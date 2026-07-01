2026 Tata Sierra EV Pure S Explained: Should You Go For One Above Base Variant?

The 2016 Tata Sierra EV has been launched in 5 variants; Pure, Pure S, Adventure, Empowered and Empowered A. While the Sierra EV comes generously feature packed from the base variant, should you spend the extra Rs 1.2 lakh for the higher Pure S variant priced at Rs 19.99 lakh? Let's explore.

Exterior

Front

The front end of the Sierra EV comes with the distinctive face, including the LED DRL bar spanning across the width of the face, while the body-coloured fascia houses the Tata logo. Below this, the projector LED headlamps are integrated neatly into the upper half of the bumper.

The matte black plastic bumper also houses the vertically stacked foglamps, which are available from the Pure S variant onwards. The bottom half of the bumper houses the air dam and the faux silver skid plate underneath.

Side

Moving over to the side profile of the Sierra EV, the upright SUV stance is complemented by the 18-inch alloy wheels, which come standard from the base variant. The wheel-arch cladding is finished in matte black, unlike the upper variants. New to this variant are the roof rails, and apart from that, it is similar to most of the variants available.

The flush-fit door handles, body coloured B and D-pillars, and shark-fin antenna come standard from the base variant as well.

Rear

The rear end of the Sierra EV has the chopped-boxy proportions iconic to the modern Sierras. The red LED light bar, which acts as the tail lamp, also houses the indicators and the reverse lamps. The bootlid also houses the large Tata logo in the centre with the Sierra.ev badging underneath.

The top half of the rear end includes the spoiler with side aero blades, and the bottom half houses the matte black bumper, which houses the parking sensors, reverse camera and a faux silver skid plate.

Colour Options

The Pure S variant is offered in 3 colour options. Namely, Pure Grey, Coorg Clouds and Pristine White.

We personally prefer, the Coorg Clouds colour. You should read our variant-wise colours story to check out what colour options are offered with other variants.

Interior

Step inside the Sierra EV and you’ll be welcomed by the dual-tone themed interior and a low-set dashboard. The 12.3-inch floating touchscreen infotainment screen sits proud and centre on the dashboard, while the driver gets a 10.25-inch instrument cluster.

The seats are finished in grey coloured fabric, and the door cards also include the same colour scheme.

The front seats get a centre armrest, while the rear seat does not get an armrest, nor does it get a headrest for the centre passenger.

Features

The Sierra EV, as mentioned above, does get a decently loaded feature list from the base variant. However, the Pure S variant gets front fog lamps with cornering function, panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable and folding outside-rear view mirrors (ORVM), vehicle-to-load (V2L) and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) charging, and front storage under the bonnet.

Apart from that, the Sierra EV gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, auto headlamps and rain-sensing wipers, an 8-speaker sound system, automatic climate control, 65W USB fast charging, a cooled glovebox, rear window shades and cruise control as standard.

Explore our detailed variants-explained story to understand the variant-wise features.

Safety

Tata is known for packing in a good list of safety features, and it’s no different with the Sierra EV. The Pure S variant gets front parking sensors and an acoustic vehicle alerting system (AVAS) over the base Pure variant.

However, apart from that, the safety package includes 6 airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ABS with EBD, traction control (TC), vehicle stability control (VSC), hill hold control (HHC), hill-descent control (HDC) and electronic parking brake (EPB).

The Pure S misses out on a rear defogger, 360-degree camera, rear fog lamps and Level-2 ADAS.

Powertrain

The Sierra EV Pure S comes with a 63 kWh single battery pack option with only the rear-wheel drive setup. Powertrain specifications are mentioned below:

Battery Pack 63 kWh Claimed Range 565 Km Power 238 PS Torque 315 Nm Drivetrain Rear-Wheel-Drive (RWD)

Price & Rivals

The Sierra EV Pure S is priced at Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This is Rs 1.2 lakh more than the base Pure variant.

Rivals include the Mahindra BE 6, Vinfast VF6 and VF7, Hyundai Creta Electric, Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and the Toyota Ebella.

Cardekho Says..

The Pure S variant packs most of the features you would need on a daily basis. While it does miss out on a couple of nice-to-have features included in the higher variants, the Pure S variant can pamper you with the features included without feeling too sparse.