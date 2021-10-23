Tata Punch vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
Published On Oct 23, 2021 08:37 AM By Rohit for Tata Punch
Tata’s micro SUV, the Punch, surely has quite a few rivals given its size and price. How well does it size up against them? Let’s find out
The Tata Punch recently went on sale and is available in four trims: Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative. Being an entry-level SUV for the carmaker, it is positioned to take on compact and mid-size hatchbacks as well as affordable sub-4m SUVs.
Here’s how it fares against some of its rivals and similarly priced vehicles:
Dimensions
Tata Punch
Maruti Ignis
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
Maruti Swift
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Renault Kiger
Nissan Magnite
Length
3827mm
3700mm
3700mm
3845mm
3805mm
3991mm
3994mm
Width
1742mm
1690mm
1735mm
1735mm
1680mm
1750mm
1758mm
Height
1615mm
1595mm
1655mm
1530mm
1520mm
1605mm
1572mm
Wheelbase
2445mm
2435mm
2385mm
2450mm
2450mm
2500mm
2500mm
-
The Tata Punch is longer and wider than all its similarly priced offerings including the Maruti Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.
-
It is the Mahindra KUV100 NXT which is the tallest among all the aforementioned models.
-
The bigger Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite are longer, wider, and have the biggest wheelbase compared to the rest of the cars here. Yet, they are shorter than the Mahindra KUV100 NXT.
Engines
Tata Punch
Maruti Ignis
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
Maruti Swift
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Renault Kiger
Nissan Magnite
Engine
1.2-litre petrol
1.2-litre petrol
1.2-litre petrol
1.2-litre petrol
1.2-litre petrol
1-litre N.A. petrol
1-litre N. A. petrol
Power
86PS
83PS
82PS
90PS
83PS
72PS
72PS
Torque
113Nm
113Nm
115Nm
113Nm
114Nm
96Nm
96Nm
Transmission
5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT
5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT
5-speed MT
5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT
5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT
5-speed MT or 5-speed AMT
5-speed MT
-
All the models are equipped with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. The Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite, on the other hand, get a smaller 1-litre naturally aspirated unit (72PS/96Nm).
-
Renault and Nissan also offer an option of a powerful 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (100PS/ 160Nm).
-
The Tata Punch’s power output is higher than almost all naturally aspirated engines in the list (the Swift develops the maximum power of 90PS), but its engine makes the same amount of torque as the two Maruti models.
-
As far as transmission options are concerned, all models except the KUV100 NXT are available with an optional automatic gearbox. The Punch, Ignis, Swift, and Grand i10 Nios all get the same gearbox duo: a 5-speed MT and an optional 5-speed AMT. While the Renault Kiger gets the identical setup, Nissan doesn’t offer the Magnite’s 1-litre N.A. engine with an automatic gearbox. The Kiger and Magnite’s turbocharged engines come with a 5-speed MT and an optional CVT.
Feature Highlights
Tata Punch
Maruti Ignis
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
Maruti Swift
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Renault Kiger
Nissan Magnite
-
The Punch is a well-packed offering from Tata as its equipment list is on par with most of its rivals. It even goes a step further as Tata has equipped it with auto headlamps and wipers, cruise control, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and connected car tech (telematics).
-
However, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is the only model here with wireless phone charging (the Renault-Nissan duo gets it as an optional extra).
-
From the above models, it is only the Renault Kiger that comes with up to four airbags.
Price
Tata Punch
Maruti Ignis
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
Maruti Swift
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Renault Kiger
Nissan Magnite
Range
Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 9.1 lakh
Rs 5.1 lakh to Rs 7.47 lakh
Rs 6.08 lakh to Rs 7.82 lakh
Rs 5.85 lakh to Rs 8.67 lakh
Rs 5.28 lakh to Rs 8.5 lakh
Rs 5.64 lakh to Rs 10.09 lakh
Rs 5.71 lakh to Rs 10.15 lakh
All prices, ex-showroom Delhi
While we have given the Tata Punch’s price range in the above table, if you want to see how its prices compare to those of its rivals, head here and for a price comparison with more similarly priced cars, check this story.
