2026 Maruti Suzuki e Vitara vs Tata Sierra EV: Which Electric Compact SUV Is For You?

The compact SUV space has seen a slew of launches in just a year. Many of the existing ICE nameplates had already rendered an electric avatar, for example, the Hyundai Creta and Tata Curvv. And now, there is a new addition to that list with the launch of the Tata Sierra EV, which has been priced from Rs 18.79 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom).

However, there are also cars which don’t have a petrol-powered alternative, like the 2026 Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and the Toyota Ebella. In this story, we take two of the newest compact EVs, the e Vitara and the new Sierra EV, and compare them based on their respective price, dimensions, features, safety tech, and powertrain options to find out which one suits your needs better. Let’s start with the most important thing that defines a purchase – the budget.

Price

Cars Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Tata Sierra EV Price (ex-showroom) Rs 15.99 lakh to Rs 20.01 lakh Rs 18.79 lakh to Rs 25.99 lakh

There is a huge price difference between the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and the Tata Sierra EV, with the latter being the more expensive of the two.

While this price gap can be pinned down to the Tata Sierra EV’s bigger batteries and all-wheel drive system, we also have to factor in the fact that Maruti has priced its first EV for the market pretty aggressively. For context, a Hyundai Creta Electric with the same set of features, but a smaller battery compared to the e Vitara is nearly Rs 4 lakh dearer.

The difference between the starting prices of the Maruti e Vitara and the Tata Sierra is Rs 2.8 lakh.

At the top end, the Tata Sierra is nearly Rs 6 lakh more expensive.

So can the Tata Sierra EV justify all that additional cash in its package?

Dimensions

Price Maruti e Vitara Tata Sierra EV Difference Length 4275 mm 4340 mm +65 mm Width 1800 mm 1841 mm +41 mm Height 1640 mm 1750 mm +110 mm Wheelbase 2700 mm 2730 mm +30 mm Boot Space 310 litres 622 litres +312 litres

The Tata Sierra EV is a big, wide and tall SUV, and while it competes in the sub-43-meter category, it actually is a bit longer than that. As a result, the Tata Sierra EV has a clean win over the e Vitara in terms of dimensions.

The biggest difference lies in the length and height, where the Sierra EV is 65 mm and 110 mm larger than the e Vitara.

With the additional length comes an extra wheelbase of 30 mm for the Sierra EV.

In terms of width, the Tata Sierra EV measures 41 mm wider than the e Vitara, which will liberate more space in case you want to seat three people at the back.

Maruti e Vitara struggles with its boot space figures even before we factor in the Sierra EV, after which it feels minuscule as the Sierra EV has more than double the space on offer.

Buying advice: With such differences in dimensions, it is clear that the Sierra EV will feel more spacious inside the cabin. We also know from our time with the e Vitara that the rear seat space is limited for tall passengers with inadequate under-thigh support, which will not be the case with the Sierra EV. If you want a chauffeur-driven EV between the two, it is the Sierra EV to pick.

Features

Feature Maruti e Vitara Tata Sierra EV LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ Auto Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED DRLs ✅ ✅ LED Front foglamps ✅ ✅(with cornering function) Roof Rails ❌ ✅ LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ Alloy wheels 18-inch 19-inch Upholstery Fabric+leatherette Leatherette Tilt and telescopic steering wheel ✅ ✅ Powered front seats ✅(10-way Driver only) ✅(6-way Driver/ 4-way Co-driver) Height-adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Memory Driver Seat ❌ ✅(with welcome function) Boss mode ❌ ✅ Ventilated front seats ✅ ✅ Infotainment 10.1-inch touchscreen 12.3-inch touchscreen Passenger display ❌ 12.3-inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ Instrument Cluster 10.25-inch digital driver’s display 10.25-inch digital driver’s display Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound system 10-speaker Infinity sound system 12-speaker JBL Black with Dolby Atmos Air purifier ✅ ✅ Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Auto ORVMs ✅ ✅ Cruise Control ✅(Adaptive) ✅(Adaptive) Automatic Climate Control ✅(Single-zone) ✅(Dual-zone) Keyless entry ✅ ✅(with NFC key card) Sunroof Single-pane glass roof Panoramic Rear sun shade ❌ ✅ Front and rear centre Armrest ✅ ✅ Powered Tailgate ❌ ✅ Frunk ❌ ✅ Split-folding rear seats ✅ ✅ Drive Modes ✅ ✅ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Airbags 7 6 Parking sensors Front and Rear Front and Rear Parking Camera 360-degree 540-degree ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ ✅ EPB (electronic parking brake) ✅ ✅ Parking assist ❌ ✅ Rain Sensing Wipers ✅ ✅ All-wheel disc brakes ✅ ✅ Rear wiper and washer with defogger ✅ ✅ Hill hold assist ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ ✅ ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) ✅ (Level 2) ✅ (Level 2+)

In isolation, the features list of the Maruti e Vitara is good enough for its price point with no real misses. But when the Tata Sierra EV comes into the picture, it makes the e Vitara feel a little outdated.

Both cars get an LED lighting setup and alloy wheels, but Tata uses sleeker connected elements at the front and rear, and also boasts a bigger alloy wheel size.

Inside, while the Maruti gets a mix of fabric and leatherette even in the top trim, the Sierra EV gets full leatherette for a more premium feel.

Tech package is also common to a point with both featuring infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, digital driver’s display and branded audio system. But Tata has a bigger central display, more speakers, and even has a dedicated display for the passengers.

Other extra features in the Sierra EV include rear sun shades, dual-zone climate control, an openable panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate, boss mode and memory function for the driver seat and boss mode (in the lower variants).

The Sierra also boasts a better safety package with a 540-degree camera and a parking assistant. But in terms of airbags, the e Vitara gets one extra over the Sierra.

Overall, the Maruti e Vitara will cover all your comfort and convenience needs, but the Tata Sierra just spoils you with its tech and features. Chances are you won’t use those extra features daily, but they still are a good party trick and conversation starter.

Powertrains

Name Maruti e Vitara Tata Sierra EV Battery 49 kWh 61 kWh 63 kWh 75 kWh 75 kWh Motors 1 1 1 1 2 Drivetrain FWD FWD RWD RWD AWD Power 144 PS 174 PS 238 PS 209 PS 140 PS (front) | 209 PS (rear) Torque 193 Nm 193 Nm 315 Nm 315 Nm 504 Nm Claimed Range (ARAI) 440 km 543 km NA NA NA Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1+ Part 2) NA NA 535 km 665 km 624 km Claimed Range (C75 real-world) NA NA 440 - 460 km 510 - 530 km 480 - 500 km

The Maruti e Vitara’s 49 kWh and 61 kWh batteries are smaller compared to the 63 kWh and 75 kWh battery options on the Sierra EV. As a result, even the estimated real-world range of the Sierra EV’s batteries is higher than the Maruti e Vitara’s claimed range (for the smaller battery pack).

In terms of power and torque too, the Maruti e Vitara’s output is considerably less when compared to the Tata Sierra EV.

You don’t get front-wheel drive in the Sierra EV, only rear-wheel and all-wheel drive options.

In the real world, you can expect the smaller battery pack to give you a range of around 350 km, and the bigger one will offer around 420 km.

Here are the charging speeds:

Name Maruti e Vitara Tata Sierra EV Battery 49 kWh 61 kWh 63 kWh 75 kWh 75 kWh AC fast charging 7.4 kW (10-100%) 6.5 hours 9 hours 8.9 hours 10.5 hours 10.5 hours DC fast charger (20-80%) 45 mins 45 mins 25 mins 26 mins 26 mins Maximum fast charging speed NA NA 110 kW 120 kW 120 kW

Despite the bigger batteries, the Tata Sierra EV can charge more quickly from 20-80% using a DC fast charger, thanks to a high charging capacity.

Here are the warranty details:

Name Maruti e Vitara Tata Sierra EV Motor warranty NA 8 years or 1.6 lakh km Batter warranty 8 years or 1.6 lakh km Lifetime (15 years) and unlimited kms*

*First owner only

CarDekho Says…

If budget is just a number for you, and you don’t mind spending Rs 4-6 lakh extra for the Tata Sierra EV, then objectively, it is a very hard case to make for the e Vitara.

The Sierra EV offers a bigger car with more space, better features, tech, and safety equipment, coupled with a much more powerful powertrain, too. The bigger batteries in the Tata offer much better range, which means you’ll be able to do long road trips without range anxiety, and its high charging speeds enable quick top-ups without the need to stop for hours. You also get a better warranty package for the battery.

On the flip side, the e Vitara feels like a much better value for money as long as you’re not too tech- and adventure-driven. For someone making that shift to electric vehicles for the first time, the Suzuki badge and ease of ownership will make that switch easier too.

Here are some other cars that you can consider: