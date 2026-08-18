Seven SUVs Confirmed For India Before Diwali 2026: Here's What's Coming

The months leading up to Diwali 2026 are shaping up to be action-packed for the Indian car market, with at least seven new SUVs slated for launch. The car manufacturers in India are preparing a diverse line-up of SUVs that spans multiple segments and powertrains. From petrol, strong-hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and fully electric options. Even from different body styles like premium family hauliers to compact crossovers and high-end luxury EVs. Here’s a detailed look at what you can expect to see in showrooms before the festive season.

Upcoming SUVs Detailed

The coming SUVs in the next few months are going to add more variety from Hyundai and MG to the likes of Lexus and Volvo. There will be new flagship SUVs and new powertrain options in the mass market segments that haven’t been seen before. Before you go further ahead in your car shopping, let’s explore what new SUVs are coming soon.

1. MG Hector Hawk

JSW MG Motor India has confirmed it will unveil the Hector Hawk on August 26.

The upcoming Hector Hawk will be based heavily on the Wuling Starlight 560, which is sold in multiple global markets and will be a significant addition to the brand's portfolio. While further details remain sparse, we now know that it will be offered with both fully-electric and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrains, with the former already being spied testing. The Hector Hawk will go up against the likes of the Mahindra XUV 7XO and Tata Safari.

What will be unique to the Hector Hawk will be the plug-in hybrid powertrain, which is likely to employ a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a small battery. Just like the Starlight 560, it is also likely to feature a tan-themed cabin with a minimalist design language and a massive 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

2. Audi Q3

Audi India’s current ageing lineup is finally getting a refresh with the updated generations. The earliest of which is the Audi Q3 SUV. The new-generation Q3 will be a radical upgrade over the old-school feeling Q3 of today. The front end carries the new design language of the global portfolio of Audi SUVs, including the split headlamp design. The customisable LED DRLs sit below the bonnet while the LED headlamps are housed on the upper half of the bumper.

This new generation will be more tech and screen-focused as opposed on the current generation. There will be a new dual-screen setup on the simplistic-looking dashboard, which is a modern departure compared to the good old buttons, especially for the climate controls.

The Q3 is expected to come with a 2-litre turbo petrol engine with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and quattro all-wheel-drive drivetrain, which is similar to the one available today. This new update will bring the Q3 back in the fight against the Mercedes-Benz GLA and the BMW X1. The new Q3 will be followed by models like the A5 and Q9, which will launch in 2027.

3. BMW X1 LWB

For buyers prioritising rear-seat comfort, BMW India is launching the X1 long wheelbase (LWB) on August 21, 2026, with bookings already underway. The primary highlight, as the name suggests, is an extended wheelbase that directly translates to more legroom and cabin space for rear passengers. The dashboard, dual-screen setup and features are expected to be identical to the current X1 on sale.

The X1 LWB is a model that follows the success of the iX1 LWB. Expectedly, it will carry the same 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and the 2-litre diesel engine with the 7-speed automatic gearbox.

4. Kia Sorento

Kia is stepping into the premium full-size SUV segment with the Sorento, which will make its India debut on September 4, 2026. Pre-bookings for the SUV are now open.

The Sorento will be Kia’s flagship model, positioned above the Seltos but below the Carnival, and will be the brand’s first offering in India with a strong-hybrid powertrain and also the option of an AWD drivetrain. In typical Kia fashion, it will be loaded with features to pamper the occupants. The interiors of the Sorento won’t be trying to be futuristic. Still, they will be practical and functional with dual 12.3-inch displays, dual-zone climate control, powered and ventilated front seats and Level-2 ADAS.

The 7-seater SUV will go against the likes of the Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tayron and the Toyota Fortuner. Being a CKD (Completely Knocked-Down) model assembled in India, we can hope the prices of the Sorento will be competitive.

5. Volvo EX90

The EX90 is the electric equivalent of the XC90, offering the full-sized 7-seater SUV experience with typical Volvo flagship luxury.

The exterior follows Volvo’s minimalist design philosophy, distinguished by unique "Thor's Hammer" headlamps where the LED elements are concealed until turned on. As Volvo's range-topping EV, the EX90 will introduce the brand's latest driver assistance systems to India. It will be positioned firmly in the luxury EV space with an expected price well over Rs 1 crore, rivalling the BMW iX and Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV.

6. Hyundai's Bayon-based SUV

Hyundai is planning to introduce a new compact SUV based on the internationally sold Bayon. With test mules already being spied on our roads, we expect this new model to launch around November 2026, slotting in between the Venue and the Creta in Hyundai’s extensive SUV line-up.

The Bayon is a crossover that measures roughly 4.2 metres in length, and the India-spec version is expected to get a design tailored to local tastes. An SUV in this position would give Hyundai another weapon in the fiercely competitive compact SUV segment, appealing to buyers who are looking for a sportier-looking crossover as opposed to a traditional-looking SUV like the Creta.

The Bayon could come with the same powertrain options as the Creta, including the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, the turbo petrol and the diesel engines. These are available in CVT, DCT and Torque Converter automatic gearboxes respectively, alongside giving the option of 6-speed manual transmissions. Features will include ventilated front seats, auto-climate control, keyless entry and connected car technology.

7. JSW Jetour T2

MG JSW India is becoming among the more anticipated automotive brands in India.

They are bringing in existing models on sale in other Asian countries under the MG brand. They plan to take on the heat of the segment with the Jetour T2. This is a rugged, boxy SUV which will be another option for those looking for a lifestyle vehicle in the Rs 20-30 lakh price bracket. While MG hasn’t revealed the full details yet, we expect it to be available in turbo-petrol and plug-in hybrid powertrain systems paired with four-wheel-drive drivetrains. Being a Chinese SUV originally, it will be tech-packed. So a large touchscreen infotainment, digital driver display, connected car technology, powered front seats and a panoramic sunroof are among the features expected in the new Jetour T2.

CarDekho Says

This year started with a few landmark SUVs launched by brands like Kia, Tata and Renault. 8 months in, we have even more models coming in, but in the premium segment. The lead-up to Diwali will be interesting given the introduction of premium SUVs which for a long time had a lack of options and moreover, the introduction of new powertrain options will make the options more versatile as well.