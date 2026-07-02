Tata Sierra EV vs Mahindra BE 6 Specifications Compared: Which Compact Electric SUV Makes More Sense?

The compact electric SUV segment has just got a new entrant in the form of the Tata Sierra EV. Tata’s latest electric offering has its work already cut out as it looks set to take on fierce rivals such as the Hyundai Creta Electric, Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and Mahindra BE 6. In this story, let’s check out how its specifications compare with those of the Mahindra BE 6, on paper:

Tata Sierra EV vs Mahindra BE 6: Dimensions

Dimension Tata Sierra EV Mahindra BE 6 Difference Length 4,340 mm 4,371 mm (- 31 mm) Width 1,841 mm 1,907 mm (- 66 mm) Height 1,750 mm 1,627 mm + 123 mm Wheelbase 2,730 mm 2,775 mm (- 45 mm)

The Tata Sierra EV is shorter by 31 mm in length compared to the Mahindra BE 6, while also having a 45 mm shorter wheelbase.

While the Sierra EV is narrower by 66 mm than the BE 6, it stands 123 mm tall than the latter.

Tata Sierra EV vs Mahindra BE 6: Colour Options

Tata Sierra EV Mahindra BE 6 Rishikesh Rapids Tango Red Nainital Nocturne Desert Myst Pristine White Everest White Pure Grey Firestorm Orange Bengal Rouge Stealth Black Coorg Clouds Deep Forest Andaman Adventure Desert Myst Satin – Everest White Satin

While the Sierra EV gets a total of seven paint options, the Mahindra BE 6 comes in eight colourways.

That said, neither of the two EVs have the option of a dual-tone paint shade.

You can check out the variant-wise colours on offer with the Tata Sierra EV to pick it in the colour that suits your personality the best.

Tata Sierra EV vs Mahindra BE 6: Features

Feature Tata Sierra EV Mahindra BE 6 Auto-LED projector headlights ✅ ✅ LED DRLs ✅ ✅ (C-shaped) LED positioning lamp ✅ ❌ Front LED fog lamps ✅ ✅ ORVM-mounted turn indicators ✅ (dynamic) ✅ Wheels 19-inch aerodynamically designed dual-tone alloy wheels 19- or 20-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels Flush-type door handles ✅ ✅ LED tail lights ✅ ✅ Roof rails ✅ ❌ Upholstery Leatherette Leatherette + fabric Leather-wrapped steering wheel with tilt and telescopic adjustment ✅ (4-spoke unit) ✅ Centre console with cupholders ✅ ✅ (single cupholder) 60:40 split-folding rear seats ✅ (with 2-step recline function) ✅ (with 2-step recline function) Adjustable headrests for all seats ✅ ✅ Power windows for all doors ✅ ✅ Front centre armrest with storage ✅ ✅ Rear centre armrest with cupholders ✅ ✅ USB charging ports Type-C (2 front and 2 rear) Type-C (front and rear) Digital driver’s display 10.25-inches 12.3-inches Ventilated front seats ✅ ✅ Automatic climate control with rear AC vents ✅ (dual-zone) ✅ (dual-zone) Wireless smartphone charger ✅ ✅ (dual) Sunroof Panoramic Panoramic glass roof Multi-colour ambient lighting ✅ ✅(multi-colour) Power-adjustable driver seat ✅ (6-way driver and 4-way co-driver) ✅(6-way driver) Powered tailgate ❌ ✅ Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs with auto-fold function ✅ ✅ Touchscreen infotainment system 12.3-inch touchscreen 12.3-inch touchscreen Co-passenger entertainment screen 12.3-inches ❌ Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto ✅ ✅ No. of speakers 12-speaker JBL sound system 16-speaker Harman Kardon music system Connected car tech ✅ ✅ Steering-mounted audio and calling controls ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 7 Electronic stability control (ESC) ✅ ✅ 3-point seatbelts for all occupants ✅ ✅ ISOFIX child seat anchorages ✅ ✅ Hill-hold assist ✅ ❌ Hill descent control ✅ ❌ 360-degree camera ✅ ✅ Corner stability control ✅ ❌ Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) ✅ ✅ Parking sensors Front and rear Front and rear Electronic parking brake ✅ ✅ All four disc brakes ✅ ✅ Rain-sensing wipers ✅ ✅ ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) ✅(Level-2) ✅ (Level-2)

Given that both are modern offerings, the two EVs come with common features such as all-LED lighting, dual-zone climate control, a 360-degree camera, and even Level-2 ADAS.

That said, the BE 6 has its own advantages in the form of dual wireless smartphone chargers, multi-colour ambient lighting, a powered tailgate, and even up to seven airbags.

The Sierra EV, however, does make up for the lost ground with a triple-screens setup on the dashboard, a 4-way power-adjustable co-driver seat, and a panoramic sunroof.

You can check out the complete variant-wise features that are available with the Tata Sierra EV here.

Tata Sierra EV vs Mahindra BE 6: Electric Powertrain

Specification Tata Sierra EV Mahindra BE 6 Battery pack 63 kWh 75 kWh 75 kWh 59 kWh 79 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 1 2 1 1 Power 238 PS 209 PS 209 PS (rear motor), 140 PS (front motor) 231 PS 286 PS Torque 315 Nm 315 Nm 504 Nm 380 Nm 380 Nm Claimed range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2) 565 km 665 km 624 km 557 km 683 km Drivetrain* RWD RWD AWD RWD RWD

*RWD - rear-wheel drive, AWD - all-wheel drive, FWD - front-wheel drive

Even though both the EVs in question come with two battery pack options, it’s the Tata EV that gets the larger battery packs. It is also the only electric car here to get an AWD setup.

While the output figures of the electric powertrain of both the EVs are in a similar range, it’s the BE 6 that has the highest power and torque output with the larger 79 kWh battery pack.

The BE 6 also wins the round when the claimed range figures are considered, with the 75 kWh battery pack-equipped setup has 683 km on offer.

You can also check out the full variant-wise powertrains on offer with the Tata Sierra EV to make an informed purchase decision.

Tata Sierra EV vs Mahindra BE 6: Prices

Model Tata Sierra EV Mahindra BE 6 Price Rs 18.79 lakh to Rs 25.99 lakh (introductory) Rs 18.90 lakh to Rs 28.49 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The Sierra EV is more affordable than the Mahindra BE 6 at both entry-level and top-spec variants.

When the fully loaded variants are considered, the Tata EV is more affordable by a whopping Rs 2.5 lakh.

Neither of the two Indian EVs are available with the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option, which could have enabled a relatively lower price range.

CarDekho Says…

The Tata Sierra EV is promising a complete package, thanks to its stylish design, a loaded set of premium features, and multiple powertrain choices, including an AWD option. Even its claimed range figures are some of the highest numbers in the EV space in India, thereby ensuring owners don’t have any anxiety.

On the other hand, the Mahindra BE 6 is for those who want their EV to stand out from the crowd, while offering uncompromised performance and a tech-laden cabin experience. It also has the highest claimed range figure here with the larger battery pack-equipped powertrain that is likely to draw more buyers to its side.

Other Cars To Consider

If the Sierra EV and BE 6 are on your shortlist, here are some other electric SUVs that deserve a closer look: