Tata Punch vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

Published On Oct 23, 2021 08:37 AM

Tata’s micro SUV, the Punch, surely has quite a few rivals given its size and price. How well does it size up against them? Let’s find out

The Tata Punch recently went on sale and is available in four trims: Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative. Being an entry-level SUV for the carmaker, it is positioned to take on compact and mid-size hatchbacks as well as affordable sub-4m SUVs.

Here’s how it fares against some of its rivals and similarly priced vehicles:

Dimensions

Tata Punch

Maruti Ignis

Mahindra KUV100 NXT

Maruti Swift

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Renault Kiger

Nissan Magnite

Length

3827mm

3700mm

3700mm

3845mm

3805mm

3991mm

3994mm

Width

1742mm

1690mm

1735mm

1735mm

1680mm

1750mm

1758mm

Height

1615mm

1595mm

1655mm

1530mm

1520mm

1605mm

1572mm

Wheelbase

2445mm

2435mm

2385mm

2450mm

2450mm

2500mm

2500mm

  • The Tata Punch is longer and wider than all its similarly priced offerings including the Maruti Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

  • It is the Mahindra KUV100 NXT which is the tallest among all the aforementioned models.

  • The bigger Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite are longer, wider, and have the biggest wheelbase compared to the rest of the cars here. Yet, they are shorter than the Mahindra KUV100 NXT.

Engines

Tata Punch

Maruti Ignis

Mahindra KUV100 NXT

Maruti Swift

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Renault Kiger

Nissan Magnite

Engine

1.2-litre petrol

1.2-litre petrol

1.2-litre petrol

1.2-litre petrol

1.2-litre petrol

1-litre N.A. petrol

1-litre N. A. petrol

Power

86PS

83PS

82PS

90PS

83PS

72PS

72PS

Torque

113Nm

113Nm

115Nm

113Nm

114Nm

96Nm

96Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT

5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT

5-speed MT

5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT

5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT

5-speed MT or 5-speed AMT

5-speed MT

  • All the models are equipped with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. The Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite, on the other hand, get a smaller 1-litre naturally aspirated unit (72PS/96Nm).

  • Renault and Nissan also offer an option of a powerful 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (100PS/ 160Nm).

  • The Tata Punch’s power output is higher than almost all naturally aspirated engines in the list (the Swift develops the maximum power of 90PS), but its engine makes the same amount of torque as the two Maruti models.

  • As far as transmission options are concerned, all models except the KUV100 NXT are available with an optional automatic gearbox. The Punch, Ignis, Swift, and Grand i10 Nios all get the same gearbox duo: a 5-speed MT and an optional 5-speed AMT. While the Renault Kiger gets the identical setup, Nissan doesn’t offer the Magnite’s 1-litre N.A. engine with an automatic gearbox. The Kiger and Magnite’s turbocharged engines come with a 5-speed MT and an optional CVT.

Feature Highlights

Tata Punch

Maruti Ignis

Mahindra KUV100 NXT

Maruti Swift

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Renault Kiger

Nissan Magnite

  • Projector headlamps

  • LED tail lamps

  • Front fog lamps

  • 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • Height-adjustable driver’s seat

  • 7-inch touchscreen system

  • 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster

  • Cruise control

  • Auto-headlamps

  • Auto-wipers

  • Auto climate control

  • Connected car tech

  • Dual front airbags

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • ABS with brake sway control

  • Traction Pro Mode (AMT only)

  • LED projector headlamps

  • 15-inch alloy wheels

  • Front fog lamps

  • 7-inch touchscreen system

  • Auto climate control

  • Front power windows

  • Height-adjustable driver’s seat

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Keyless entry

  • Dual front airbags

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • Reverse parking camera

  • 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • Front fog lamps

  • Height-adjustable driver’s seat

  • 7-inch touchscreen system

  • Four speakers and two tweeters

  • All four power windows

  • Dual front airbags

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • LED projector headlamps

  • 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • Front fog lamps

  • 7-inch touchscreen system

  • Cruise control

  • Auto-headlamps

  • Auto climate control

  • Height-adjustable driver’s seat

  • Dual front airbags

  • ESP with hill-hold assist (AMT only)

  • Reverse parking camera

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • Projector headlamps

  • 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • Projector fog lamps

  • 8-inch touchscreen system

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Auto climate control

  • Height-adjustable driver’s seat

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Dual front airbags

  • Reverse parking camera

  • LED headlamps and tail lamps

  • 16-inch alloy wheels

  • 8-inch touchscreen system

  • Height-adjustable driver’s seat

  • Auto climate control

  • 7-inch display in instrument cluster

  • A PM 2.5 air filter

  • 8-speaker sound system

  • Four airbags

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • LED projector headlamps

  • LED fog lamps

  • 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • Height-adjustable driver’s seat

  • 7-inch digital instrument cluster

  • 8-inch touchscreen system

  • 360-degree camera

  • Cruise control

  • Auto climate control

  • Optional connected car tech

  • Dual front airbags

  • Tyre pressure monitor

  • Vehicle stability control

  • The Punch is a well-packed offering from Tata as its equipment list is on par with most of its rivals. It even goes a step further as Tata has equipped it with auto headlamps and wipers, cruise control, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and connected car tech (telematics). 

  • However, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is the only model here with wireless phone charging (the Renault-Nissan duo gets it as an optional extra).

  • From the above models, it is only the Renault Kiger that comes with up to four airbags.

Price

Tata Punch

Maruti Ignis

Mahindra KUV100 NXT

Maruti Swift

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Renault Kiger

Nissan Magnite

Range

Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 9.1 lakh

Rs 5.1 lakh to Rs 7.47 lakh

Rs 6.08 lakh to Rs 7.82 lakh

Rs 5.85 lakh to Rs 8.67 lakh

Rs 5.28 lakh to Rs 8.5 lakh

Rs 5.64 lakh to Rs 10.09 lakh

Rs 5.71 lakh to Rs 10.15 lakh

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

While we have given the Tata Punch’s price range in the above table, if you want to see how its prices compare to those of its rivals, head here and for a price comparison with more similarly priced cars, check this story.

