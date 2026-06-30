Tata Sierra EV Launched At Rs 18.79 Lakh: Find FULL Prices, Variants, Design, Features And Specifications Here

The 2026 Tata Sierra EV has been launched at Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The Sierra EV has already added a feather to its hat by making a record of climbing the tallest Tal Moreeb sand dune right before launch. Sharing its design with the Sierra ICE and its battery pack and electric motors with the Harrier EV, the Sierra EV has been positioned as a strong contender in the compact electric SUV segment, taking on the Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, and Maruti e Vitara. Bookings are underway and deliveries are set to begin on July 15. Here's all you need to know about the Sierra EV:

Prices And Variants

The Tata Sierra EV is available in 5 variants and each of their prices have been listed below:

Variant 63 kWh RWD 75 kWh RWD 75 kWh AWD Pure Rs 18.79 lakh — — Pure S Rs 19.99 lakh — — Adventure Rs 20.99 lakh Rs 22.19 lakh — Empowered Rs 22.79 lakh Rs 23.79 lakh — Empowered A — Rs 24.79 lakh Rs 25.99 lakh

RWD- Rear-wheel Drive, AWD- All-wheel Drive

A 7.2 kW AC home charger can be purchased for an additional amount of Rs 49,000.

Exterior

The Tata Sierra EV features a clean and modern front fascia with a slim full-width LED light bar that runs across the width of the vehicle, giving it a futuristic appearance.

Difference from the Sierra ICE: The standard Sierra features a gloss black grille, while the EV replaces it with a closed-off body-coloured panel for a cleaner appearance

The LED headlamps are positioned lower on the bumper. The front bumper uses a large blacked-out section that contrasts with the body colour, complemented by a silver skid plate.

The LED headlamps are positioned lower on the bumper. The front bumper uses a large blacked-out section that contrasts with the body colour, complemented by a silver skid plate. The side profile retains a tall and boxy silhouette with a nearly flat roofline, large side windows with blacked-out pillars (except for the B-pillar which is body coloured) to create a floating roof effect as well as the Sierra’s signature Alpine window styling.

The Sierra EV sits on 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, the design of which is same as the ICE model.

The doors feature flush-fitting handles, you get black roof rails and a thick black cladding around the wheel arches and along the lower section of the doors.

Dimensions Length: 4340 mm, Width: 1841 mm, Height: 1715 mm, Wheelbase: 2730 mm, Ground Clearance: XX mm

The rear of the Tata Sierra EV follows the same clean and minimalist design theme as the front, with a wide and upright tailgate.

The rear of the Tata Sierra EV follows the same clean and minimalist design theme as the front, with a wide and upright tailgate. A slim full-width LED light bar stretches across the tailgate connecting the two LED tail lamps. The Sierra.ev lettering is neatly placed below it.

The rear bumper features a prominent black lower section along with a similar silver skid plate-style as the front.

Colour Options

The Sierra EV is offered with two new shades that are not available with its ICE version. There are a total of seven colour options:

Nainital Nocturne (borrowed from the Harrier EV)

(borrowed from the Harrier EV) Rishikesh Rapids (NEW)

Bengal Rouge

Andaman Adventure

Pristine White

Coorg Cloud

Pure Grey

Do note that the Nainital Nocturne colour option in the Sierra EV which has been borrowed from the Harrier EV is only offered with the all-wheel drive variant.

Bootspace

The Tata Sierra EV has a 622-litres room in the boot with all rows of seats up.

Interior

The Tata Sierra EV's cabin shares the same overall dashboard layout as the ICE-powered Sierra, with a clean and modern design.

The dashboard uses a mix of soft-touch materials and contrasting finishes that enhance the premium look and feel of the cabin. A three-screen setup dominates the dashboard, while the dual-tone interior theme gives the cabin an airy and premium feel.

Key elements such as the four-spoke steering wheel, AC vents, door armrests, and centre console have been carried over from the ICE model.

The seats feature a different dual-tone upholstery, with the upper half finished in a darker shade than the standard Sierra. All seats come with adjustable headrests, while the driver gets a powered seat with a memory function for added convenience.

The climate control panel remains touch-sensitive and is finished in gloss black, making it less intuitive to use while also being prone to fingerprints and scratches.

Both front and rear passengers get a centre armrest, while rear occupants also benefit from rear AC vents, USB Type-C charging ports, and manual sunshades for the side windows.

Features

The Sierra EV borrows features from the Harrier EV like Summon Mode, and auto-park assist. It also gets EV-specific features like V2L (Vehicle-to-load) and V2V (Vehicle-to-load) technology. The Sierra EV also gets an in-car payment feature called 'DrivePay'.

Other features shared with its ICE sibling include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment with , a 12.3-inch co-passenger entertainment screen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated and 6-way power-adjustable front seats with memory function, Boss mode for co-passenger seat, and dual-zone climate control, rear sunshades, a panoramic sunroof, a head-up display (HUD), a wireless phone charger, a NFC card key, an air purifier, a gesture controlled powered tailgate and a 12-speaker JBL sound system.

The performance focused features in the Sierra EV include multi-terrain modes with a Boost mode.

Safety

The Sierra EV’s safety tech include features like level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), a 540-degree camera (with a transparent view beneath the bonnet), six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), electronic parking brake with auto hold, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, all-wheel discbrakes, front and rear parking sensors.

Battery Pack & Claimed Range

The Sierra EV is equipped with two battery packs - the larger unit borrowed from the Harrier EV. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Battery Pack 63 kWh 75 kWh 75 kWh No of electric motor(s) 1 1 2 Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1+2) 565 km 627 km 665 km Power 238 PS 238 PS 238 PS (rear motor), 158 PS (front motor) Torque 315 Nm 315 Nm 500 Nm Acceleration (0 to 100 kmph) - - 5.8 seconds Drivetrain Rear-wheel drive (RWD) Rear-wheel drive (RWD) All-wheel drive (AWD)

The Tata Sierra EV supports 120 kW DC fast charging, which can charge the battery from 20 to 80 percent in around 26 minutes, while also offering 7.2 kW AC home charging and 3.3 kW portable charging options.

Rivals

The Tata Sierra EV sits in a very interesting space of compact electric SUVs. With the features and specifications it offers, it's fair to say the Sierra EV does put up a strong challenge to its rivals. The topmost of the contenders being: