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    2026 Tata Sierra EV Variant-wise Features Detailed: How Well Equipped Is Each Variant, And Which One Should You Buy?

    The new Sierra EV is available in multiple personalities; find out which variant of the new Sierra EV is best suited for your needs

    Published On Jun 30, 2026 09:45 PM By CarDekho

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    Tata Sierra EV

    Tata Motors has launched the Sierra EV in India, with prices starting from Rs 18.79 lakh(ex-showroom). The battery-powered counterpart of the Sierra ICE offers a similar set of equipment, but there are a handful of features that set it apart. Tata has given the Sierra EV some electric-specific styling updates and a very long list of features. 

    The Tata Sierra EV is offered in a total of 5 variants: Pure, Pure S, Adventure, Empowered, Empowered A. If you want to take a closer look at each variant and the feature distribution, here is a detailed breakdown:

    2026 Tata Sierra EV: Exterior 

    Feature

    Pure

    Pure S 

    Adventure

    Empowered

    Empowered A

    Empowered A AWD

    Bi-LED projector headlights

    Auto Headlamps

    LED DRL’s 

    LED fog lights with cornering function

    Sequential LED turn indicators

    LED taillights

    Rear fog lamps

    Welcome and goodbye animation

    Roof rails

    Flush-type door handles

    Shark-fin antenna

    Wheels

    18-inch

    18-inch

    18-inch

    18-inch

    19-inch

    19-inch

    Puddle lamps

    • The Pure variant misses out on exterior features like LED fog lamps with cornering function, rear fog lamps, welcome and goodbye animation, roof rails and puddle lamps. 

    Tata Sierra EV
    Tata Sierra EV

    • Puddle lamps are exclusive to the Empowered trims. 

    • The Empowered A variant stands out with larger 19-inch alloy wheels. 

    Tata Sierra EV

    The Tata Sierra EV is offered in seven different colours: Pristine White, Pure Grey, Coorg Cloud, Bengal Rouge, Andaman Adventure, Rishikesh Rapids and Nainital Nocturne.  Check out the variant-wise colour options explained here.

    2026 Tata Sierra EV: Interior 

    Feature 

    Pure

    Pure S 

    Adventure

    Empowered

    Empowered A

    Empowered A AWD

    Cabin theme

    Black and Grey

    Black and Grey

    Black and Grey

    Beige, Grey and Black 

    Beige, Grey and Black 

    Beige, Grey and Black 

    Seat upholstery

    Black

    Black

    Black

    Beige

    Beige

    Beige

    4-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo

    Leather-wrapped steering wheel

    Leather-wrapped gear knob 

    Mood lighting

    Front sliding armrest

    Rear centre armrest with cupholders

    Rear window sunshade

    60:40 split rear seats

    Front seats with back pockets

    3 height-adjustable rear seat headrests

    Parcel tray

    • The Pure and Adventure trims get a black cabin theme while the Empowered variants add a beige interior and grey upholstery along with leatherette upholstery and a powered co-driver seat. 

    Tata Sierra EV

    2026 Tata Sierra EV: Comfort And Convenience 

    Feature 

    Pure

    Pure S 

    Adventure

    Empowered

    Empowered A

    Empowered A AWD

    Keyless entry 

    Push-button start 

    Automatic headlights 

    Rain-sensing wipers

    Panoramic sunroof 

    Boss mode

    Thigh support extender

    6-way powered driver’s seat

    Driver’s seat with memory and welcome function

    Ventilated front seats

    Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs 

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

    Suspension with FDD (Frequency selective damping)

    Heads-up display

    Climate control 

    Dual-zone AC

    Rear AC vents 

    Express cooling

    Cooled glovebox

    Cruise control 

    Paddle shifters 

    Wireless phone charger 

    Drive modes (city and sport)

    One touch-up/down driver's side window

    Type-C USB port  

    • Most of the comfort features are available from the Pure S variant. The premium amenities such as ventilated seats, powered driver seats, Boss Mode, and the heads-up display are reserved for the higher Empowered variants. 

    Tata Sierra EV

    2026 Tata Sierra EV: Infotainment 

    Feature 

    Pure

    Pure S 

    Adventure

    Empowered

    Empowered A

    Empowered A AWD

    Steering wheel-mounted controls

    Infotainment system 

    Triple screen setup

    Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

    Digital instrument cluster 

    8-speaker sound system

    12-speaker JBL sound system with soundbar

    Dolby Atmos

    Arcade app suite

    Amazon Alexa support

    Connected car tech

    • The triple screen layout is reserved for the empowered trims. 

    Tata Sierra EV
    Tata Sierra EV

    • The Pure variant misses out on wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. 

    • The 12-speaker sound system, Dolby Atmos and Arcade App suite are equipped from the Adventure trim.  

    Tata Sierra EV

    2026 Tata Sierra EV: Safety 

    Feature

    Pure

    Pure S 

    Adventure

    Empowered

    Empowered A

    Empowered A AWD

    ABS with EBD

    6 airbags

    All-wheel disc brakes

    Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

    Electronic stability control (ESC)

    Hill hold control

    Hill descent control

    ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    Rear wiper, washer, and defogger

    Rear parking camera with sensors

    Front parking sensors

    540-degree camera

    Blind spot monitor

    Level 2 ADAS

    SOS (E-call/B-call)

    • Safety is given priority across all trims, with 6 airbags and all-wheel disc brakes offered as standard.

    • While 540-degree camera and Level-2 ADAS are available only on the top-spec variants. 

    Battery Pack Details 

    The Tata Sierra EV is available with a total of 2 battery pack options. These battery pack options comprise a 63 kWh unit and a larger 75 kWh unit, which is also available with a dual-motor setup along with a QWD (all-wheel drive) setup. 

    Here are the detailed battery specifications of the new Sierra EV:

    Battery Pack

    63 kWh

    75 kWh

    75 kWh AWD

    No of electric motor(s)

    1

    1

    2

    Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1+2)

    565 Km

    665 Km

    624 Km

    Power (PS)

    238 PS

    203 PS

    203 PS (rear motor), 140 PS (front motor)

    Torque (Nm)

    315 Nm

    315 Nm

    504 Nm

    Drivetrain

    Rear-wheel-drive (RWD)

    Rear-wheel-drive (RWD)

    All-wheel-drive (AWD)

    A support for fast charging has also been provided with these batteries, with Tata Motors claiming that the battery can be charged from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in just 26 minutes using a 120 kW DC fast charger.  

    Tata Sierra EV

    Check out the variant-wise powertrain options for the Tata Sierra EV here.

    2026 Tata Sierra EV: Rivals 

    The Tata Sierra EV faces competition from the likes of other electric SUVs like the Mahindra BE 6, Hyundai Creta Electric, VinFast VF6, MG ZS EV, VinFast VF7, Maruti e Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella.

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