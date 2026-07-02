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    2026 Tata Sierra EV Vs MG ZS EV: Can The MG Stand Its Ground?

    With the Tata Sierra EV getting plenty of features and equipment on offer, the MG ZS EV's feature-list looks small in comparison

    Published On Jul 02, 2026 10:03 AM By Ninad

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    Sierra EV Vs MG ZS EV

    Tata Motors’ newly-launched Sierra EV has created quite the buzz in the electric SUV segment with its long list of features, smart looks, thrilling performance, and a strong safety suite. On the other hand, you also have the MG ZS EV, which has been one of the oldest and most popular cars in this space owing to its premium interior quality, a good equipment list, and reasonable range figures.

    But, with the Tata SUV now in the fray, will it be able to hold its own? Let’s find out in this comparison:

    Price

    Model

    Tata Sierra EV

    MG ZS EV

    Price (ex-showroom) 

    Rs 18.79 lakh to Rs 26 lakh

    Rs 17.99 lakh to Rs 20.74 lakh

    • The Sierra EV’s starting price is about Rs 80,000 higher than the MG ZS EV. 

    Tata Sierra EV Front Left Three Quarter
    MG ZS EV

    • When it comes to the top-end trims, this difference widens to a whopping Rs 5.25 lakh, with the ZS EV undercutting the Tata massively. 

    • However, do note that the Sierra EV offers the far larger battery pack options, much more equipment and even an AWD setup.

    BaaS Option:The MG ZS EV is also available with the BaaS (Battery-as-a-Service) subscription, which further brings the price down to Rs 13 lakh + Rs 4.5 per km for the base variant. This means that it will be a lot more accessible to cost conscious buyers, compared to the Tata Sierra EV which has to be bought outright. 

    Now, let’s have a look at how both SUVs compare in terms of dimensions:

    Dimensions

    Parameter

    Tata Sierra EV

    MG ZS EV

    Difference

    Length

    4340 mm

    4323 mm 

    +17 mm

    Width

    1841 mm

    1809 mm

    +32 mm

    Height

    1750 mm

    1649 mm

    +101 mm

    Wheelbase

    2730 mm

    2585 mm

    +145 mm

    Boot Space

    622 litres

    448 litres

    +174 litres

    • In this comparison, the Tata Sierra EV is longer, wider, and taller than the MG ZS EV.

    Tata Sierra EV Front View
    MG ZS EV Front

    • The Sierra EV, being larger in every dimension, could translate to a more spacious cabin compared to the MG ZS EV, and the boot size is also significantly larger than the MG ZS EV by up to 174 litres. 

    Tata Sierra EV Boot Space
    MG ZS EV Boot Space

    • Since the Sierra EV is taller than the ZS EV, it would have better road presence.

    Tata Sierra EV Side
    MG ZS EV Side

    To know more about how big the Tata Sierra EV actually is, here’s our article, which shows a detailed image gallery

    Now, let's have a look at the colour palette offered by both cars:

    Colour Options

    Tata Sierra EV

    MG ZS EV

    Pristine White

    Glaze Red

    Pure Grey

    Aurora Silver

    Coorg Clouds

    Starry Black

    Bengal Rouge

    Candy White

    Andaman Adventure

    -

    Rishikesh Rapids

    -

    Nainital Nocturne*

    -

    *Reserved for Empowered A QWD only

    • The Tata Sierra EV offers 7 different shades, whereas the MG ZS EV can be configured in only 4 colour options.

    Tata Sierra EV Dark Blue

    • The Sierra also gets new Rishikesh Rapids and Nainital Nocturne shades compared to its ICE-powered counterpart. 

    • The Sierra EV gets vibrant colour options such as the Bengal Rouge (Red) or Andaman Adventure (Yellow), while the ZS EV only gets the Glaze Red colour option, with the rest being monochrome hues.

    MG ZS EV Blaze Red

    To have a closer look at how the Sierra EV’s hues present themselves, check out this story.

    Powertrains

    Parameter

    Tata Sierra EV

    MG ZS EV

    Battery

    63 kWh

    75 kWh

    75 kWh

    50.3 kWh

    Drivetrain

    RWD

    RWD

    AWD

    FWD

    Power (PS)

    238 PS

    209 PS

    209 PS (rear motor), 140 PS (front motor)

    177 PS

    Torque (Nm)

    315 Nm

    315 Nm

    504 Nm 

    280 Nm

    Range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2)

    565 kms

    665 kms

    624 kms

    461 kms

    *RWD- Rear-Wheel Drive, AWD- All-Wheel Drive, FWD- Front-Wheel Drive

    • The Tata Sierra EV gets two battery packs, measuring 63 kWh and 75 kWh, outsizing the ZS EV’s sole 50.3 kWh option by a significant margin.

    • The Sierra EV is available in Single-motor RWD and Dual-motor AWD setups, while the ZS EV comes in FWD configuration only. 

    Tata Sierra EV QWD logo

    • The Tata Sierra EV, even in its base spec, has 61 PS more power than the MG ZS EV and has a significantly longer claimed range as well.

    • The Sierra EV outperforms the ZS EV by miles even when it comes to power figures, with even the lowest powered version taking the lead by a healthy 32 PS and 35 Nm.

    • That said, if your usage is mainly urban and you are a sedate driver, the ZS EV should also be just fine with adequate power on tap. 

    MG ZS EV Charge Port 

    Compared To ICE:Just like the Sierra EV, its ICE-powered version too offers a multitude of powertrain combinations, which enhances its appeal across a wide range of buyers. For more details, check out this story where we have compared both the Sierras in detail.

    Features & Safety

    Features

    Tata Sierra EV

    MG ZS EV

    Auto-LED Headlamps

    LED Fog lamps

    LED Tail lamps

    ✅(Connected)

    Wheels

    19-inch Alloy Wheels

    17-inch Alloy Wheels

    Roof Rails

    Height Adjustable Driver’s Seat

    6-way Power Adjustable

    4-way Power Adjustable 

    Ambient Lighting

    Infotainment Setup

    12.3-inch touchscreen

    10.1-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Android Auto And Apple CarPlay

    Instrument Cluster

    10.25-inch

    7-inch 

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound System

    12-Speaker JBL Black with Dolby Atmos

    4-Speaker

    Powered Tailgate

    Auto Dimming IRVM

    Adaptive Cruise Control

    Automatic Climate Control

    ✅(Dual-zone)

    Keyless Entry

    Ventilated Seats

    ✅(Front)

    Power Adjustable Seats

    ✅(6-way Driver, 4-way Co-Driver)

    ✅(6-way Driver)

    Panoramic Sunroof

    Front And Rear Centre Armrest

    Paddle Shifters

    Drive Modes

    Cooled Glove Box

    Connected Car Tech

    Airbags 

    6

    6

    Surround View Camera

    ✅(540-degree)

    ✅(360-degree)

    ESC (Electronic Stability Control)

    Rain-Sensing Wipers

    Parking Sensors

    ✅(Front and rear)

    ✅(Rear)

    Rear Defogger

    TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System)

    ✅(Level 2)

    ✅(Level 2)

    • The Tata Sierra EV stands out with its three-screen setup, which includes a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, and a 12.3-inch entertainment screen for the co-driver. 

    Tata Sierra EV Interior

    • The MG ZS EV gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. 

    MG ZS EV Infotainment

    • Both of them offer Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) features, but the Sierra EV goes one-up with a 540-degree camera system that can be useful in off-road situations.

    Tata Sierra EV 540-degree camera
    MG ZS EV Front camera

    • The Tata Sierra EV has 12-speakers JBL Black sound system with Dolby Atmos, while the MG ZS EV has only a 4-speaker sound system. 

    Tata Sierra EV Dolby Atmos

    • Both of them come equipped with Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), which makes them safer options to consider. 

    • While the Sierra EV packs a lot of technology in it, the MG ZS EV goes well with the basics in place, so anyone wanting to buy a decently equipped EV can opt for the ZS EV as well. 

    • The MG ZS EV has 17-inch alloy wheels, whereas the Sierra EV has 19-inch alloy wheels, which sets them apart. 

    Tata Sierra EV Alloy Wheel
    MG ZS EV Alloy Wheel

    Other Cars To Consider: 

    Hyundai Creta Electric: An incredibly well-rounded package, the Hyundai Creta Electric makes for a good option with its conventional styling, well-equipped nature, excellent ride quality and impressive real life efficiency figures.

    Maruti e Vitara: The ‘safe’ option this segment, the e Vitara packs in a decent feature list, a competitive BaaS scheme and long range, along with the wide aftersales network. 

    Tata Curvv EV: Sold through the same showrooms, the Curvv EV is more affordable, brings snazzy coupe-like styling and offers large boot space too. It also features a premium interior and long feature-list, making it a unique alternative in this segment. 

    Toyota Ebella: Like its platform sibling, the e Vitara, the Toyota Ebella carries forward the no-nonsense nature, practicality and impressive range figures, in addition to a premium cabin and sharper styling.

    MG Windsor EV: Offers a roomy cabin experience, and a large tablet-like touchscreen infotainment, the Windsor EV is a good option for chauffeur-driven buyers, while being significantly more affordable and family-friendly than the ZS EV. 

    Mahindra BE 6: An enthusiast-favourite, the BE 6 gets futuristic looks, thrilling performance figures, massive battery packs and a tech-laden cabin with a driver-focused theme. It also offers plenty of tech onboard with every feature you can think of.

    Vinfast VF6: The smallest offering of the latest electric carmaker in India, the VinFast VF6 offers city-friendly proportions, long range, sleek styling, a well-equipped cabin and competitive pricing.

    Vinfast VF7: For those who want a similar package as the VF6, VinFast also offers the VF7 with larger dimensions resulting in a more spacious cabin and better road presence. It is also the only other car in the compact SUV space, besides the Sierra EV, to offer a dual-motor AWD setup.

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