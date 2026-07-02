2026 Tata Sierra EV Vs MG ZS EV: Can The MG Stand Its Ground?

Tata Motors’ newly-launched Sierra EV has created quite the buzz in the electric SUV segment with its long list of features, smart looks, thrilling performance, and a strong safety suite. On the other hand, you also have the MG ZS EV, which has been one of the oldest and most popular cars in this space owing to its premium interior quality, a good equipment list, and reasonable range figures.

But, with the Tata SUV now in the fray, will it be able to hold its own? Let’s find out in this comparison:

Price

Model Tata Sierra EV MG ZS EV Price (ex-showroom) Rs 18.79 lakh to Rs 26 lakh Rs 17.99 lakh to Rs 20.74 lakh

The Sierra EV’s starting price is about Rs 80,000 higher than the MG ZS EV.

When it comes to the top-end trims, this difference widens to a whopping Rs 5.25 lakh, with the ZS EV undercutting the Tata massively.

However, do note that the Sierra EV offers the far larger battery pack options, much more equipment and even an AWD setup.

BaaS Option:The MG ZS EV is also available with the BaaS (Battery-as-a-Service) subscription, which further brings the price down to Rs 13 lakh + Rs 4.5 per km for the base variant. This means that it will be a lot more accessible to cost conscious buyers, compared to the Tata Sierra EV which has to be bought outright.

Now, let’s have a look at how both SUVs compare in terms of dimensions:

Dimensions

Parameter Tata Sierra EV MG ZS EV Difference Length 4340 mm 4323 mm +17 mm Width 1841 mm 1809 mm +32 mm Height 1750 mm 1649 mm +101 mm Wheelbase 2730 mm 2585 mm +145 mm Boot Space 622 litres 448 litres +174 litres

In this comparison, the Tata Sierra EV is longer, wider, and taller than the MG ZS EV.

The Sierra EV, being larger in every dimension, could translate to a more spacious cabin compared to the MG ZS EV, and the boot size is also significantly larger than the MG ZS EV by up to 174 litres.

Since the Sierra EV is taller than the ZS EV, it would have better road presence.

To know more about how big the Tata Sierra EV actually is, here’s our article, which shows a detailed image gallery.

Now, let's have a look at the colour palette offered by both cars:

Colour Options

Tata Sierra EV MG ZS EV Pristine White Glaze Red Pure Grey Aurora Silver Coorg Clouds Starry Black Bengal Rouge Candy White Andaman Adventure - Rishikesh Rapids - Nainital Nocturne* -

*Reserved for Empowered A QWD only

The Tata Sierra EV offers 7 different shades, whereas the MG ZS EV can be configured in only 4 colour options.

The Sierra also gets new Rishikesh Rapids and Nainital Nocturne shades compared to its ICE-powered counterpart.

The Sierra EV gets vibrant colour options such as the Bengal Rouge (Red) or Andaman Adventure (Yellow), while the ZS EV only gets the Glaze Red colour option, with the rest being monochrome hues.

To have a closer look at how the Sierra EV’s hues present themselves, check out this story.

Powertrains

Parameter Tata Sierra EV MG ZS EV Battery 63 kWh 75 kWh 75 kWh 50.3 kWh Drivetrain RWD RWD AWD FWD Power (PS) 238 PS 209 PS 209 PS (rear motor), 140 PS (front motor) 177 PS Torque (Nm) 315 Nm 315 Nm 504 Nm 280 Nm Range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2) 565 kms 665 kms 624 kms 461 kms

*RWD- Rear-Wheel Drive, AWD- All-Wheel Drive, FWD- Front-Wheel Drive

The Tata Sierra EV gets two battery packs, measuring 63 kWh and 75 kWh, outsizing the ZS EV’s sole 50.3 kWh option by a significant margin.

The Sierra EV is available in Single-motor RWD and Dual-motor AWD setups, while the ZS EV comes in FWD configuration only.

The Tata Sierra EV, even in its base spec, has 61 PS more power than the MG ZS EV and has a significantly longer claimed range as well.

The Sierra EV outperforms the ZS EV by miles even when it comes to power figures, with even the lowest powered version taking the lead by a healthy 32 PS and 35 Nm.

That said, if your usage is mainly urban and you are a sedate driver, the ZS EV should also be just fine with adequate power on tap.

Compared To ICE:Just like the Sierra EV, its ICE-powered version too offers a multitude of powertrain combinations, which enhances its appeal across a wide range of buyers. For more details, check out this story where we have compared both the Sierras in detail.

Features & Safety

Features Tata Sierra EV MG ZS EV Auto-LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED Fog lamps ✅ ❌ LED Tail lamps ✅(Connected) ✅ Wheels 19-inch Alloy Wheels 17-inch Alloy Wheels Roof Rails ✅ ✅ Height Adjustable Driver’s Seat 6-way Power Adjustable 4-way Power Adjustable Ambient Lighting ✅ ❌ Infotainment Setup 12.3-inch touchscreen 10.1-inch touchscreen Wireless Android Auto And Apple CarPlay ✅ ✅ Instrument Cluster 10.25-inch 7-inch Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound System 12-Speaker JBL Black with Dolby Atmos 4-Speaker Powered Tailgate ✅ ❌ Auto Dimming IRVM ✅ ❌ Adaptive Cruise Control ✅ ✅ Automatic Climate Control ✅(Dual-zone) ✅ Keyless Entry ✅ ✅ Ventilated Seats ✅(Front) ❌ Power Adjustable Seats ✅(6-way Driver, 4-way Co-Driver) ✅(6-way Driver) Panoramic Sunroof ✅ ✅ Front And Rear Centre Armrest ✅ ✅ Paddle Shifters ✅ ✅ Drive Modes ✅ ✅ Cooled Glove Box ✅ ❌ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 6 Surround View Camera ✅(540-degree) ✅(360-degree) ESC (Electronic Stability Control) ✅ ✅ Rain-Sensing Wipers ✅ ✅ Parking Sensors ✅(Front and rear) ✅(Rear) Rear Defogger ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ ✅ ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) ✅(Level 2) ✅(Level 2)

The Tata Sierra EV stands out with its three-screen setup, which includes a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, and a 12.3-inch entertainment screen for the co-driver.

The MG ZS EV gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Both of them offer Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) features, but the Sierra EV goes one-up with a 540-degree camera system that can be useful in off-road situations.

The Tata Sierra EV has 12-speakers JBL Black sound system with Dolby Atmos, while the MG ZS EV has only a 4-speaker sound system.

Both of them come equipped with Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), which makes them safer options to consider.

While the Sierra EV packs a lot of technology in it, the MG ZS EV goes well with the basics in place, so anyone wanting to buy a decently equipped EV can opt for the ZS EV as well.

The MG ZS EV has 17-inch alloy wheels, whereas the Sierra EV has 19-inch alloy wheels, which sets them apart.

Other Cars To Consider:

Hyundai Creta Electric: An incredibly well-rounded package, the Hyundai Creta Electric makes for a good option with its conventional styling, well-equipped nature, excellent ride quality and impressive real life efficiency figures.

Maruti e Vitara: The ‘safe’ option this segment, the e Vitara packs in a decent feature list, a competitive BaaS scheme and long range, along with the wide aftersales network.

Tata Curvv EV: Sold through the same showrooms, the Curvv EV is more affordable, brings snazzy coupe-like styling and offers large boot space too. It also features a premium interior and long feature-list, making it a unique alternative in this segment.

Toyota Ebella: Like its platform sibling, the e Vitara, the Toyota Ebella carries forward the no-nonsense nature, practicality and impressive range figures, in addition to a premium cabin and sharper styling.

MG Windsor EV: Offers a roomy cabin experience, and a large tablet-like touchscreen infotainment, the Windsor EV is a good option for chauffeur-driven buyers, while being significantly more affordable and family-friendly than the ZS EV.

Mahindra BE 6: An enthusiast-favourite, the BE 6 gets futuristic looks, thrilling performance figures, massive battery packs and a tech-laden cabin with a driver-focused theme. It also offers plenty of tech onboard with every feature you can think of.

Vinfast VF6: The smallest offering of the latest electric carmaker in India, the VinFast VF6 offers city-friendly proportions, long range, sleek styling, a well-equipped cabin and competitive pricing.

Vinfast VF7: For those who want a similar package as the VF6, VinFast also offers the VF7 with larger dimensions resulting in a more spacious cabin and better road presence. It is also the only other car in the compact SUV space, besides the Sierra EV, to offer a dual-motor AWD setup.