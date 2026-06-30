2026 Tata Sierra EV Explained In Images: Closest Look At The Electric SUV In Detailed Images

Tata Motors has launched the electric version of the Sierra at Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom), bringing back one of its most iconic SUV names in a completely new electric avatar. While the Sierra EV shares its overall silhouette with the ICE-powered Sierra, it gets several EV-specific design changes that give it a more futuristic appearance.

Positioned between the Curvv EV and Harrier EV in Tata’s electric SUV lineup, the Sierra EV will appeal to buyers looking for a premium electric SUV with strong road presence, modern features, and capable performance.

If you are planning to buy the Tata Sierra EV, here’s a detailed look at the SUV through our comprehensive image gallery covering its exterior design, interior, features, battery options, range, and more:

Tata Sierra EV Design

Front

The front design is where the Sierra EV clearly separates itself from the ICE version. Instead of a traditional grille, the electric SUV gets a closed-off body-coloured front panel with the Tata logo placed neatly at the centre.

The connected LED DRL strip runs across the width of the front, giving the SUV a modern and premium appearance.

The rectangular LED headlamps are positioned lower on the bumper, while the vertically stacked LED fog lamps add a rugged SUV touch.

The front bumper also gets a silver skid plate, highlighting the Sierra EV’s rugged character.

Keen-eyed observers will also notice the front camera as part of the 540-degree camera system.

Side

From the profile, the Sierra EV retains the iconic upright SUV stance of the Sierra while adding modern EV styling elements.

The highlight remains the Alpine window-inspired rear quarter glass, which is one of the most recognisable design elements of the Sierra nameplate.

To elevate the premium appeal, you get blacked-out pillars and flush-fitted door handles.

You also get to see the 540-degree camera placed on the ORVMs with LED turn indicators.

It sits on aerodynamic 19-inch alloy wheels that also appear similar to the ones seen on the ICE version, giving the Sierra EV a sporty stance.

Rear

At the rear, the Sierra EV continues with a clean and modern design.

A full-width LED light bar stretches across the tailgate, giving the SUV a premium appearance, especially at night.

Similar to the front, the rear bumper also gets chunky cladding and a silver skid plate, adding to its rugged SUV character.

The overall rear design stays close to the ICE Sierra while maintaining the EV’s futuristic identity.

You get EV badging for the SUV to set it apart from the ICE version.

Tata Sierra EV Interior

The Sierra EV gets a modern cabin, with the main highlight being the new triple-screen dashboard layout, featuring a digital instrument cluster, central infotainment touchscreen, and a dedicated passenger display.

It comes in a black-and-white dual-tone interior scheme, different from the colour scheme of the ICE version.

The cabin features a large panoramic sunroof, which makes the cabin feel airy and spacious.

There is a generous use of premium materials, featuring soft-touch padding, leatherette upholstery, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gearknob

It comes with Tata’s new EV-specific steering wheel, featuring a two-spoke design.

You also get several practical and comfort-enhancing bits like front and rear armrests, rear sunshades, multiple storage spaces, and front and rear charging ports.

The rear seats are nice and comfortable, and the second-row occupants get enough knee room and leg room.

Tata Sierra EV Features

Tata has given the Sierra EV a long list of premium features, making it one of the most feature-rich SUVs in its segment.

In terms of infotainment, the digital driver’s display offers sharp graphics, customisable views, and even displays the side camera feed to make lane changes safer. The touchscreen infotainment system gets a user-friendly interface along with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

The Sierra EV also gets multiple terrain modes and boost mode as well.

Other highlights include dual-zone climate control, allowing separate temperature settings for the driver and passenger, and a panoramic sunroof that makes the cabin feel more spacious and airy.

For added convenience, the Sierra EV gets a 12-speaker JBL sound system, keyless entry, push-button start/stop, wireless phone charging, USB Type-C charging ports, automatic headlamps, automatic wipers, and ventilated front seats.

Tata Sierra EV Safety

In terms of safety, the Tata Sierra EV gets six standard airbags, Level 2 ADAS features, electronic stability control, a 540-degree camera, hill start assist, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and ABS with EBD.

While official crash test ratings for the EV are yet to be announced, Tata’s strong focus on safety means that you should be assured about the safety quotient.

Tata Sierra EV Powertrain

The Sierra EV is available in two battery pack options, offering a range of up to 665 km. Here’s a detailed look at the numbers:

Battery 63 kWh 75 kWh 75 kWh No of electric motor(s) 1 1 2 Claimed range 565 km 665 km 624 km Drivetrain Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) All-wheel-drive (AWD) Power 238 PS 209 PS 209 PS (rear motor), 140 PS (front motor) Torque 315 Nm 315 Nm 504 Nm (combined front and rear)

Tata Sierra EV Price And Rivals