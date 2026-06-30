2026 Tata Sierra EV Variant-wise Features Detailed: How Well Equipped Is Each Variant, And Which One Should You Buy?

Tata Motors has launched the Sierra EV in India, with prices starting from Rs 18.79 lakh(ex-showroom). The battery-powered counterpart of the Sierra ICE offers a similar set of equipment, but there are a handful of features that set it apart. Tata has given the Sierra EV some electric-specific styling updates and a very long list of features.

The Tata Sierra EV is offered in a total of 5 variants: Pure, Pure S, Adventure, Empowered, Empowered A. If you want to take a closer look at each variant and the feature distribution, here is a detailed breakdown:

2026 Tata Sierra EV: Exterior

Feature Pure Pure S Adventure Empowered Empowered A Empowered A AWD Bi-LED projector headlights ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Auto Headlamps ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ LED DRL’s ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ LED fog lights with cornering function ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Sequential LED turn indicators ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ LED taillights ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear fog lamps ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Welcome and goodbye animation ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Roof rails ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Flush-type door handles ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Shark-fin antenna ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Wheels 18-inch 18-inch 18-inch 18-inch 19-inch 19-inch Puddle lamps ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅

The Pure variant misses out on exterior features like LED fog lamps with cornering function, rear fog lamps, welcome and goodbye animation, roof rails and puddle lamps.

Puddle lamps are exclusive to the Empowered trims.

The Empowered A variant stands out with larger 19-inch alloy wheels.

The Tata Sierra EV is offered in seven different colours: Pristine White, Pure Grey, Coorg Cloud, Bengal Rouge, Andaman Adventure, Rishikesh Rapids and Nainital Nocturne. Check out the variant-wise colour options explained here.

2026 Tata Sierra EV: Interior

Feature Pure Pure S Adventure Empowered Empowered A Empowered A AWD Cabin theme Black and Grey Black and Grey Black and Grey Beige, Grey and Black Beige, Grey and Black Beige, Grey and Black Seat upholstery Black Black Black Beige Beige Beige 4-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Leather-wrapped steering wheel ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Leather-wrapped gear knob ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Mood lighting ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Front sliding armrest ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear centre armrest with cupholders ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear window sunshade ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ 60:40 split rear seats ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Front seats with back pockets ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ 3 height-adjustable rear seat headrests ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Parcel tray ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

The Pure and Adventure trims get a black cabin theme while the Empowered variants add a beige interior and grey upholstery along with leatherette upholstery and a powered co-driver seat.

2026 Tata Sierra EV: Comfort And Convenience

Feature Pure Pure S Adventure Empowered Empowered A Empowered A AWD Keyless entry ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Push-button start ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Automatic headlights ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rain-sensing wipers ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Panoramic sunroof ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Boss mode ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Thigh support extender ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ 6-way powered driver’s seat ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Driver’s seat with memory and welcome function ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Ventilated front seats ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Auto-dimming IRVM ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Tilt and telescopic steering wheel ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Suspension with FDD (Frequency selective damping) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Heads-up display ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Climate control ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Dual-zone AC ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear AC vents ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Express cooling ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Cooled glovebox ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Cruise control ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Paddle shifters ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Wireless phone charger ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Drive modes (city and sport) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ One touch-up/down driver's side window ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Type-C USB port ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

Most of the comfort features are available from the Pure S variant. The premium amenities such as ventilated seats, powered driver seats, Boss Mode, and the heads-up display are reserved for the higher Empowered variants.

2026 Tata Sierra EV: Infotainment

Feature Pure Pure S Adventure Empowered Empowered A Empowered A AWD Steering wheel-mounted controls ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Infotainment system ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Triple screen setup ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Digital instrument cluster ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ 8-speaker sound system ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ 12-speaker JBL sound system with soundbar ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Dolby Atmos ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Arcade app suite ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Amazon Alexa support ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Connected car tech ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

The triple screen layout is reserved for the empowered trims.

The Pure variant misses out on wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The 12-speaker sound system, Dolby Atmos and Arcade App suite are equipped from the Adventure trim.

2026 Tata Sierra EV: Safety

Feature Pure Pure S Adventure Empowered Empowered A Empowered A AWD ABS with EBD ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ 6 airbags ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ All-wheel disc brakes ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Electronic parking brake with auto-hold ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Electronic stability control (ESC) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Hill hold control ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Hill descent control ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ISOFIX child seat anchorages ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear wiper, washer, and defogger ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear parking camera with sensors ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Front parking sensors ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ 540-degree camera ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Blind spot monitor ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Level 2 ADAS ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ SOS (E-call/B-call) ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

Safety is given priority across all trims, with 6 airbags and all-wheel disc brakes offered as standard.

While 540-degree camera and Level-2 ADAS are available only on the top-spec variants.

Battery Pack Details

The Tata Sierra EV is available with a total of 2 battery pack options. These battery pack options comprise a 63 kWh unit and a larger 75 kWh unit, which is also available with a dual-motor setup along with a QWD (all-wheel drive) setup.

Here are the detailed battery specifications of the new Sierra EV:

Battery Pack 63 kWh 75 kWh 75 kWh AWD No of electric motor(s) 1 1 2 Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1+2) 565 Km 665 Km 624 Km Power (PS) 238 PS 203 PS 203 PS (rear motor), 140 PS (front motor) Torque (Nm) 315 Nm 315 Nm 504 Nm Drivetrain Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) All-wheel-drive (AWD)

A support for fast charging has also been provided with these batteries, with Tata Motors claiming that the battery can be charged from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in just 26 minutes using a 120 kW DC fast charger.

Check out the variant-wise powertrain options for the Tata Sierra EV here.

2026 Tata Sierra EV: Rivals

The Tata Sierra EV faces competition from the likes of other electric SUVs like the Mahindra BE 6, Hyundai Creta Electric, VinFast VF6, MG ZS EV, VinFast VF7, Maruti e Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella.