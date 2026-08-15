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    2026 Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler Vs Scorpio N : Detailed Comparison

    The Scorpio Lifestyler does grab more attention with its muscular looks and off-road-friendly avatar.

    Ninad
    Ninad
    Published On Aug 15, 2026 08:36 IST
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    Published OnAug 14, 2026 22:33 IST
    Last Updated OnAug 15, 2026 08:36 IST
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    Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler Vs Scorpio N

    Mahindra globally unveiled the new Scorpio Lifestyler on August 14, which is based on the Scorpio N SUV. It has sparked a lot of conversations about the way it looks, which is a bulky and muscular shape with a dual-cab design, an aggressive front, and a new interior layout as well. 

    So, a question arises: how does the new Scorpio Lifestyler differ from its SUV sibling? To find this out, we will be comparing both these styles, starting with the design first:

    Design

    Looking at the front of both Scorpios, The Scorpio Lifestyler gets the squared-off LED headlamps with DRLs now placed in them, chunky front bumpers along with a massive chrome-studded grille for added road presence. A silver bash insert and vertically-mounted LED fog lamps further add to its tough look. The Scorpio N has a muscular front with a big grille cover in chrome, dual-barrel LED headlamps, and LED fog lamps with DRLs shaped like the actual scorpion’s tail. 

    Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler Front
    2026 Mahindra Scorpio Facelift

    In the profile, The Scorpio Lifestyler comes in a dual-cab layout along with the flatbed, which looks very interesting and does grab attention as well. It also has the rising window line, which steeps up at the end of the cab. It also gets the all-terrain 18-inch alloy wheels, which add to the visual drama. While the Scorpio N has the traditional boxy SUV look with the huge 18-inch diamond-cut dual-tone alloy wheels, rising window line at the back, and thick wheel arch cladding.

    Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler Side
    2026 Mahindra Scorpio Facelift

    At the rear, the Scorpio Lifestyler has ‘Mahindra’ embossing on its tailgate, which is surrounded by the rectangular LED taillamps, whereas the Scorpio N has the vertical LED tail lamps setup with a side-opening tailgate.

     

    Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler Rear
    2026 Mahindra Scorpio Facelift

    Interior

    the Scorpio Lifestyler’s teasers indicate a vertically laid-out infotainment touchscreen alongside the slim AC vents, with gloss black dashboard accents, a new steering wheel design and also a digital driver’s display making it look more modern as compared to its SUV sibling. 

     

    Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler Interior
    2026 Mahindra Scorpio Facelift

    On the other hand, the Mahindra Scorpio N with the latest update got a redesigned interior with the floating infotainment touchscreen layout, a digital driver’s display and a larger panoramic sunroof for a bright and airy feel.

    Features

    Mahindra has not revealed the Scorpio Lifestyler’s feature list yet, but from what we know so far, it will get a massive central touchscreen, a digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, dual wireless chargers and a single-pane sunroof.

     Mahindra Scorpio N infotainment System

    While, the Scorpio N features a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, wireless phone charger, dual-zone automatic climate control with second-row AC vents, 6-way power-adjustable driver seat, ventilated front seats, connected car tech and a 12-speaker Sony sound system.. 

    Safety

    In terms of safety, the Scorpio Lifestyler is expected to feature a similar safety package as the Scorpio N, with equipment like 6 airbags, a surround view parking camera, front and rear parking sensors, all-wheel disc brakes, and electronic stability control (ESC)

     Mahindra Scorpio N 540-degree camera

    The Scopio N is equipped with 540-degree camera system, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), all-wheel disc brakes, hill descent control (HDC), electronic parking brake (EPB), 6 airbags, and Level 2 ADAS as well. It has also scored 5-stars in the Global NCAP crash tests.

    Powertrain Options

    The Scorpio Lifestyler is expected to share the same powertrain options as the Scorpio N. The SUV is powered by a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine and a 2-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine, with manual and automatic transmissions available for both. With the diesel engine, you get the option of a four-wheel-drive system. Here’s a detailed look into the specifications of both engines:

    Engine

    2-litre mStallion turbo-petrol

    2.2-litre mHawk diesel

    Power

    203 PS

    Up to 175 PS

    Torque

    Up to 380 Nm

    Up to 400 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT/6-speed AT

    6-speed MT/6-speed AT

    Drivetrain

    RWD

    RWD/4WD

    *MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Torque Converter Automatic Transmission, RWD- Rear-wheel Drive, 4WD- Four-wheel Drive

    Mahindra Scorpio N Engine

    Launch Date, Expected Price & Rivals

    The Mahindra Scorpio N is priced from Rs 13.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 25.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The carmaker has not revealed pricing for the pickup truck; however, you can expect prices to start at Rs 19.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Mahindra will launch the Scorpio Lifestyler in April 2027 as a rival to the Toyota Hilux and the Isuzu V-Cross. Read about how the Scorpio Lifestyler compares with its rivals by tapping on the links below:

    CarDekho Says..

    The Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler draws a few design elements from its SUV sibling, the Scorpio N, which gives it a good look with an aggressive front and a large grille, making it unique as well. Since the feature list is not confirmed yet, we expect it to include a digital driver's display, a 360-degree camera system, dual-zone climate control, and a single-pane sunroof as part of the unveil.

    Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler
    Mahindra Scorpio N

    The Scorpio Lifestyler is expected to launch in India by April 2027, it will be a unique alternative to the Scorpio N SUV. The price of this pickup is expected to be below Rs 19.79 lakh (ex-showroom). 

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    Ninad
    Ninad
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    Ninad Mestry is an automotive engineer, dieselhead, and lifelong automotive enthusiast with a passion for cars, motorcycles, and the technology behind them. An engineering graduate, he is particularly interested in vehicle engineering, emerging mobility solutions, and the stories that make every machine unique. When he\'s not exploring the latest developments in the automotive world, he enjoys finding new ways to share automotive experiences and insights with fellow enthusiasts. Whether it\'s a rugged SUV, a practical commuter, a cutting-edge EV, or a classic motorcycle, Ninad is always eager to learn more and dive deeper into all things automotive.Read more

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