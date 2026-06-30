Tata Sierra EV 2026: Find Out Which Variant Gets Which Powertrain Option

The Tata Sierra EV marks the electrification of one of Tata Motors’ most iconic SUV nameplates, with prices starting at Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned above the Nexon EV and Curvv EV, the Sierra EV focuses on a more premium experience with a larger cabin, more technology, stronger road presence, and longer-range battery options.

If you are looking for an electric SUV in the Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom) range, chances are that the Sierra EV would be on your shortlist. Tata offers the Sierra EV with multiple battery pack options, different charging capabilities, and a wide range of variants. However, as with most EVs, not every variant offers every powertrain combination.

So, if you are planning to buy the Tata Sierra EV, here’s a detailed look at how Tata has distributed the powertrains across its variant lineup. But before we take a closer look at the variants, let’s quickly check out the battery and powertrain options available.

Tata Sierra EV Powertrain Options

Battery 63 kWh 75 kWh 75 kWh No of electric motor(s) 1 1 2 Claimed range (MIDC) 565 kms 665 kms 624 kms Drivetrain Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) All-wheel-drive (AWD) Power 238 PS 209 PS 209 PS (rear motor), 140 PS (front motor) Torque 315 Nm 315 Nm 504 Nm

The smaller battery pack is aimed at buyers who primarily drive within cities but still want the premium Sierra EV experience with ample performance on tap. Meanwhile, the larger battery pack is targeted at buyers who frequently travel long distances and want fewer charging stops.

The Sierra EV also supports fast charging, making it easier to recharge during highway journeys.

USP: The Sierra EV is the only EV in its segment to come with AWD capability. This makes it one of the unique SUVs in its segment.

Let’s move on to how Tata has distributed the battery packs across the variants.

Variant 63 kWh 75 kWh RWD RWD AWD Pure ✅ ❌ ❌ Pure S ✅ ❌ ❌ Adventure ✅ ✅ ❌ Empowered ✅ ✅ ❌ Empowered A ❌ ✅ ✅

The smaller 63 kWh battery pack is available in all variants, except Empowered A.

The smaller 63 kWh battery pack is available in all variants, except Empowered A. All variants come with fast-charging capability.

The 75 kWh battery pack is available only with Adventure, Empowered, & Empowered A.

The AWD setup is available only with Empowered A.

Tata Sierra EV Overview

The Tata Sierra EV is one of the most important launches for Tata Motors in the electric SUV space. It combines the iconic Sierra-inspired design with modern EV technology, creating an electric alternative to conventional ICE-powered SUVs. If you want to take a closer look at the Sierra EV, head to our detailed image gallery.

The Sierra EV gets features such as a three screen setup on the dashboard including a 12.3-inch digital driver display, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a 12.3-inch passenger entertainment screen. The Sierra also includes a panoramic sunroof, 12-speaker JBL sound system with a sound bar, powered seats, ventilated seats, connected car technology, and a powered tailgate.

Safety equipment includes 6 airbags, a 540-degree camera, electronic stability control, parking sensors, and ADAS features on higher variants. If you are planning to buy the Sierra EV, then you should also check out its variant-wise features as well.

Price And Rivals

The 2026 Tata Sierra EV is priced from Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes with the Mahindra BE 6, Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV and the BYD Atto 3. The Sierra EV gives buyers a combination of retro-inspired styling, premium features, strong range, and AWD capability.

Which Sierra EV variant and battery pack would you choose? Let us know in the comments section below.