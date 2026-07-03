2026 Maruti Suzuki e Vitara vs Tata Sierra EV: Which Electric Compact SUV Is For You?
The 2026 Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is a simple approach to an electric vehicle, while the Tata Sierra EV is advanced in terms of tech, features, and powertrain options too
Published On Jul 03, 2026 03:03 PM By CarDekho
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The compact SUV space has seen a slew of launches in just a year. Many of the existing ICE nameplates had already rendered an electric avatar, for example, the Hyundai Creta and Tata Curvv. And now, there is a new addition to that list with the launch of the Tata Sierra EV, which has been priced from Rs 18.79 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom).
However, there are also cars which don’t have a petrol-powered alternative, like the 2026 Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and the Toyota Ebella. In this story, we take two of the newest compact EVs, the e Vitara and the new Sierra EV, and compare them based on their respective price, dimensions, features, safety tech, and powertrain options to find out which one suits your needs better. Let’s start with the most important thing that defines a purchase – the budget.
Price
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Cars
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Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
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Tata Sierra EV
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Price (ex-showroom)
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Rs 15.99 lakh to Rs 20.01 lakh
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Rs 18.79 lakh to Rs 25.99 lakh
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There is a huge price difference between the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and the Tata Sierra EV, with the latter being the more expensive of the two.
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While this price gap can be pinned down to the Tata Sierra EV’s bigger batteries and all-wheel drive system, we also have to factor in the fact that Maruti has priced its first EV for the market pretty aggressively. For context, a Hyundai Creta Electric with the same set of features, but a smaller battery compared to the e Vitara is nearly Rs 4 lakh dearer.
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The difference between the starting prices of the Maruti e Vitara and the Tata Sierra is Rs 2.8 lakh.
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At the top end, the Tata Sierra is nearly Rs 6 lakh more expensive.
So can the Tata Sierra EV justify all that additional cash in its package?
Dimensions
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Price
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Maruti e Vitara
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Tata Sierra EV
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Difference
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Length
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4275 mm
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4340 mm
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+65 mm
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Width
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1800 mm
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1841 mm
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+41 mm
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Height
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1640 mm
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1750 mm
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+110 mm
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Wheelbase
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2700 mm
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2730 mm
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+30 mm
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Boot Space
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310 litres
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622 litres
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+312 litres
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The Tata Sierra EV is a big, wide and tall SUV, and while it competes in the sub-43-meter category, it actually is a bit longer than that. As a result, the Tata Sierra EV has a clean win over the e Vitara in terms of dimensions.
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The biggest difference lies in the length and height, where the Sierra EV is 65 mm and 110 mm larger than the e Vitara.
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With the additional length comes an extra wheelbase of 30 mm for the Sierra EV.
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In terms of width, the Tata Sierra EV measures 41 mm wider than the e Vitara, which will liberate more space in case you want to seat three people at the back.
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Maruti e Vitara struggles with its boot space figures even before we factor in the Sierra EV, after which it feels minuscule as the Sierra EV has more than double the space on offer.
Buying advice: With such differences in dimensions, it is clear that the Sierra EV will feel more spacious inside the cabin. We also know from our time with the e Vitara that the rear seat space is limited for tall passengers with inadequate under-thigh support, which will not be the case with the Sierra EV. If you want a chauffeur-driven EV between the two, it is the Sierra EV to pick.
Features
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Feature
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Maruti e Vitara
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Tata Sierra EV
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LED Headlamps
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✅
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✅
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Auto Headlamps
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✅
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✅
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LED DRLs
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✅
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✅
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LED Front foglamps
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✅
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✅(with cornering function)
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Roof Rails
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❌
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✅
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LED Taillamps
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✅
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✅
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Alloy wheels
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18-inch
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19-inch
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Upholstery
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Fabric+leatherette
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Leatherette
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Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
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✅
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✅
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Powered front seats
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✅(10-way Driver only)
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✅(6-way Driver/ 4-way Co-driver)
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Height-adjustable Driver Seat
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✅
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✅
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Memory Driver Seat
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❌
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✅(with welcome function)
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Boss mode
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❌
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✅
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Ventilated front seats
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✅
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✅
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Infotainment
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10.1-inch touchscreen
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12.3-inch touchscreen
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Passenger display
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❌
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12.3-inch touchscreen
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Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
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✅
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✅
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Instrument Cluster
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10.25-inch digital driver’s display
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10.25-inch digital driver’s display
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Wireless Phone Charger
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✅
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✅
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Sound system
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10-speaker Infinity sound system
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12-speaker JBL Black with Dolby Atmos
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Air purifier
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✅
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✅
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Auto-dimming IRVM
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✅
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✅
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Auto ORVMs
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✅
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✅
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Cruise Control
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✅(Adaptive)
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✅(Adaptive)
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Automatic Climate Control
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✅(Single-zone)
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✅(Dual-zone)
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Keyless entry
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✅
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✅(with NFC key card)
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Sunroof
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Single-pane glass roof
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Panoramic
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Rear sun shade
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❌
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✅
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Front and rear centre Armrest
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✅
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✅
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Powered Tailgate
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❌
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✅
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Frunk
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❌
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✅
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Split-folding rear seats
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✅
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✅
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Drive Modes
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✅
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✅
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Connected Car Tech
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✅
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✅
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Airbags
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7
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6
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Parking sensors
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Front and Rear
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Front and Rear
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Parking Camera
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360-degree
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540-degree
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ESC (electronic stability control)
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✅
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✅
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EPB (electronic parking brake)
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✅
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✅
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Parking assist
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❌
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✅
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Rain Sensing Wipers
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✅
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✅
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All-wheel disc brakes
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✅
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✅
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Rear wiper and washer with defogger
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✅
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✅
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Hill hold assist
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✅
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✅
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TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)
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✅
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✅
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ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems)
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✅ (Level 2)
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✅ (Level 2+)
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In isolation, the features list of the Maruti e Vitara is good enough for its price point with no real misses. But when the Tata Sierra EV comes into the picture, it makes the e Vitara feel a little outdated.
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Both cars get an LED lighting setup and alloy wheels, but Tata uses sleeker connected elements at the front and rear, and also boasts a bigger alloy wheel size.
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Inside, while the Maruti gets a mix of fabric and leatherette even in the top trim, the Sierra EV gets full leatherette for a more premium feel.
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Tech package is also common to a point with both featuring infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, digital driver’s display and branded audio system. But Tata has a bigger central display, more speakers, and even has a dedicated display for the passengers.
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Other extra features in the Sierra EV include rear sun shades, dual-zone climate control, an openable panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate, boss mode and memory function for the driver seat and boss mode (in the lower variants).
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The Sierra also boasts a better safety package with a 540-degree camera and a parking assistant. But in terms of airbags, the e Vitara gets one extra over the Sierra.
Overall, the Maruti e Vitara will cover all your comfort and convenience needs, but the Tata Sierra just spoils you with its tech and features. Chances are you won’t use those extra features daily, but they still are a good party trick and conversation starter.
Powertrains
|Name
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Maruti e Vitara
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Tata Sierra EV
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Battery
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49 kWh
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61 kWh
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63 kWh
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75 kWh
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75 kWh
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Motors
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1
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1
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1
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1
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2
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Drivetrain
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FWD
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FWD
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RWD
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RWD
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AWD
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Power
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144 PS
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174 PS
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238 PS
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209 PS
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140 PS (front) | 209 PS (rear)
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Torque
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193 Nm
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193 Nm
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315 Nm
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315 Nm
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504 Nm
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Claimed Range (ARAI)
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440 km
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543 km
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NA
|NA
|NA
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Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1+ Part 2)
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NA
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NA
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535 km
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665 km
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624 km
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Claimed Range (C75 real-world)
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NA
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NA
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440 - 460 km
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510 - 530 km
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480 - 500 km
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The Maruti e Vitara’s 49 kWh and 61 kWh batteries are smaller compared to the 63 kWh and 75 kWh battery options on the Sierra EV. As a result, even the estimated real-world range of the Sierra EV’s batteries is higher than the Maruti e Vitara’s claimed range (for the smaller battery pack).
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In terms of power and torque too, the Maruti e Vitara’s output is considerably less when compared to the Tata Sierra EV.
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You don’t get front-wheel drive in the Sierra EV, only rear-wheel and all-wheel drive options.
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In the real world, you can expect the smaller battery pack to give you a range of around 350 km, and the bigger one will offer around 420 km.
Here are the charging speeds:
|Name
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Maruti e Vitara
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Tata Sierra EV
|Battery
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49 kWh
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61 kWh
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63 kWh
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75 kWh
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75 kWh
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AC fast charging 7.4 kW (10-100%)
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6.5 hours
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9 hours
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8.9 hours
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10.5 hours
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10.5 hours
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DC fast charger (20-80%)
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45 mins
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45 mins
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25 mins
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26 mins
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26 mins
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Maximum fast charging speed
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NA
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NA
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110 kW
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120 kW
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120 kW
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Despite the bigger batteries, the Tata Sierra EV can charge more quickly from 20-80% using a DC fast charger, thanks to a high charging capacity.
Here are the warranty details:
|Name
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Maruti e Vitara
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Tata Sierra EV
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Motor warranty
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NA
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8 years or 1.6 lakh km
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Batter warranty
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8 years or 1.6 lakh km
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Lifetime (15 years) and unlimited kms*
*First owner only
CarDekho Says…
If budget is just a number for you, and you don’t mind spending Rs 4-6 lakh extra for the Tata Sierra EV, then objectively, it is a very hard case to make for the e Vitara.
The Sierra EV offers a bigger car with more space, better features, tech, and safety equipment, coupled with a much more powerful powertrain, too. The bigger batteries in the Tata offer much better range, which means you’ll be able to do long road trips without range anxiety, and its high charging speeds enable quick top-ups without the need to stop for hours. You also get a better warranty package for the battery.
On the flip side, the e Vitara feels like a much better value for money as long as you’re not too tech- and adventure-driven. For someone making that shift to electric vehicles for the first time, the Suzuki badge and ease of ownership will make that switch easier too.
Here are some other cars that you can consider:
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Tata Sierra: One of the best petrol- and diesel-powered compact SUVs in the segment with segment-best features, great space and superb ride comfort. How different is it from the electric Tata Sierra EV? check out our detailed ICE vs EV comparison.
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Tata Harrier EV: A mid-size electric SUV with great road presence, modern features, safety tech and big batteries with an all-wheel drive option. Read this story to compare the Harrier EV and Sierra EV.
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MG ZS EV: A simple, going EV, best suited for city runabouts. Has a balanced feature and safety package, but with really premium interiors. Here’s how the MG ZS EV compares against the Tata Sierra EV.
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Tata Curvv EV: Same price segment and similar specs as the Maruti e Vitara, but stands out with its SUV-coupe bodystyle.You should read our comparison story, where we have compared the Tata Sierra EV and the Tata Curvv EV.