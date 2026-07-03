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    2026 Maruti Suzuki e Vitara vs Tata Sierra EV: Which Electric Compact SUV Is For You?

    The 2026 Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is a simple approach to an electric vehicle, while the Tata Sierra EV is advanced in terms of tech, features, and powertrain options too

    Published On Jul 03, 2026 03:03 PM By CarDekho

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    Tata Sierra EV vs Maruti e Vitara

    The compact SUV space has seen a slew of launches in just a year. Many of the existing ICE nameplates had already rendered an electric avatar, for example, the Hyundai Creta and Tata Curvv. And now, there is a new addition to that list with the launch of the Tata Sierra EV, which has been priced from Rs 18.79 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom).

    However, there are also cars which don’t have a petrol-powered alternative, like the 2026 Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and the Toyota Ebella. In this story, we take two of the newest compact EVs, the e Vitara and the new Sierra EV, and compare them based on their respective price, dimensions, features, safety tech, and powertrain options to find out which one suits your needs better. Let’s start with the most important thing that defines a purchase – the budget.

    Price

    Cars

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

    Tata Sierra EV

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 15.99 lakh to Rs 20.01 lakh

    Rs 18.79 lakh to Rs 25.99 lakh

    • There is a huge price difference between the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and the Tata Sierra EV, with the latter being the more expensive of the two.

    • While this price gap can be pinned down to the Tata Sierra EV’s bigger batteries and all-wheel drive system, we also have to factor in the fact that Maruti has priced its first EV for the market pretty aggressively. For context, a Hyundai Creta Electric with the same set of features, but a smaller battery compared to the e Vitara is nearly Rs 4 lakh dearer. 

    • The difference between the starting prices of the Maruti e Vitara and the Tata Sierra is Rs 2.8 lakh.

    • At the top end, the Tata Sierra is nearly Rs 6 lakh more expensive.

    So can the Tata Sierra EV justify all that additional cash in its package?

    Dimensions

    Price

    Maruti e Vitara

    Tata Sierra EV

    Difference

    Length

    4275 mm

    4340 mm

    +65 mm

    Width

    1800 mm

    1841 mm

    +41 mm

    Height

    1640 mm

    1750 mm

    +110 mm

    Wheelbase

    2700 mm

    2730 mm

    +30 mm

    Boot Space

    310 litres

    622 litres

    +312 litres

    • The Tata Sierra EV is a big, wide and tall SUV, and while it competes in the sub-43-meter category, it actually is a bit longer than that. As a result, the Tata Sierra EV has a clean win over the e Vitara in terms of dimensions.

    • The biggest difference lies in the length and height, where the Sierra EV is 65 mm and 110 mm larger than the e Vitara.

    Tata Sierra EV Front
    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

    • With the additional length comes an extra wheelbase of 30 mm for the Sierra EV.

    Tata Sierra EV Side
    Maurti Suzuki e Vitara Side

    • In terms of width, the Tata Sierra EV measures 41 mm wider than the e Vitara, which will liberate more space in case you want to seat three people at the back.

    Tata Sierra EV Rear
    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Rear

    • Maruti e Vitara struggles with its boot space figures even before we factor in the Sierra EV, after which it feels minuscule as the Sierra EV has more than double the space on offer. 

    Buying advice: With such differences in dimensions, it is clear that the Sierra EV will feel more spacious inside the cabin. We also know from our time with the e Vitara that the rear seat space is limited for tall passengers with inadequate under-thigh support, which will not be the case with the Sierra EV. If you want a chauffeur-driven EV between the two, it is the Sierra EV to pick.

    Features

    Feature

    Maruti e Vitara

    Tata Sierra EV

    LED Headlamps

    Auto Headlamps

    LED DRLs

    LED Front foglamps

    ✅(with cornering function)

    Roof Rails

    LED Taillamps

    Alloy wheels

    18-inch

    19-inch

    Upholstery

    Fabric+leatherette

    Leatherette

    Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

    Powered front seats

    ✅(10-way Driver only)

    ✅(6-way Driver/ 4-way Co-driver)

    Height-adjustable Driver Seat

    Memory Driver Seat

    ✅(with welcome function)

    Boss mode 

    Ventilated front seats

    Infotainment

    10.1-inch touchscreen

    12.3-inch touchscreen

    Passenger display

    12.3-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    Instrument Cluster

    10.25-inch digital driver’s display

    10.25-inch digital driver’s display

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound system

    10-speaker Infinity sound system

    12-speaker JBL Black with Dolby Atmos

    Air purifier

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Auto ORVMs

    ✅ 

    Cruise Control

    ✅(Adaptive)

    ✅(Adaptive)

    Automatic Climate Control

    ✅(Single-zone)

    ✅(Dual-zone)

    Keyless entry

    ✅(with NFC key card)

    Sunroof

    Single-pane glass roof

    Panoramic

    Rear sun shade

    Front and rear centre Armrest

    Powered Tailgate

    Frunk

    Split-folding rear seats

    Drive Modes

    Connected Car Tech

    Airbags

    7

    6

    Parking sensors

    Front and Rear

    Front and Rear

    Parking Camera

    360-degree

    540-degree

    ESC (electronic stability control)

    EPB (electronic parking brake)

    Parking assist

    Rain Sensing Wipers

    All-wheel disc brakes

    Rear wiper and washer with defogger

    Hill hold assist

    TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems)

    ✅ (Level 2)

    ✅ (Level 2+)

    • In isolation, the features list of the Maruti e Vitara is good enough for its price point with no real misses. But when the Tata Sierra EV comes into the picture, it makes the e Vitara feel a little outdated.

    • Both cars get an LED lighting setup and alloy wheels, but Tata uses sleeker connected elements at the front and rear, and also boasts a bigger alloy wheel size.

    • Inside, while the Maruti gets a mix of fabric and leatherette even in the top trim, the Sierra EV gets full leatherette for a more premium feel.

    Tata Sierra EV
    Maruti e Vitara

    • Tech package is also common to a point with both featuring infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, digital driver’s display and branded audio system. But Tata has a bigger central display, more speakers, and even has a dedicated display for the passengers.

    Tata Sierra EV Infotainment Screen
    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Infotainment Screen

    • Other extra features in the Sierra EV include rear sun shades, dual-zone climate control, an openable panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate, boss mode and memory function for the driver seat and boss mode (in the lower variants).

    • The Sierra also boasts a better safety package with a 540-degree camera and a parking assistant. But in terms of airbags, the e Vitara gets one extra over the Sierra.

    Overall, the Maruti e Vitara will cover all your comfort and convenience needs, but the Tata Sierra just spoils you with its tech and features. Chances are you won’t use those extra features daily, but they still are a good party trick and conversation starter.

    Powertrains

    Name

    Maruti e Vitara

    Tata Sierra EV

    Battery

    49 kWh

    61 kWh

    63 kWh

    75 kWh

    75 kWh

    Motors

    1

    1

    1

    2

    Drivetrain

    FWD

    FWD

    RWD

    RWD

    AWD

    Power

    144 PS

    174 PS

    238 PS

    209 PS

    140 PS (front) | 209 PS (rear)

    Torque

    193 Nm

    193 Nm

    315 Nm

    315 Nm

    504 Nm

    Claimed Range (ARAI)

    440 km

    543 km

    NA

    		 NA NA

    Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1+ Part 2)

    NA

    NA

    535 km

    665 km

    624 km

    Claimed Range (C75 real-world)

    NA

    NA

    440 - 460 km

    510 - 530 km

    480 - 500 km

    • The Maruti e Vitara’s 49 kWh and 61 kWh batteries are smaller compared to the 63 kWh and 75 kWh battery options on the Sierra EV. As a result, even the estimated real-world range of the Sierra EV’s batteries is higher than the Maruti e Vitara’s claimed range (for the smaller battery pack).

    Tata Sierra EV Gear Selector
    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Gear Selector

    • In terms of power and torque too, the Maruti e Vitara’s output is considerably less when compared to the Tata Sierra EV.

    • You don’t get front-wheel drive in the Sierra EV, only rear-wheel and all-wheel drive options. 

    • In the real world, you can expect the smaller battery pack to give you a range of around 350 km, and the bigger one will offer around 420 km.

    Here are the charging speeds: 

    Name

    Maruti e Vitara

    Tata Sierra EV
    Battery

    49 kWh

    61 kWh

    63 kWh

    75 kWh

    75 kWh

    AC fast charging 7.4 kW (10-100%)

    6.5 hours

    9 hours

    8.9 hours

    10.5 hours

    10.5 hours

    DC fast charger (20-80%)

    45 mins

    45 mins

    25 mins

    26 mins

    26 mins

    Maximum fast charging speed 

    NA

    NA

    110 kW

    120 kW

    120 kW

    • Despite the bigger batteries, the Tata Sierra EV can charge more quickly from 20-80% using a DC fast charger, thanks to a high charging capacity.

    Here are the warranty details: 

    Name

    Maruti e Vitara

    Tata Sierra EV

    Motor warranty

    NA

    8 years or 1.6 lakh km

    Batter warranty

    8 years or 1.6 lakh km

    Lifetime (15 years) and unlimited kms*

    *First owner only

    CarDekho Says…

    If budget is just a number for you, and you don’t mind spending Rs 4-6 lakh extra for the Tata Sierra EV, then objectively, it is a very hard case to make for the e Vitara. 

    Tata Sierra EV front three quarter

    The Sierra EV offers a bigger car with more space, better features, tech, and safety equipment, coupled with a much more powerful powertrain, too. The bigger batteries in the Tata offer much better range, which means you’ll be able to do long road trips without range anxiety, and its high charging speeds enable quick top-ups without the need to stop for hours. You also get a better warranty package for the battery.

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

    On the flip side, the e Vitara feels like a much better value for money as long as you’re not too tech- and adventure-driven. For someone making that shift to electric vehicles for the first time, the Suzuki badge and ease of ownership will make that switch easier too.

    Here are some other cars that you can consider:

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