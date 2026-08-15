2026 Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition Launched: Now Available In Two Variants, Starts At Rs 24.45 Lakh

Mahindra, on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, has once again grabbed the opportunity to launch the updated BE 6 Formula E lineup, which now starts at Rs 24.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The Formula E trims of the BE 6 consist of the base Formula E, which is based on the SPORTEQ Three Plus variant, and the Formula E Freedom Edition, which is based on the SPORTEQ Four variant.

Let’s dive deeper into what Mahindra has given new in the BE 6 Formula E variant line, starting with the Formula E Freedom Edition:

Price And Variants

The Mahindra BE 6 Formula E line is based on the SPORTEQ Three Plus and SPORTEQ Four:

Variant Price (ex-showroom) Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Rs 24.45 lakh Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Freedom Edition Rs 26.95 lakh

The BE 6 Formula E starts at Rs 24.25 lakh (ex-showroom) with the 79 kWh battery pack and is based on the SPORTEQ Three variant.

The BE 6 Formula E Freedom Edition starts at Rs 26.95 lakh (ex-showroom) with the same 79 kWh battery pack and is based on the SPORTEQ Four variant.

Exterior

Looking at the front of the BE 6 Formula E Edition, it now gets the same aggressive, futuristic-looking front with C-shaped LED DRLs along with LED headlamps placed in them. Unlike other electric cars, it has an aerodynamic front bonnet, which actually helps to reduce air drag and maintain stability as well. It also gets the tricolour flag on the bumper to highlight that it's the Formula E variant you are looking at.

In the profile, the BE 6 Formula E Freedom Edition looks similar to the regular BE 6 with striking aesthetics, a coupe-like roofline, flush door handles that do not interrupt the smooth door lines, a window line that slopes up to the rear, and piano black wheel arch cladding, all of which make this look huge and imposing as well.

At the rear, it has a similar sporty and futuristic look with C-shaped LED taillamps, faux diffuser elements on the rear bumper with silver accents, and the tricolour element as well next to the rear parking sensors, making it look just like a much higher-cost performance sport SUV.

On the tailgate, it gets the new Mahindra logo in the centre and BE 6 Formula E Freedom Edition badging on the side, adding more appeal to this variant.

Colour Options

The BE 6 Formula E Freedom Edition gets a special new colour: Rosso Impulso, which is a satin shade of red, and it looks good with this variant. The other colours include Everest White, Firestorm Orange, and Stealth Black.

Note: While the BE 6 SPORTEQ is available in gloss finish shades, the Formula E Editions are available with Satin Finish only.

Interior

Step inside the BE 6 Formula E, and you are greeted with an absolutely futuristic look of the cabin, with a halo panel that separates the driver from the co-passenger seat. It gets a large dual-display setup which comprises an infotainment touchscreen and a digital driver’s display.

The cabin is equipped with a black-with-orange-elements theme for the seats, door panels, and the steering wheel, where multiple neat details are highlighted using orange colour. To add more sportiness, it also gets sporty pedals as well, and with the halo instrument panel, it gives the cabin an aircraft-inspired look; it adds some serious vibe to the already sporty and performance-oriented BE 6.

Features & Safety

Coming to the features, since these variants are based on the SPORTEQ Three Plus and SPORTEQ Four, the Formula E variant gets a dual-display setup which includes a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display. It also has a fixed panoramic glass roof, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with Dolby Atmos, wireless phone charger, sequential turn indicators, start-up and goodbye animation, LED DRLs with animation, and virtual engine sounds specific to Formula E.

On the other hand, the Formula E Freedom Edition, on top of these features, adds a technology pack which includes Google Gemini integration, an in-car gaming suite, karaoke mode, AR HUD, LED lighting with the fixed glass roof, auto unlock and lock while approaching, powered tailgate ambient lighting, and aeroplane-like push-button start/stop.

Safety

In terms of safety, the BE 6 was already packed with the futuristic theme and fancy tricks up its sleeve. The Formula E variants get 6 airbags, a 540-degree camera system, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability program (ESP), an electronic parking brake (EPB), all-wheel disc brakes, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, and an auto defogger for the windshield.

While the Formula E Freedom Edition, which is based on the SPORTEQ Four, adds a knee airbag, continuous DVR, front fog lamps, cornering lamps, auto-booster headlamps, and, most importantly, Level-2 plus ADAS tech.

Battery Options

The BE 6 Formula E Variants are based on the SPORTEQ Three and SPORTEQ Four trims, which have a 79 kWh battery pack.

Battery 79 kWh Power 285.5 PS Torque 380 Nm No of motors 1 Driving Range - MIDC (Part 1 + Part 2) 683 km Drivetrain Rear-wheel drive

The BE 6 Formula E lineup also gets the Intelligent Adaptive Suspension with the Formula E and Formula E Freedom Edition, which will make the BE 6 sporty enough and planted on highways.

Rivals

The BE 6 primarily rivals the Tata Sierra EV, VinFast VF7, MG ZS EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, Maruti e Vitara, Tata Curvv EV, and Toyota Ebella.

CarDekho Says….

The Mahindra BE 6 was already a huge success with its concept-like styling and futuristic looks. Now, with the Formula E lineup, it adds more specialness to the BE 6 lineup with more added connected tech like the Google Gemini integration, karaoke mode, and live view from the 360-degree cameras.

It also has tricolour elements on the exterior, and on the inside, a Formula E badge on the centre console as well, making it more special to be launched on Independence Day, like the Mahindra fashion. This variant will draw more enthusiasts of the BE 6, who happen to like the halo dashboard panel that separates the front seats and gives more aeroplane-like feel to the cabin.