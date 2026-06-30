New Tata Sierra EV Colours Explained: Which Variants Get What Colour Options?

Almost seven months after the Tata Sierra ICE made its debut in India, Tata has now launched the electric version of the SUV, with introductory prices starting from Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be offered in 5 variants: Pure, Pure S, Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered A. While we already know about its revised exterior styling and the long list of features, let’s now take a look at all the colour options available with the new Sierra EV, along with their variant-wise availability.

2026 Tata Sierra EV: Colour Options

Pristine White

Pure Grey

Coorg Clouds

Bengal Rouge

Andaman Adventure

Rishikesh Rapids

Nainital Nocturne

The Nainital Nocturne is reserved exclusively for the QWD variant.

2026 Tata Sierra EV: Variant-wise Colours

Here’s a look at the variant-wise colour options of the new Tata Sierra EV:

Variant Pristine White Pure Grey Coorg Cloud Bengal Rouge Andaman Adventure Rishikesh Rapids Nainital Nocturne Pure ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ Pure S ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ Adventure ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ Empowered ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ Empowered A ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ Empowered A AWD ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

Features & Safety

The Sierra EV comes equipped with a triple screen layout with 12.3-inch screens for the digital instrument cluster, passenger entertainment screen, and a touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable and ventilated front seats, a 12-speaker JBL Black sound system, dual-zone climate control, powered tailgate, ambient lighting, automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, drive modes and terrain modes, and wireless phone charger.

Being a Tata, top-notch safety is always assured with its vast equipment list. The Sierra EV gets a Level-2 ADAS suite, 540-degree camera with front and rear sensors, 6 airbags, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, hill hold control, electronic stability control, traction control, all-wheel disc brakes, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and ISOFIX child seat anchorages. It is also expected to score a full 5-star safety rating at Bharat NCAP since the ICE-powered Sierra has already scored one.

Powertrain

The Sierra EV can be had with a total of two battery pack options, comprising a 63 kWh battery pack and a larger 75 kWh unit. All of these battery packs support fast charging using a DC fast charger. Tata is also offering a QWD (all-wheel drive) setup on the Sierra EV, which further improves the capability of the SUV.

Here are the detailed battery specifications of the new Sierra EV:

Battery Pack 63 kWh 75 kWh 75 kWh AWD No of electric motor(s) 1 1 2 Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1+2) 565 Km 665 Km 624 Km Power (PS) 238 PS 203 PS 203 PS (rear motor), 140 PS (front motor) Torque (Nm) 315 Nm 315 Nm 504 Nm Drivetrain Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) All-wheel-drive (AWD)

Price And Rivals

Tata has launched the new Sierra EV with an introductory price of Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom), which costs Rs 7.30 lakh more than its ICE counterpart, the price for which starts from Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant with a naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to a manual transmission.

The Tata Sierra EV will take on the likes of other popular electric SUVs of the segment, including the Mahindra BE 6, Hyundai Creta Electric, VinFast VF6, MG ZS EV, VinFast VF7, Maruti e Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella.