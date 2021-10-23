Published On Oct 23, 2021 08:37 AM By Rohit for Tata Punch

Tata’s micro SUV, the Punch, surely has quite a few rivals given its size and price. How well does it size up against them? Let’s find out

The Tata Punch recently went on sale and is available in four trims: Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative. Being an entry-level SUV for the carmaker, it is positioned to take on compact and mid-size hatchbacks as well as affordable sub-4m SUVs.

Here’s how it fares against some of its rivals and similarly priced vehicles:

Dimensions

Tata Punch Maruti Ignis Mahindra KUV100 NXT Maruti Swift Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Renault Kiger Nissan Magnite Length 3827mm 3700mm 3700mm 3845mm 3805mm 3991mm 3994mm Width 1742mm 1690mm 1735mm 1735mm 1680mm 1750mm 1758mm Height 1615mm 1595mm 1655mm 1530mm 1520mm 1605mm 1572mm Wheelbase 2445mm 2435mm 2385mm 2450mm 2450mm 2500mm 2500mm

The Tata Punch is longer and wider than all its similarly priced offerings including the Maruti Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

It is the Mahindra KUV100 NXT which is the tallest among all the aforementioned models.

The bigger Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite are longer, wider, and have the biggest wheelbase compared to the rest of the cars here. Yet, they are shorter than the Mahindra KUV100 NXT.

Engines

Tata Punch Maruti Ignis Mahindra KUV100 NXT Maruti Swift Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Renault Kiger Nissan Magnite Engine 1.2-litre petrol 1.2-litre petrol 1.2-litre petrol 1.2-litre petrol 1.2-litre petrol 1-litre N.A. petrol 1-litre N. A. petrol Power 86PS 83PS 82PS 90PS 83PS 72PS 72PS Torque 113Nm 113Nm 115Nm 113Nm 114Nm 96Nm 96Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT 5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT or 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT

All the models are equipped with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. The Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite, on the other hand, get a smaller 1-litre naturally aspirated unit (72PS/96Nm).

Renault and Nissan also offer an option of a powerful 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (100PS/ 160Nm).

The Tata Punch’s power output is higher than almost all naturally aspirated engines in the list (the Swift develops the maximum power of 90PS), but its engine makes the same amount of torque as the two Maruti models.

As far as transmission options are concerned, all models except the KUV100 NXT are available with an optional automatic gearbox. The Punch, Ignis, Swift, and Grand i10 Nios all get the same gearbox duo: a 5-speed MT and an optional 5-speed AMT. While the Renault Kiger gets the identical setup, Nissan doesn’t offer the Magnite’s 1-litre N.A. engine with an automatic gearbox. The Kiger and Magnite’s turbocharged engines come with a 5-speed MT and an optional CVT.

Feature Highlights

Tata Punch Maruti Ignis Mahindra KUV100 NXT Maruti Swift Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Renault Kiger Nissan Magnite Projector headlamps

LED tail lamps

Front fog lamps

16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

7-inch touchscreen system

7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster

Cruise control

Auto-headlamps

Auto-wipers

Auto climate control

Connected car tech

Dual front airbags

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

ABS with brake sway control

Traction Pro Mode (AMT only) LED projector headlamps

15-inch alloy wheels

Front fog lamps

7-inch touchscreen system

Auto climate control

Front power windows

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Push-button start/stop

Keyless entry

Dual front airbags

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Reverse parking camera 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Front fog lamps

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

7-inch touchscreen system

Four speakers and two tweeters

All four power windows

Dual front airbags

ISOFIX child seat anchorages LED projector headlamps

15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Front fog lamps

7-inch touchscreen system

Cruise control

Auto-headlamps

Auto climate control

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Dual front airbags

ESP with hill-hold assist (AMT only)

Reverse parking camera

ISOFIX child seat anchorages Projector headlamps

15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Projector fog lamps

8-inch touchscreen system

Wireless phone charger

Auto climate control

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Push-button start/stop

Dual front airbags

Reverse parking camera LED headlamps and tail lamps

16-inch alloy wheels

8-inch touchscreen system

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Auto climate control

7-inch display in instrument cluster

A PM 2.5 air filter

8-speaker sound system

Four airbags

ISOFIX child seat anchorages LED projector headlamps

LED fog lamps

16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

7-inch digital instrument cluster

8-inch touchscreen system

360-degree camera

Cruise control

Auto climate control

Optional connected car tech

Dual front airbags

Tyre pressure monitor

Vehicle stability control

The Punch is a well-packed offering from Tata as its equipment list is on par with most of its rivals. It even goes a step further as Tata has equipped it with auto headlamps and wipers, cruise control, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and connected car tech (telematics).

However, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is the only model here with wireless phone charging (the Renault-Nissan duo gets it as an optional extra).

From the above models, it is only the Renault Kiger that comes with up to four airbags.

Price

Tata Punch Maruti Ignis Mahindra KUV100 NXT Maruti Swift Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Renault Kiger Nissan Magnite Range Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 9.1 lakh Rs 5.1 lakh to Rs 7.47 lakh Rs 6.08 lakh to Rs 7.82 lakh Rs 5.85 lakh to Rs 8.67 lakh Rs 5.28 lakh to Rs 8.5 lakh Rs 5.64 lakh to Rs 10.09 lakh Rs 5.71 lakh to Rs 10.15 lakh

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

While we have given the Tata Punch’s price range in the above table, if you want to see how its prices compare to those of its rivals, head here and for a price comparison with more similarly priced cars, check this story .

