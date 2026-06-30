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    Tata Sierra EV 2026: Find Out Which Variant Gets Which Powertrain Option

    The Tata Sierra EV brings premium SUV appeal with multiple variants, battery packs, and drivetrain options to suit different EV buyers

    Published On Jun 30, 2026 07:13 PM By Yashein

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    Tata Sierra EV Variant-Wise Powertrain Options

    The Tata Sierra EV marks the electrification of one of Tata Motors’ most iconic SUV nameplates, with prices starting at Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned above the Nexon EV and Curvv EV, the Sierra EV focuses on a more premium experience with a larger cabin, more technology, stronger road presence, and longer-range battery options.

    If you are looking for an electric SUV in the Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom) range, chances are that the Sierra EV would be on your shortlist. Tata offers the Sierra EV with multiple battery pack options, different charging capabilities, and a wide range of variants. However, as with most EVs, not every variant offers every powertrain combination.

    So, if you are planning to buy the Tata Sierra EV, here’s a detailed look at how Tata has distributed the powertrains across its variant lineup. But before we take a closer look at the variants, let’s quickly check out the battery and powertrain options available.

    Tata Sierra EV Powertrain Options

    Battery 

    63 kWh

    75 kWh

    75 kWh

    No of electric motor(s)

    1

    1

    2

    Claimed range (MIDC)

    565 kms

    665 kms

    624 kms

    Drivetrain 

    Rear-wheel-drive (RWD)

    Rear-wheel-drive (RWD)

    All-wheel-drive (AWD)

    Power

    238 PS

    209 PS

    209 PS (rear motor), 140 PS (front motor)

    Torque 

    315 Nm

    315 Nm

    504 Nm

    The smaller battery pack is aimed at buyers who primarily drive within cities but still want the premium Sierra EV experience with ample performance on tap. Meanwhile, the larger battery pack is targeted at buyers who frequently travel long distances and want fewer charging stops.

    Tata Sierra EV Charging Port

    The Sierra EV also supports fast charging, making it easier to recharge during highway journeys.

    USP:

    The Sierra EV is the only EV in its segment to come with AWD capability. This makes it one of the unique SUVs in its segment. 

     Let’s move on to how Tata has distributed the battery packs across the variants.

    Variant

    63 kWh 

    75 kWh

    RWD

    RWD

    AWD
    Pure ✅ 
    Pure S ✅ 
    Adventure ✅  ✅ 
    Empowered ✅  ✅ 
    Empowered A ✅  ✅ 
    •  The smaller 63 kWh battery pack is available in all variants, except Empowered A.

    • All variants come with fast-charging capability.

    • The 75 kWh battery pack is available only with Adventure, Empowered, & Empowered A.

    • The AWD setup is available only with Empowered A. 

    Tata Sierra EV Overview

    The Tata Sierra EV is one of the most important launches for Tata Motors in the electric SUV space. It combines the iconic Sierra-inspired design with modern EV technology, creating an electric alternative to conventional ICE-powered SUVs. If you want to take a closer look at the Sierra EV, head to our detailed image gallery.

    Tata Sierra EV

    The Sierra EV gets features such as a three screen setup on the dashboard including a 12.3-inch digital driver display, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a 12.3-inch passenger entertainment screen. The Sierra also includes a panoramic sunroof, 12-speaker JBL sound system with a sound bar, powered seats, ventilated seats, connected car technology, and a powered tailgate. 

     Tata Sierra EV

    Safety equipment includes 6 airbags, a 540-degree camera, electronic stability control, parking sensors, and ADAS features on higher variants. If you are planning to buy the Sierra EV, then you should also check out its variant-wise features as well.

    Price And Rivals

    The 2026 Tata Sierra EV is priced from Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes with the Mahindra BE 6, Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV and the BYD Atto 3. The Sierra EV gives buyers a combination of retro-inspired styling, premium features, strong range, and AWD capability. 

    Which Sierra EV variant and battery pack would you choose? Let us know in the comments section below.

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