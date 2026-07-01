Tata Sierra EV Empowered Variant Explained: How Well Is The One Below The Top Variant Equipped?

Tata Motors launched the Sierra EV recently, and the SUV is offered in five variants: Pure, Pure S, Adventure, Empowered and Empowered A. Even though it is similar to the ICE version, the Sierra EV features a few EV- specific styling tweaks and a long list of features on offer. The Empowered trim is positioned directly beneath the Empowered A flagship and offers a comprehensive feature set that's adequate for most of the tech- and value-focused EV buyers.

Exterior

FRONT

The Sierra EV carries the same overall design as the ICE counterpart, but with some minor cosmetic changes. The black closed grille that ran across the headlights in the ICE variant is eliminated, and the Sierra EV gets a clean and minimalistic front fascia with just a Tata logo placed in the middle.

A front camera can be seen placed just below the Tata logo. Sleek LED DRLs, horizontally placed headlamps and vertically placed fog lamps give the SUV its identity. One of the major changes that we noticed is that the ‘Sierra’ badge at the front is not present with the electric powertrain. The front bumper is seamless and is neatly integrated with the body, and the airdam and the integrated front parking sensors can be seen. The lower part of the bumper is given a silver colour, adding to the rugged character of the SUV.

SIDE

In profile, the Sierra EV gets a very similar design layout to the ICE. The SUV gets flush door handles, an integrated ‘Tata.ev’ logo placement in the front doors, integrated roof rails, and the charging port aligned just above the rear wheel cladding.

The ORVM (outside rear view mirror) along with the A-pillar is blacked out, and a black shark-fin antenna is placed on the roof, giving the SUV a sportier look. The C-pillar is blacked out, along with the blacked-out roofline, and the slight blacked-out extension towards the D-pillar reminds us of the OG Sierra and its iconic alpine glass silhouette.

REAR

At the rear, the Sierra EV gets extended rear haunches, giving it a muscular stance. The upright rear section and integrated spoiler add to the sporty look. The connected taillamp runs across the tailgate, and the Tata logo and the Sierra EV badging can be seen placed on the tailgate just below the taillamp strip. The rear bumper is blacked out with a slight extension towards the tailgate.

The bumper is blacked out with a silver element boasting the adventurous nature of the SUV. The rear camera and the registration plate are positioned in the bumper, while the rear parking sensors are also integrated into it.

Colour Options

The Tata Sierra EV is offered in seven colour options, and the Empowered variant is offered in six of them: Pristine white, Pure Grey, Coorg Cloud, Bengal Rouge, Andaman Adventure and Rishikesh Rapids. The Nainital Nocturne is exclusive to the AWD variant. If you want to know which variants get which colours, do read our variant-wise colours explained.

Interior

The Empowered variant of the Tata Sierra EV is feature-rich and is offered with most of the premium tech that the brand has to offer. The SUV gets a layered dashboard design, giving a premium cabin feel. The interior primarily features a dual-tone colour scheme with a white and black layout. The seats carry the same white upholstery but with grey accents, enhancing the look.

The Sierra EV Empowered gets a triple-screen layout with one being a fully digital instrument cluster and the other two being touchscreen units. The four-spoke steering wheel is leather-wrapped and has integrated controls.

Features & Safety

The Sierra EV Empowered gets all the bells and whistles needed by an EV buyer looking for the best in the segment. The standard features list includes 18-inch alloy wheels, LED projector headlamps, rear window sun blind, flush door handles, a 12.3-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a fully digital 10.25-inch instrument cluster, wireless charger and USB Type-C charging ports with 65W charging at the rear, auto headlamps and auto wipers, connected car tech, automatic climate control, cooled glove box, rear AC vents, and a rear wiper with washer.

Beyond that, the Empowered variant onwards, the Sierra EV gets a triple screen layout with an added passenger infotainment screen, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, booster headlamps, puddle lamps, fog lamps, a 6-way powered driver seat with memory function, 60-40 rear seat with two-stage reclination, dual-zone climate control, leatherette interior, adjustable centre headrest in the centre row, four terrain modes,

The Empowered variant is also equipped with features like Vehicle-to-Load (V2L), Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) and a 12-speaker JBL-Black sound system, which are carried forward from the lower variants.

Standard safety features in the Sierra EV include 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, HHC (hill hold assist), HDC (hill descent control), CSC (cornering stability control), TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system), automatic parking brake, all-wheel disc brakes, paddle shifters for regen and an electronic parking brake. Beyond, the Empowered trim gets an added 360-degree camera and front and rear parking sensors for added safety.

Powertrain

The Sierra EV Empowered comes with two battery options: a 63 kWh and a 75 kWh battery, and is offered in RWD configuration.

Battery options 63 kWh 75 kWh No of electric motor(s) 1 1 Claimed range (MIDC) 565 km 665 km Drivetrain Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) Power 238 PS 209 PS Torque 315 Nm 315 Nm

The Empowered variant of the Sierra EV is offered with two battery pack options, and both are only rear-wheel-drive. The ex-showroom price of the vehicle does not include a charger; a 7.2 kW AC fast charger is offered for an additional Rs 49,000.

Additionally, the car can also be charged at a DC charger, with charging speeds up to 120 kW, which will charge the Sierra EV from 20 percent to 80 percent in 26 minutes.

Price & Rivals

The Tata Sierra EV prices start from Rs 18.79 lakh(ex-showroom), whereas the Empowered variant with the 63 kWh battery pack is priced at Rs 22.79 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India), and the 75 kWh variant is priced at Rs 23.79 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

The Tata Sierra EV rivals compact electric SUVs like the Mahindra BE 6, Hyundai Creta Electric, VinFast VF6, MG ZS EV, VinFast VF7, Maruti e Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella.

CarDekho Says…

The Empowered trim of the Tata Sierra EV is ideal for buyers who prioritise all the essential features but don't require Tata's QWD all-wheel-drive technology or the head-up display. It is available with both battery pack options, albeit only with a rear-wheel-drive configuration.

Rich in safety, tech and aesthetics, the Empowered trim of the Tata Sierra EV is an optimum buy for an EV enthusiast.