Do let us know in the comments.