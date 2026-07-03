2026 Tata Sierra EV Pure Vs Pure S: Find Out Whether You Should Upgrade From The Base Variant

Tata Motors has launched the Sierra EV in India, and the eSUV carries forward the Sierra’s iconic design legacy in an electrified avatar along with a feature-rich cabin. The Sierra EV is offered in five trims: Pure, Pure S, Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered A. Buyers can also opt for an all-wheel drive (AWD) system on the top-end variant.

The Pure variant is the base-spec model in the Sierra EV lineup, and the range starts from Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata has loaded the base variant with the essentials along with a thoughtfully long list of features that you would expect at this price.

The Pure S variant sits just above the base Pure. At the additional price, it brings a few extra features. So, should you stick with the decently loaded Pure, or stretch your budget for the Pure S? Let’s take a closer look:

Price

Variant Price (63 kWh) Tata Sierra EV Pure Rs 18.79 lakh Tata Sierra EV Pure S Rs 19.99 lakh

All prices ex-showroom, pan India

The new Sierra EV starts at a price of Rs 18.79 lakh for the base Pure trim, while the Pure S variant is priced at Rs 19.99 lakh. Both variants remain powered by the base 63 kWh battery pack option only, while the larger unit is reserved for higher trims.

The price gap between the variants at Rs 1.2 lakh is a little steep, and one must surely wonder whether it is worth it to upgrade to the upper variant since the base variant already has a lot to offer. Let’s see what the Pure S variant brings to the table for the extra money:

Take a look at this story for the detailed pricing of all Sierra EV variants.

Exterior

Front

Both the Pure and Pure S variants of the Tata Sierra EV, in comparison here, look near-identical, with most of their design elements. There are just some minor aesthetic tweaks that the Pure S variant offers over the base Pure trim.

At the front, the Sierra EV carries a distinctive eSUV design with a body-coloured trim spanning the width of the car, housing a full-width connected LED DRL and LED projector headlights positioned right below it, along with a Tata logo at the centre. All of this can be seen on both the Pure and Pure S variants, along with a muscular bumper that features a faux silver skid plate, matte black inserts, body-coloured elements, and a lower air dam.

The Pure S variant additionally offers vertically stacked LED foglights, which add to the overall aesthetic appeal.

Side

In profile, the Pure and Pure S variants both have a similar silhouette with similar design cues but have a few differences. Elements like aero-optimised 18-inch alloy wheels, flush door handles, a squared-off rear window, a blacked-out rear pillar and ORVMs, a black roof insert, and black body cladding can be seen on both variants. The Pure S variants additionally add roof rails, for added SUV-ish ruggedness to the overall profile.

Rear

At the rear, both the Pure and Pure S variants sport a flat tailgate design with connected LED taillights and the ‘Sierra.ev’ lettering. Other common styling bits include a chunky bumper with a faux silver skid plate, gloss black body cladding, an integrated spoiler, and a shark fin antenna. There is nothing much to differentiate between the two variants at the rear.

Colour Options

In terms of the colour options offered, both the Pure and Pure S trims can be had in 3 shades: Pristine White, Coorg Clouds and Pure Grey. For the brighter and unique colour options, you’ll have to opt for higher variants.

Interior

On the inside, both the Pure and Pure S variants share the same dashboard layout and fabric upholstery. The Pure S variant just builds on the Pure trim in terms of features, which has been discussed in the next section.

The Pure and Pure S variants of the Sierra EV come with a similar minimalistic cabin theme with a dual-tone colour scheme and fabric upholstery. The seats have been finished in a light brown and black colour scheme, while the door pads also integrate the same colours. The layered dashboard too looks sleek, while both trims feature a dual-screen setup housing the touchscreen infotainment system and the digital instrument cluster.

That said, the Pure S trim’s panoramic sunroof could make the cabin feel airier. It also adds a parcel tray for added privacy unlike the base Pure trim that misses out on it.

Detailed In Images: If you would like to take a closer look at the Tata Sierra EV’s design and interior, be sure to check out our detailed image gallery.

Features

The base-spec Pure variant of the Sierra EV already offers a long list of features that covers all the necessary bits along with some modern tech. But the Pure S variant adds a few more gizmos to the list that make the package more complete.

Standard equipment on offer includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 8-speaker audio system, Amazon Alexa voice assistant, electric tailgate, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, steering-mounted controls, keyless entry with push-button start, cruise control, paddle shifters for multi-mode regen, automatic headlights, electrically-adjustable ORVMs, drive modes, rear window sunshades, and connected car tech.

The Pure S variant builds on this list by additionally offering a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, electrically-adjustable ORVMs with auto-fold function and a front trunk (frunk).

For a more detailed look at features offered across each variant, you can read this story.

Safety

Being a Tata, people always expect high levels of safety, and the Sierra EV is no different. The SUV has a strong baseline of safety equipment with many standard safety features. In comparison between the two variants here, there is not much to differentiate, as they both offer a similar set of safety equipment.

Both the Pure and Pure S variants come equipped with 6 airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, ABS with EBD, electronic stability program (ESP), traction control, electronic parking brake with auto hold (EPB), hill hold control (HHC), hill descent control (HDC), rear view camera, rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rollover mitigation, vehicle dynamic and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

The Pure S variant additionally offers front parking sensors, front fog lights with cornering function and an acoustic vehicle alerting system (AVAS).

Powertrain

The Pure and Pure S variants of the Sierra EV are both exclusively available with a 63 kWh battery pack that offers a claimed driving range of up to 565 kms. This is paired to a single-motor RWD setup. Here are the detailed battery specifications of the Pure and Pure S variants of the Sierra EV:

Battery Pack 63 kWh No of electric motor(s) 1 Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1+2) 565 Km Power 238 PS Torque 315 Nm Drivetrain Rear-wheel drive (RWD)

The Sierra EV 63 kWh also features 110 kW DC fast charging capabilities that can top up this battery pack from 20 to 80 percent in just 25 minutes. The Pure S variant additionally adds vehicle-to-load (V2L), and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) charging support to the package.

To know more about the variant-wise powertrain distribution of the Sierra EV, check out this report.

CarDekho Says…

The base Pure variant of the Tata Sierra EV feels far from barebones. It comes equipped with all the essentials that most buyers may need, while also retaining key design highlights such as LED lighting and alloy wheels, ensuring it doesn't look like an entry-level trim. For buyers looking to experience the Sierra EV at the lowest possible price point, the Pure variant makes for a compelling and sensible choice.

However, if you are willing to spend an additional Rs 1.2 lakh, the Pure S variant adds several convenience and premium features that significantly elevate the overall ownership experience. The addition of a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, electrically folding ORVMs with auto-fold, front parking sensors, and practical add-ons like a frunk, V2L and V2V capabilities make the price premium feel justified, especially for buyers who intend to keep the SUV long term.

If your priority is getting the Sierra EV experience at the most accessible price, the Pure variant is more than sufficient. But if you can stretch your budget, the Pure S offers a noticeably more premium and feature-rich package, making it the sweeter spot for most buyers.