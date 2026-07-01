2026 Tata Sierra EV Empowered A Variant Explained: What Do You Get If You Choose The Top End?

The 2026 Tata Sierra EV has been launched with prices ranging from Rs 18.79 lakh to Rs 25.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered in five variants: Pure, Pure S, Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered A. If you are curious what a fully-loaded top-spec Sierra EV has to offer, we’re exploring just that in this report:

Exterior

Front

The face of the new Sierra EV is upright, bold and confident-looking. The fascia includes a slim full-width LED DRL, spanning the entire width of the car. Below this, the body coloured trim houses the Tata logo proudly in the centre.

The lower half of the fascia includes a gloss black bumper, which neatly houses horizontally stacked LED projector headlamps on either side. Below them, you will find the vertical LED fog lamps. The lower half also includes air dams on either corner for better aerodynamics and a faux silver skid plate at the bottom of the bumper.

Side

Coming to the side profile, you will find the tall SUV sitting on dual-tone 19-inch alloy wheels, which you get from the Empowered A variant onwards. Apart from that, the side profile is largely similar to the other variants of the Sierra EV.

The gloss black wheel arches, roof rails, shark fin antenna, flush fit door handles, cameras for the 360-degree camera function, and the body coloured B and D-pillars make the Sierra EV look premium.

Rear

Moving on to the rear profile of the Sierra EV, the quintessentially boxy proportions of the modern Sierra come into full view. The clamshell-shaped rear bootlid houses the wide LED tail lamps which include the indicators, the reverse and the fog lamps. In the centre of the bootlid, the Tata logo sits big and proud just above the ‘Sierra.ev’ branding.

The top half houses the spoiler with a hidden wiper and the rear glass with a defogger. Meanwhile, the bottom half includes a gloss black bumper housing the parking sensors, reflectors, reverse camera and a faux silver skid plate.

Colour Options

The Sierra EV Empowered A comes with 7 colour options. They include, Rishikesh Rapids, Nainital Nocturne, Coorg Clouds, Pure Grey, Pristine White, Andaman Adventure and Bengal Rouge.

Click here to explore all the colour options in detail.

Interior

Step into the Empowered S variant of the Sierra EV and you will immediately notice the tech-loaded cabin in the dual-tone black and ivory colour scheme. The low-set dashboard houses the now trending triple screen layout and the ambient lighting.

The leatherette interior extends to the perforated seats with ventilation and the doorcards, which also have interior mood lights.

Both the front and rear passengers get armrests and three headrests for the back seat. The overall cabin is upright with good visibility and reasonable space for 5 passengers.

Features

The features in the Empowered A variant includes auto parking, summon mode using the key, heads-up display (HUD), 4-way powered co-driver seat, and a cabin air filter.

The Empowered A also shares features from the other variants, such as two 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment displays, the centre display including wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charger, 6-way powered driver’s seat with memory and ventilation, powered tailgate with gesture control, puddle lamps, a 12-speaker JBL Black sound system with Dolby Atmos, and front seats thigh support extender.

A Little Extra! If you pick the all-wheel drive version of the Sierra EV Empowered A, you get some additional features like six terrain modes (Normal, Grass/Snow, Mudruts/Gravel, Sand, Rock Crawl, Custom), Boost Mode and an off-road assist.

Safety

The Sierra EV Empowered A variant mainly distinguishes itself from the lower Empowered variant with Level-2 ADAS. This includes cross-traffic alert (CTA), lane departure warning (LDA), autonomous emergency braking (AEB), high-beam assist (HBA), lane-keep assist (LKA) and adaptive cruise control, off-road camera on top of the 360-degree camera and a blind spot monitor.

The Sierra EV comes with a list of safety features, including 6 airbags, traction control (TC), tyre pressure warning system (TPMS), hill hold control (HHC), hill descent control (HDC), ABS with EBD, 360-degree camera and electronic parking brake (EPB).

5-Star Safety? The Sierra EV is yet to be crash-tested officially. Check out the 5-star crash test story of the Sierra ICE.

Powertrain

The Sierra EV Empowered A comes only with the 75 kWh battery pack option and two drivetrain options. A rear-wheel-drive setup and an all-wheel-drive setup. It does not get the smaller 63 kWh battery option.

The specifications are mentioned below:

Battery Pack 75 kWh 75 kWh (AWD) No. of electric motors 1 2 Claimed range 665 Km 624 Km Power 209 PS 209 PS Torque 315 Nm 504 Nm Drivetrain Rear-wheel drive (RWD) All-wheel drive (AWD)

This variant also comes with a DC fast charging option, enabling the battery to charge from 20-80 percent in 26 minutes with a 120 kW DC fast charger.

Price & Rivals

The Sierra EV Empowered A rear-wheel drive variant is priced at Rs 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The all-wheel-drive variant is priced at Rs 25.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Do note that this is the only variant available with the all-wheel drivetrain.

The Sierra EV goes against the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, MG Windsor EV, Mahindra BE 6, Maruti eVitara, MG ZS EV, VinFast VF6 and VF7 and the Toyota Ebella.

CarDekho Says..

The top-of-the-line Sierra EV is for those who want a car with oozing tech features. It has almost everything you could ask for and more for the price, and you will be well pampered with what you get for the money you spend on this retro-tech infested SUV. The road presence in bright colours and the retro-modern styling are also points with which the Sierra redeems itself, if you like the attention on the roads.