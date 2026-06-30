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    Tata Sierra EV Vs Harrier EV: Which Electric SUV Makes More Sense?

    Both promise a modern electric SUV experience, but each brings something different to the table. Find out which one suits you best.

    Published On Jun 30, 2026 10:16 PM By CarDekho

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    Sierra EV vs Harrier EV

    Tata has just expanded its electric vehicle lineup, with the addition of the Sierra EV. Buyers looking for an electric SUV will soon have another option in the segment to consider.

    If you are planning to buy either of the Sierra EV or the Harrier EV, understanding what each brings to the table for the price becomes important. So how do they compare on paper? Let's take a closer look at their pricing, dimensions, battery options, features, and performance.

    Tata Sierra EV vs Tata Harrier EV: Price

    Model

    Tata Sierra EV

    Tata Harrier EV

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 18.79 lakh - 25.99 lakh

    Rs 21.49 lakh - Rs 30.23 lakh

    • The Sierra EV is the more affordable option here, undercutting the Harrier EV by nearly Rs 3.5 lakh. 

    2026 Tata Sierra EV

    • The Harrier EV, meanwhile, sits higher up the range with a larger footprint and an extensive feature list. Whether those upgrades justify the extra money is something we will find out as we go through the comparison.

    Tata Sierra EV vs Tata Harrier EV: Dimensions

    Parameter

    Tata Sierra EV

    Tata Harrier EV

    Length

    4340 mm (-267 mm)

    4607 mm

    Width

    1841 mm (-291 mm)

    2132 mm

    Height

    1715 mm  (-25 mm)

    1740 mm

    Wheelbase

    2730 mm (-11 mm)

    2741 mm

    • The Harrier EV is the larger SUV in almost every aspect. Its longer body and marginally longer wheelbase should translate into a roomier cabin, while the extra width gives it a stronger road presence.

    2026 Tata Sierra EV
    Tata Harrier EV

    • On the other hand, the Sierra EV, in comparison, has more compact dimensions, although it still commands good road presence.

    Tata Sierra EV vs Tata Harrier EV: Colour Options

    Tata Sierra EV

    Tata Harrier EV

    Pristine White 

    Nainital Nocturne

    Pure Grey

    Pure Grey

    Coorg Cloud

    Pristine White

    Rishikesh Rapids (New)

    Empowered Oxide

    Bengal Rouge 

    Stealth Black

    Andaman Adventure 

    Seaweed Green

    Nainital Nocturne (QWD only)

    -

    • Both SUVs offer a good mix of neutral and vibrant shades. 

    • The Sierra EV stands out by offering seven colour options. As of now, the Rishikesh Rapids colour is unique to the Sierra EV.

    • The Harrier EV, meanwhile, sticks to a slightly more understated palette that complements its premium positioning.

    Tata Sierra EV vs Tata Harrier EV: Powertrain

    Sierra EV

    Battery Pack

    63 kWh 

    75 kWh

    75 kWh

    No of electric motor(s)

    1

    1

    2

    Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1+2)

    565 km

    665 km

    624 km

    Power

    238 PS

    203 PS

    203 PS (rear motor), 140 PS (front motor)

    Torque

    315 Nm

    315 Nm

    504 Nm

    Drivetrain

    Rear-wheel-drive (RWD)

    Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) 

    All-wheel-drive (AWD)

    Harrier EV

    Battery Pack

    65 kWh 

    75 kWh

    75 kWh

    No of electric motor(s)

    1

    1

    2

    Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1+2)

    538 km

    627 km

    622 km

    Power

    238 PS

    238 PS

    238 PS (rear motor), 140 PS (front motor)

    Torque

    315 Nm

    315 Nm

    504 Nm

    Drivetrain

    Rear-wheel-drive (RWD)

    Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) 

    All-wheel-drive (AWD)

    • In terms of powertrain numbers, there is not a night-and-day difference between the Sierra EV and Harrier EV.

    Tata Harrier EV front

    • Both electric SUVs are offered with 75 kWh battery packs, paired with either a rear-wheel-drive or dual-motor all-wheel-drive option. The rear-wheel-drive variant is paired with a 238 PS / 315 Nm electric motor setup, while the AWD variant generates a combined 504 Nm of torque.

    Tata Sierra EV vs Tata Harrier EV: Features

    Feature

    Tata Sierra

    Tata Harrier EV

    Auto LED Headlamps

    LED foglamps

    LED Taillamps

    Wheels

    19-inch alloy wheels

    19-inch alloy wheels

    Roof Rails

    Electrically adjustable Driver Seat

    		  

    Ambient Lighting

    Infotainment Setup

    12.3-inch touchscreen

    14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    Entertainment screen for the co-driver 

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    Instrument Cluster

    10.25-inch display 

    10.25-inch display

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound system

    12-speaker JBL sound system with a sound bar

    10-speaker JBL sound system

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    ✅(digital IRVM with dash cam functions)

    Cruise Control

    Climate Control

    Dual-zone

    Dual-zone

    Keyless entry 

    Ventilated front seats

    Powered seats

    Yes (only driver side)

    Yes (both driver and co-driver)

    Sunroof

    Panoramic sunroof

    Panoramic sunroof

    Front seats with extendable underthigh support

    Boss mode

    ✅(manual)

    ✅(powered)

    Powered tailgate 

    Multi-drive Modes

    Connected Car Tech

    Airbags

    6

    7

    360-degree Camera

    ESC (electronic stability control)

    Rain Sensing Wipers

    Front and rear sensors 

    Rear defogger

    TPMS  (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    ADAS

    Tata Harrier EV

    • On the features front, both electric SUVs come very well equipped. They share equipment such as LED lighting, 19-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, wireless smartphone connectivity, ventilated front seats, wireless charging, connected car technology, a 360-degree camera, and Level-2 ADAS.

    2026 Tata Sierra EV

    • The Sierra EV, however, brings a few unique touches of its own. It gets a dedicated entertainment screen for the co-driver, front seats with extendable under-thigh support, and a better-equipped 12-speaker JBL sound system with an integrated soundbar.

    • The Harrier EV, meanwhile, gets a larger 14.5-inch infotainment system, a digital IRVM with integrated dashcam functionality, and seven airbags.

    Tata Sierra EV vs Tata Harrier EV: Verdict

    The Sierra EV offers a compelling package with its lower price tag while delivering a claimed range that is not too different from the Harrier EV. Its distinctive styling and comfort-oriented feature list could make it an attractive option for buyers looking to step into Tata's premium EV lineup without stretching their budget too far.

    Tata Harrier EV

    The Harrier EV, meanwhile, builds on the same foundation with a larger overall footprint and a few additional premium features. Whether those additions are worth the higher asking price will ultimately depend on how much you value the extra equipment and the added road presence.

    2026 Tata Sierra EV

    If you are looking for a premium electric SUV that offers a strong balance of features, range, and value, the Sierra EV appears to be the more sensible choice. However, if a larger SUV, a few extra premium touches, and the option of a more expensive package better suit your requirements, the Harrier EV could justify the additional investment.

    If the Sierra EV and Harrier EV are on your shortlist, here are some other electric SUVs that deserve a closer look:

    • Hyundai Creta Electric: Delivers a familiar SUV experience like the ICE-powered version, with smooth performance, a feature-loaded cabin, and enough range to comfortably handle both city commutes and highway trips.

    • Maruti e Vitara: Combines a long-claimed range with a premium feature list and a strong safety package. It will also benefit from Maruti Suzuki's planned charging infrastructure across its dealerships.

    • Mahindra BE 6: Grabs attention with its futuristic styling, while backing it up with strong performance, impressive real-world range, and one of the best infotainment experiences in the segment.

    • VinFast VF7: Stands out with its clean and modern styling, impressive fit and finish, and offers a choice of two electric powertrain options.

    • VinFast VF6: The smaller brother of the VF7 offers the premium cabin experience but in a smaller footprint and a smaller price tag in comparison to the VF7.

    • Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella: Brings sharp styling, a premium cabin, a smooth driving experience, and a feature-loaded package.

    • MG ZS EV: Offers a premium cabin, a well-equipped feature list, and enough range to comfortably handle everyday driving.

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