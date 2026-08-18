2026 Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ: Which Variant Gets What Battery Pack, Detailed!

Mahindra is known to have many surprises being shown on the occasion of Independence Day, and this year was no different. The ever-popular BE 6 got its first model-year update with the introduction of the BE 6 SPORTEQ, which brought in new interiors, multiple screens, and a new battery pack as well.

The new BE 6 SPORTEQ is now available with three battery pack options and is available in 7 variants, which are One, Two, Three, Three Plus, Four, FE, and FE Four. To know more about what new has been brought to this SUV, check out the launch article.

If you are looking to buy the BE 6 SPORTEQ and are wondering which battery pack would be available for each variant, this is exactly what we are going to explain in this story.

But first, let’s take a look at the specifications of each battery pack available:

Battery Options For The BE 6 SPORTEQ

Battery Pack 59 kWh 70 kWh 79 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 (RWD) 1 (RWD) 1 (RWD) Power 232 PS 245 PS 286 PS Torque 380 Nm 380 Nm 380 Nm Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2) 573 km 651 km 708 km

*RWD- Rear-wheel Drive

The BE 6 SPORTEQ is available with three battery packs: an entry-level 59 kWh, a new 70 kWh, and a top-spec 79 kWh option.

Variant-wise Battery Packs

The BE 6 SPORTEQ variant-wise battery pack options are as follows:

Mahindra BE 6 Variants 59 kWh 70 kWh 79 kWh One ✅ ❌ ❌ Two ✅ ❌ ❌ Three ✅ ✅ ❌ Three Plus ❌ ✅ ✅ Four ❌ ❌ ✅ Launch Edition ❌ ❌ ✅ FE ❌ ❌ ✅ FE Four ❌ ❌ ✅

The base 59 kWh battery pack is available in the first three variants, and you can have the first with the option of a BaaS subscription.

The Three variant is available with a 59 kWh battery pack and a new 70 kWh battery pack introduced with this update.

The Three Plus adds a larger 79 kWh battery pack alongside the 70 kWh option.

From the Four and FE variants, you get the larger 79 kWh battery pack as standard.

Overview

The Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ continues to be a futuristic-looking SUV that has sharp cuts and creases and an aggressive-looking front. No doubt, it does turn heads when you drive past. With the new Formula E Freedom Edition as well, it adds subtle details such as a tricolour flag on the front and rear bumpers, exclusive badging, and styling has been made similar to the standard car. To know more about how the updated BE 6 looks, check out our image gallery which explains this in detail.

Fun Fact: The BE 6’s tail lamps now have a new feature, where they can display custom messages!

The BE 6 SPORTEQ is feature-loaded and gets a 12.3-inch triple display setup with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, as well as connected car tech features with built-in Google Gemini. It also has dual-zone climate control, a panoramic glass roof, multi-colour ambient lighting, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with Dolby Atmos, a powered tailgate, a head-up display, dual wireless phone chargers, and ventilated front seats.

In terms of safety, the BE 6 SPORTEQ is equipped with 7 airbags, a 540-degree camera, Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability programme (ESP), and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). The BE 6 SPORTEQ now gets a new safety feature called the Revive SOS mode, which enables the SUV to deliver up to 13 kilometres of additional driving range even when the battery percentage drops to zero percent. This function can be used a maximum of 5 times in the vehicle’s life.

Price & Rivals

The BE 6 SPORTEQ is priced from Rs 19.45 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 26.95 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec FE Four. The BE 6 primarily rivals the Tata Sierra EV, VinFast VF7, MG ZS EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, Maruti e Vitara, Tata Curvv EV, and Toyota Ebella.

CarDekho Says….

The BE 6 SPORTEQ packs in a lot of performance, and with a variety of battery packs to choose from, there is an electric SUV for every customer’s need. For people whose drives are mostly around the city and who do occasional trips on the weekends, the 59 kWh battery pack would be sufficient for their usage. The larger 70 kWh and 79 kWh options are useful for those who do long intercity trips.