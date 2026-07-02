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    Tata Sierra EV vs Mahindra BE 6 Specifications Compared: Which Compact Electric SUV Makes More Sense?

    Both the EVs in question come with two battery packs and bucketloads of features, but which one is the true winner, at least on paper? Let’s take a closer look

    Published On Jul 02, 2026 02:23 PM By Rohit

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    Tata Sierra EV vs Mahindra BE 6

    The compact electric SUV segment has just got a new entrant in the form of the Tata Sierra EV. Tata’s latest electric offering has its work already cut out as it looks set to take on fierce rivals such as the Hyundai Creta Electric, Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and Mahindra BE 6. In this story, let’s check out how its specifications compare with those of the Mahindra BE 6, on paper:

    Tata Sierra EV vs Mahindra BE 6: Dimensions

    Dimension

    Tata Sierra EV

    Mahindra BE 6

    Difference

    Length

    4,340 mm

    4,371 mm

    (- 31 mm)

    Width

    1,841 mm

    1,907 mm

    (- 66 mm)

    Height

    1,750 mm

    1,627 mm

    + 123 mm

    Wheelbase

    2,730 mm

    2,775 mm

    (- 45 mm)

    Tata Sierra EV
    Mahindra BE 6

    •  The Tata Sierra EV is shorter by 31 mm in length compared to the Mahindra BE 6, while also having a 45 mm shorter wheelbase.

    2026 Tata Sierra EV
    Mahindra BE 6

    • While the Sierra EV is narrower by 66 mm than the BE 6, it stands 123 mm tall than the latter.

    Tata Sierra EV vs Mahindra BE 6: Colour Options

    Tata Sierra EV

    Mahindra BE 6

    Rishikesh Rapids

    Tango Red

    Nainital Nocturne

    Desert Myst

    Pristine White

    Everest White

    Pure Grey

    Firestorm Orange

    Bengal Rouge

    Stealth Black

    Coorg Clouds

    Deep Forest

    Andaman Adventure

    Desert Myst Satin

    Everest White Satin

    Tata Sierra EV vs Mahindra BE 6: Features

    Feature

    Tata Sierra EV

    Mahindra BE 6

    Auto-LED projector headlights

    LED DRLs

    ✅ (C-shaped)

    LED positioning lamp

    Front LED fog lamps

    ORVM-mounted turn indicators

    ✅ (dynamic)

    Wheels

    19-inch aerodynamically designed dual-tone alloy wheels

    19- or 20-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels

    Flush-type door handles

    LED tail lights

    Roof rails

    Upholstery

    Leatherette

    Leatherette + fabric

    Leather-wrapped steering wheel with tilt and telescopic adjustment

    ✅ (4-spoke unit)

    Centre console with cupholders

    ✅ (single cupholder)

    60:40 split-folding rear seats

    ✅ (with 2-step recline function)

    ✅ (with 2-step recline function)

    Adjustable headrests for all seats

    Power windows for all doors

    Front centre armrest with storage

    Rear centre armrest with cupholders

    USB charging ports

    Type-C (2 front and 2 rear)

    Type-C (front and rear)

    Digital driver’s display

    10.25-inches

    12.3-inches

    Ventilated front seats

    Automatic climate control with rear AC vents

    ✅ (dual-zone)

    ✅ (dual-zone)

    Wireless smartphone charger

    ✅ (dual)

    Sunroof

    Panoramic

    Panoramic glass roof

    Multi-colour ambient lighting

    ✅(multi-colour)

    Power-adjustable driver seat

    ✅ (6-way driver and 4-way co-driver)

    ✅(6-way driver)

    Powered tailgate

    Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs with auto-fold function

    Touchscreen infotainment system

    12.3-inch touchscreen

    12.3-inch touchscreen

    Co-passenger entertainment screen

    12.3-inches

    Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    No. of speakers

    12-speaker JBL sound system

    16-speaker Harman Kardon music system

    Connected car tech

    Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

    Airbags

    6

    7

    Electronic stability control (ESC)

    3-point seatbelts for all occupants

    ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    Hill-hold assist

    Hill descent control

    360-degree camera

    Corner stability control

    Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    Parking sensors

    Front and rear

    Front and rear

    Electronic parking brake

    All four disc brakes

    Rain-sensing wipers

    ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems)

    ✅(Level-2)

    ✅ (Level-2)

    • Given that both are modern offerings, the two EVs come with common features such as all-LED lighting, dual-zone climate control, a 360-degree camera, and even Level-2 ADAS.

    Tata Sierra EV
    Mahindra BE 6

    • That said, the BE 6 has its own advantages in the form of dual wireless smartphone chargers, multi-colour ambient lighting, a powered tailgate, and even up to seven airbags.

    Tata Sierra EV

    • The Sierra EV, however, does make up for the lost ground with a triple-screens setup on the dashboard, a 4-way power-adjustable co-driver seat, and a panoramic sunroof.

    • You can check out the complete variant-wise features that are available with the Tata Sierra EV here.

    Tata Sierra EV vs Mahindra BE 6: Electric Powertrain

    Specification

    Tata Sierra EV

    Mahindra BE 6

    Battery pack

    63 kWh

    75 kWh

    75 kWh

    59 kWh

    79 kWh

    No. of electric motor(s)

    1

    1

    2

    1

    1

    Power

    238 PS

    209 PS

    209 PS (rear motor), 140 PS (front motor)

    231 PS

    286 PS

    Torque

    315 Nm

    315 Nm

    504 Nm

    380 Nm

    380 Nm

    Claimed range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2)

    565 km 

    665 km

    624 km

    557 km

    683 km

    Drivetrain*

    RWD

    RWD

    AWD

    RWD

    RWD

    *RWD - rear-wheel drive, AWD - all-wheel drive, FWD - front-wheel drive

    Tata Sierra EV Charge port

    •  Even though both the EVs in question come with two battery pack options, it’s the Tata EV that gets the larger battery packs. It is also the only electric car here to get an AWD setup.

    • While the output figures of the electric powertrain of both the EVs are in a similar range, it’s the BE 6 that has the highest power and torque output with the larger 79 kWh battery pack.

    • The BE 6 also wins the round when the claimed range figures are considered, with the 75 kWh battery pack-equipped setup has 683 km on offer.

    • You can also check out the full variant-wise powertrains on offer with the Tata Sierra EV to make an informed purchase decision.

    Tata Sierra EV vs Mahindra BE 6: Prices

    Model

    Tata Sierra EV

    Mahindra BE 6

    Price

    Rs 18.79 lakh to Rs 25.99 lakh (introductory)

    Rs 18.90 lakh to Rs 28.49 lakh

    All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

    •  The Sierra EV is more affordable than the Mahindra BE 6 at both entry-level and top-spec variants.

    • When the fully loaded variants are considered, the Tata EV is more affordable by a whopping Rs 2.5 lakh.

    • Neither of the two Indian EVs are available with the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option, which could have enabled a relatively lower price range.

    CarDekho Says…

    The Tata Sierra EV is promising a complete package, thanks to its stylish design, a loaded set of premium features, and multiple powertrain choices, including an AWD option. Even its claimed range figures are some of the highest numbers in the EV space in India, thereby ensuring owners don’t have any anxiety.

    On the other hand, the Mahindra BE 6 is for those who want their EV to stand out from the crowd, while offering uncompromised performance and a tech-laden cabin experience. It also has the highest claimed range figure here with the larger battery pack-equipped powertrain that is likely to draw more buyers to its side.

    Other Cars To Consider

    If the Sierra EV and BE 6 are on your shortlist, here are some other electric SUVs that deserve a closer look:

    • Hyundai Creta Electric: Offers a familiar SUV package with a plethora of features and Hyundai’s reliability.

    • Maruti e Vitara: Maruti’s first-ever EV offers a high claimed range, along with an extensive set of features and a well-covered safety package.

    • VinFast VF7: Stands out with its clean and modern styling, impressive fit and finish, and offers a choice of two electric powertrain options.

    • VinFast VF6: The smaller brother of the VF7 offers the premium cabin experience but in a smaller footprint and a smaller price tag in comparison to the VF7.

    • Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella: Brings sharp styling, a premium cabin, a smooth driving experience, and a feature-loaded package.

    • MG ZS EV: Offers a premium cabin, a well-equipped feature list, and enough range to comfortably handle everyday driving.

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