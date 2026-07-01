2026 Tata Sierra EV Adventure Variant Explained: The Value-For-Money Middle Variant?

Tata Motors recently launched the Sierra EV which packs in a comprehensive safety package and has some unique features as well, compared to its ICE counterpart. Today, we are going to have a look at its mid-spec Adventure variant and decode what is available in the lower variants, so you can decide whether this variant is right for you or not.

2026 Tata Sierra EV Adventure: Exterior

Looking to the front of the Adventure trim, the Sierra EV gets the iconic front look with slim LED light bar-looking DRLs that run across the face of the car. Compared to the ICE counterpart, the face now has body-coloured trim along with bi-LED projector headlamps placed above the bumper and a Tata logo in the centre. The cornering lamps, which act as fog lamps as well, are positioned lower down the bumper, which also gets a faux silver cladding. Underneath the Tata logo, you also get the 360-degree camera, which you get from this variant.

Coming to the profile, the Adventure trim adds roof rails, which enhance the presence of the Sierra EV. It has the iconic Sierra look with the squared-off rear window and the alpine glass look. It also has flush-type door handles, body-coloured B-pillars, ORVMs with LED turn indicators, wheel arch claddings, and 18-inch alloys, which are standard from the base variant.

The rear of the Adventure trim looks similar to other variants as well, with the notable difference being the addition of a rear defogger with it. The rear is enhanced with the LED light bar, which runs across the tailgate, making it look premium. On the tailgate, you have the Sierra EV branding to set it apart from the ICE version of it, and above sits the Tata logo in the centre. Like the front, the rear also gets rugged appeal with chunky bumpers and a silver skid plate, which has a nice vertical texture on it, with the 360-degree camera placed in the number plate housing.

To get a detailed look at what the Sierra EV offers, head towards our image gallery, which explains the design in detail.

Colour Options

The Sierra EV comes in three colours from Pure variant, which includes Coorg Clouds, Pure Grey, and Pristine White. The Adventure variant adds Andaman Adventure and Bengal Rouge colours, out of which the Bengal Rouge looks great and enhances the SUV-ness of the Sierra EV. The higher variants also add more colours to the Sierra EV, for which, check out the variant-wise colours story.

Interior

Moving on to the interior of the Adventure trim, you get a large dual-screen layout on the dashboard with a dual-tone theme, a leatherette-wrapped steering wheel with a silver insert on the bottom. The interior is quite spacious, and the addition of a panoramic sunroof in the Adventure trim makes the cabin feel a lot airier. You get adjustable seat belts with seat belt reminders and adjustable headrests for all the passengers as well.

Features & Safety

The Sierra EV in the Adventure spec comes equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with EV route planner, 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, 12-speaker JBL sound system with Dolby Atmos support, ambient lighting, wireless phone charger, boss mode for the rear seat occupants, auto-dimming IRVM, and front seats with under-thigh support extender.

Other than that, it also has automatic climate control, a 6-way manual-adjust driver’s seat, a 4-way manual-adjust co-driver seat, paddle shifters, and terrain modes, which include normal, wet/rain, rough, and custom.

For safety, this trim gets a 360-degree camera with a blind spot monitor and a rear defogger. Apart from this, it comes equipped with 6 airbags, electronic stability program (ESP), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rear wiper with washer, hill hold assist, hill start assist, electronic parking brake, and rollover mitigation control. For more details on what each variant offers, check out our variant-wise features story.

Powertrain

The Adventure trim of the Sierra EV is available with both 63 kWh and 75 kWh battery pack options in a rear-wheel-drive configuration. Let’s have a closer look at the specifications of each battery offered with this variant:

Battery 63 kWh 75 kWh Claimed range (MIDC) 565 kms 665 kms No of electric motor(s) 1 1 Drivetrain Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) Power 238 PS 209 PS Torque 315 Nm 315 Nm

Price & Rivals

The Sierra EV Adventure variant starts at Rs 21 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 22.19 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata also provides the option of an AC fast charger, which can be opted for at an additional cost of Rs 49,000. The rivals to Sierra EV include Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, MG Windsor EV, Mahindra BE 6, Maruti eVitara, and Toyota Ebella.

Cardekho Says…

With the dual-screen setup, panoramic sunroof, alloy wheels, roof rails, and all LED lighting on the exterior, the Adventure variant packs plenty of features, which is more than enough, making it look like a top-end premium model that doesn't miss out on much. It also gets both battery pack options, so you choose range or performance based on what you need.

Overall, the mid-spec Sierra EV Adventure gets the most value-for-money buy from me, and those who are looking for a premium electric SUV around Rs 20 lakh to Rs 23 lakh (ex-showroom) can definitely add the Sierra EV to their list.