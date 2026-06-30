Tata Sierra EV Vs Harrier EV: Which Electric SUV Makes More Sense?

Tata has just expanded its electric vehicle lineup, with the addition of the Sierra EV. Buyers looking for an electric SUV will soon have another option in the segment to consider.

If you are planning to buy either of the Sierra EV or the Harrier EV, understanding what each brings to the table for the price becomes important. So how do they compare on paper? Let's take a closer look at their pricing, dimensions, battery options, features, and performance.

Tata Sierra EV vs Tata Harrier EV: Price

Model Tata Sierra EV Tata Harrier EV Price (ex-showroom) Rs 18.79 lakh - 25.99 lakh Rs 21.49 lakh - Rs 30.23 lakh

The Sierra EV is the more affordable option here, undercutting the Harrier EV by nearly Rs 3.5 lakh.

The Harrier EV, meanwhile, sits higher up the range with a larger footprint and an extensive feature list. Whether those upgrades justify the extra money is something we will find out as we go through the comparison.

Tata Sierra EV vs Tata Harrier EV: Dimensions

Parameter Tata Sierra EV Tata Harrier EV Length 4340 mm (-267 mm) 4607 mm Width 1841 mm (-291 mm) 2132 mm Height 1715 mm (-25 mm) 1740 mm Wheelbase 2730 mm (-11 mm) 2741 mm

The Harrier EV is the larger SUV in almost every aspect. Its longer body and marginally longer wheelbase should translate into a roomier cabin, while the extra width gives it a stronger road presence.

On the other hand, the Sierra EV, in comparison, has more compact dimensions, although it still commands good road presence.

Tata Sierra EV vs Tata Harrier EV: Colour Options

Tata Sierra EV Tata Harrier EV Pristine White Nainital Nocturne Pure Grey Pure Grey Coorg Cloud Pristine White Rishikesh Rapids (New) Empowered Oxide Bengal Rouge Stealth Black Andaman Adventure Seaweed Green Nainital Nocturne (QWD only) -

Both SUVs offer a good mix of neutral and vibrant shades.

The Sierra EV stands out by offering seven colour options. As of now, the Rishikesh Rapids colour is unique to the Sierra EV.

The Harrier EV, meanwhile, sticks to a slightly more understated palette that complements its premium positioning.

Tata Sierra EV vs Tata Harrier EV: Powertrain

Sierra EV

Battery Pack 63 kWh 75 kWh 75 kWh No of electric motor(s) 1 1 2 Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1+2) 565 km 665 km 624 km Power 238 PS 203 PS 203 PS (rear motor), 140 PS (front motor) Torque 315 Nm 315 Nm 504 Nm Drivetrain Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) All-wheel-drive (AWD)

Harrier EV

Battery Pack 65 kWh 75 kWh 75 kWh No of electric motor(s) 1 1 2 Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1+2) 538 km 627 km 622 km Power 238 PS 238 PS 238 PS (rear motor), 140 PS (front motor) Torque 315 Nm 315 Nm 504 Nm Drivetrain Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) All-wheel-drive (AWD)

In terms of powertrain numbers, there is not a night-and-day difference between the Sierra EV and Harrier EV.

Both electric SUVs are offered with 75 kWh battery packs, paired with either a rear-wheel-drive or dual-motor all-wheel-drive option. The rear-wheel-drive variant is paired with a 238 PS / 315 Nm electric motor setup, while the AWD variant generates a combined 504 Nm of torque.

Tata Sierra EV vs Tata Harrier EV: Features

Feature Tata Sierra Tata Harrier EV Auto LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED foglamps ✅ ✅ LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ Wheels 19-inch alloy wheels 19-inch alloy wheels Roof Rails ✅ ✅ Electrically adjustable Driver Seat ✅ Ambient Lighting ✅ ✅ Infotainment Setup 12.3-inch touchscreen 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system Entertainment screen for the co-driver ✅ ❌ Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ Instrument Cluster 10.25-inch display 10.25-inch display Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound system 12-speaker JBL sound system with a sound bar 10-speaker JBL sound system Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅(digital IRVM with dash cam functions) Cruise Control ✅ ✅ Climate Control Dual-zone Dual-zone Keyless entry ✅ ✅ Ventilated front seats ✅ ✅ Powered seats Yes (only driver side) Yes (both driver and co-driver) Sunroof Panoramic sunroof Panoramic sunroof Front seats with extendable underthigh support ✅ ❌ Boss mode ✅(manual) ✅(powered) Powered tailgate ✅ ✅ Multi-drive Modes ✅ ✅ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 7 360-degree Camera ✅ ✅ ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ ✅ Rain Sensing Wipers ✅ ✅ Front and rear sensors ✅ ✅ Rear defogger ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ ✅ ADAS ✅ ✅

On the features front, both electric SUVs come very well equipped. They share equipment such as LED lighting, 19-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, wireless smartphone connectivity, ventilated front seats, wireless charging, connected car technology, a 360-degree camera, and Level-2 ADAS.

The Sierra EV, however, brings a few unique touches of its own. It gets a dedicated entertainment screen for the co-driver, front seats with extendable under-thigh support, and a better-equipped 12-speaker JBL sound system with an integrated soundbar.

The Harrier EV, meanwhile, gets a larger 14.5-inch infotainment system, a digital IRVM with integrated dashcam functionality, and seven airbags.

Tata Sierra EV vs Tata Harrier EV: Verdict

The Sierra EV offers a compelling package with its lower price tag while delivering a claimed range that is not too different from the Harrier EV. Its distinctive styling and comfort-oriented feature list could make it an attractive option for buyers looking to step into Tata's premium EV lineup without stretching their budget too far.

The Harrier EV, meanwhile, builds on the same foundation with a larger overall footprint and a few additional premium features. Whether those additions are worth the higher asking price will ultimately depend on how much you value the extra equipment and the added road presence.

If you are looking for a premium electric SUV that offers a strong balance of features, range, and value, the Sierra EV appears to be the more sensible choice. However, if a larger SUV, a few extra premium touches, and the option of a more expensive package better suit your requirements, the Harrier EV could justify the additional investment.

If the Sierra EV and Harrier EV are on your shortlist, here are some other electric SUVs that deserve a closer look: