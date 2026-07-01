Tata Sierra EV Pure Variant Explained In Detail: How Well Equipped Is The Base Variant?

Tata has launched the Sierra EV in India, with prices starting from Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The Sierra EV can be had in a total of five variants: Pure, Pure S, Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered A.

The Pure variant serves as the entry point into the Tata Sierra EV lineup, but it doesn't feel like a stripped-down base model. Despite being the most affordable trim on offer, it comes equipped with a decent set of features and retains most of the design highlights seen on the higher variants. If you're looking to bring home the Sierra EV without stretching your budget, here's everything that the Pure variant has to offer:

Tata Sierra EV Pure: Exterior

Starting with the front fascia, the Sierra EV Pure variant retains the SUV's distinctive design with a body-coloured trim spanning the width of the car, housing a full-width connected LED DRL and bi-LED projector headlights positioned right below it, along with a Tata logo at the centre. The bumper features matte black inserts and body-coloured elements, while the small air dams on the lower end of the bumper have been provided to improve aerodynamic efficiency. However, unlike the higher variants, the Pure misses out on the vertically stacked fog lamps, although it continues to get a faux silver skid plate that adds to its rugged appeal.

From the side, you can hardly tell that this is a base variant, as the Pure trim rides on 18-inch aero-optimised alloy wheels and gets design elements like flush door handles, a squared rear window, a blacked-out rear pillar and ORVMs, a black roof insert, and black body cladding, which gives the electric SUV a sophisticated look. However, the Pure variant does miss out on roof rails, which could have added more ruggedness to the overall profile.

The rear profile of the Pure variant of the Sierra EV sports connected LED taillights that are integrated onto the flat tailgate, which also has the “Sierra.ev” lettering. The muscular bumper with a faux silver skid plate, body cladding, an integrated spoiler, and a shark fin antenna further enhance the rear look and provide a bolder road presence.

The 2026 Tata Sierra EV is available with 7 different colour options, but not all of them are available across all variants. To know more about the variant-wise colour options, you can read this story.

Tata Sierra EV Pure: Interior

On the inside, the Pure variant of the 2026 Tata Sierra EV features a minimalistic interior with a dual-tone theme and fabric upholstery. The dashboard is finished in an all-black colour scheme with glossy white inserts, and at the centre is a touchscreen infotainment screen. The seats are finished in fabric in a light brown and black colour scheme, and the door pads also house this light brown fabric along with black inserts.

Speaking of usability, the cabin gets an adjustable front armrest, height-adjustable front seatbelts, a 6-way manually adjustable driver seat, a 4-way manually adjustable co-driver seat, adjustable headrests, an air purifier with a PM 2.5 filter, a vanity mirror on the driver and co-driver sides, rear AC vents, and rear window sunshades. The rear seats, however, miss out on a central armrest, which is a bummer. The overall space and comfort inside are nothing to complain about; the cabin is a spacious place to be in with plenty of knee room and ample shoulder room if three adults are seated at the rear.

If you would like to take a closer look at the Tata Sierra EV’s design and features, be sure to check out our detailed image gallery.

Tata Sierra EV Pure: Features

Even though it is the base variant, the Pure variant of the Sierra EV has all the necessary features that you would require, along with some value-added modern tech-driven features that are loved by customers looking for an e-SUV at this price.

The long list of features includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 8-speaker audio system, Amazon Alexa voice assistant, automatic climate control, steering-mounted controls, tilt and telescopic steering wheel with illuminated logo, keyless entry with push-button start, cruise control, paddle shifters for multi-mode regen, automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, electrically adjustable ORVMs, electric tailgate, drive modes, rear AC vents, rear window sunshades, front and rear 65W charging ports, rear wiper with washer, a cooled glove box, OTA updates, and connected car tech.

The base variant is very well loaded, but it does miss out on key features like a panoramic sunroof and a few more pieces of equipment that are offered on the Pure S variant.

For a more detailed look at features offered across each variant, you can read this story.

Tata Sierra EV Pure: Safety

In terms of safety, the Sierra EV has a strong set of basic equipment, which shows Tata’s intent to offer an electric SUV with top-notch safety. It comes loaded with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability program (ESP), hill hold control, hill descent control, traction control, all-wheel disc brakes, electronic parking brake with auto hold, rear parking camera and sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rollover mitigation, vehicle dynamic and corner stability control, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Tata Sierra EV Pure: Battery Specifications

The base Pure variant of the Sierra EV is offered with only a single battery pack option, which is a 63 kWh battery pack and also supports fast charging. This battery offers a claimed driving range of up to 535 kms and all the power is sent to the rear wheels. The Sierra EV also gets an ultra-glide suspension setup as standard across all variants.

Here are the detailed battery specifications of the Pure variant of the Sierra EV:

Battery Pack 63 kWh No of electric motor(s) 1 Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1+2) 565 Km Power (PS) 238 PS Torque (Nm) 315 Nm Drivetrain Rear-wheel-drive (RWD)

To know more about the variant-wise powertrain distribution of the Sierra EV, check out this report.

Tata Sierra EV: Price And Rivals

Tata has launched the Sierra EV at an introductory price of Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom) with a total of 5 variants on offer. The electric SUV also offers 2 battery pack options on every variant except the base and an additional AWD drivetrain option on the top-end variant.

The Tata Sierra EV gives tough competition to other electric SUVs like the Hyundai Creta Electric, VinFast VF6, VinFast VF7, MG ZS EV, Mahindra BE 6, Maruti e Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella. While inside the Tata lineup, it faces slight competition from the Tata Curvv EV and the bigger Harrier EV.

Wondering what the differences are between the Sierra EV and the Sierra ICE? Check out our detailed comparison story to know more.

CarDekho Says…

The Tata Sierra EV Pure proves that opting for the base variant does not necessarily mean compromising on the overall experience. It comes equipped with a decent set of features and misses out on only a few premium amenities, which is acceptable considering its entry-level positioning. More importantly, Tata has done a commendable job of keeping the exterior well-equipped, with an all-LED lighting setup and alloy wheels ensuring that the Pure variant doesn't look or feel like a bare-bones model. For buyers looking to enter the Sierra EV range without stretching their budget, the Pure variant makes for a compelling value-for-money choice.