Tata Sierra EV EMI Buying Guide: How Much Do You Need To Pay Per Month?

After some months of introducing the second-generation Tata Sierra, the Indian brand has now introduced the Sierra EV, with prices starting at Rs 18.79 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). If you are someone who wanted the new Sierra in an all-electric guise, here’s a look at all the EMI options you can opt for to make the purchase:

Do note that we have taken the on-road price of the top-spec Empowered A 75 AWD variant of the new Tata Sierra EV in New Delhi for this story.

Variant Tata Sierra EV Empowered A 75 AWD On-road Price Rs 27,47,257 Down Payment (approximately 20% of on-road price) Rs 5,50,000 Loan Amount Rs 21,97,257 Rate of Interest 9.5%

For a more in-depth look at the new Sierra EV’s EMI payments, head over here.

Disclaimer: These figures are indicative, and the actual EMI amount may vary depending on your CIBIL score, interest rate, financing offers, down payment, and other factors. We suggest contacting your local dealership and preferred bank or lender for a more accurate estimate.

Let’s take a look at the EMI details:

Tata Sierra EV: 3 Year EMI Plan

Down Payment: Rs 5,50,000

EMI Amount: Rs 70,385

Total Cost Over 3 Years: Rs 25,33,860 (including interest)

Tata Sierra EV: 4 Year EMI Plan

Down Payment: Rs 5,50,000

EMI Amount: Rs 55,202

Total Cost Over 4 Years: Rs 26,49,696 (including interest)

Tata Sierra EV: 5 Year EMI Plan

Down Payment: Rs 5,50,000

EMI Amount: Rs 46,146

Total Cost Over 5 Years: Rs 27,68,760 (including interest)

Tata Sierra EV: 7 Year EMI Plan

Down Payment: Rs 5,50,000

EMI Amount: Rs 35,912

Total Cost Over 7 Years: Rs 30,16,608 (including interest)

You can also check out our detailed story on how to book the Tata Sierra EV and to know approximately how long it would take to bring the all-electric SUV home.

Tata Sierra EV: An Overview

The Sierra nameplate was brought back by Tata in the internal combustion engine (ICE) form in late 2025 and has now also introduced it in an all-electric guise, a first for the ‘SUV’ nameplate. It has retained some iconic design traits of the old Sierra while featuring some latest styling details.

Key design details at the front of the Sierra EV include a closed-off grille, a slim light bar connecting the two LED DRLs, horizontally placed LED headlights, and a chunky silver-finished bumper. Its side features 19-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels, the typical Alpine window-like look as the old Sierra, and flush-type door handles. Tata has given it a slim LED light bar at the rear, the ‘Sierra.ev’ badge on the tailgate, and a tall silver-finished skid plate.

On the inside, the Tata Sierra EV’s cabin has a minimalistic approach and comes finished in a dual-tone colour scheme with leatherette upholstery. The cabin’s highlight, however, has to be the triple-screens setup that takes up most of the space on the dashboard. It has the same 4-spoke steering wheel as prevalent on the Harrier EV.

Equipment on offer includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch entertainment screen for the co-driver, and a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display. Other features on board comprise a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, connected car tech, electrically adjustable and ventilated front seats, and a 12-speaker JBL sound system.

Tata has provided it with six airbags, a 540-degree camera, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold (EPB), all-wheel disc brakes, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages. The Sierra EV also comes with Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). You can also check out the full variant-wise features on offer with the Tata Sierra EV to help make an informed purchase decision.

It is available with two battery pack options in both single- and dual-motor setups. The technical specifications of the two electric powertrains are given below:

Specification Tata Sierra EV Battery pack 63 kWh 75 kWh 75 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 1 2 Power 238 PS 209 PS 209 PS (rear motor), 140 PS (front motor) Torque 315 Nm 315 Nm 504 Nm Claimed range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2) 565 km 665 km 624 km Drivetrain* RWD RWD AWD

*RWD - rear-wheel drive, AWD - all-wheel drive

Price And Competition

The Tata Sierra EV is priced between Rs 18.79 lakh and Rs 25.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). We have also detailed the on-road prices of the Sierra EV to help you pick the right variant at the right price.

It takes on the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella, Hyundai Creta Electric, VinFast VF7 and Mahindra BE 6.