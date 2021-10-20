Tata Punch vs Subcompact SUVs And Premium Hatchbacks: Price Talk

Modified On Oct 20, 2021 03:26 PM By Sonny for Tata Punch

The pricing of Tata’s new entry-level SUV puts it up against a variety of cars from different segments

The Tata Punch has arrived on the Indian automotive scene as a micro SUV offering that brings the SUV flavour to a segment smaller than the subcompact SUV space. However, its pricing brings it into contention with a variety of compact segments that are not its direct rivals but are similarly priced. The Punch’s variants are priced similar to some segment-leading subcompact SUVs, premium hatchbacks and even a Renault crossover MPV.

Let’s see the variant-wise price comparison of its petrol-powered contenders:

Petrol-Manual

Tata Punch Tata Nexon Kia Sonet Hyundai Venue Tata Altroz Maruti Suzuki Baleno Renault Triber Pure - Rs 5.49 lakh XE - Rs 5.84 lakh Sigma - Rs 5.99 lakh RXE - Rs 5.50 lakh Adventure - Rs 6.39 lakh XM - Rs 6.49 lakh RXL - Rs 6.13 lakh HTE - Rs 6.89 lakh E - Rs 6.99 lakh XM+ - Rs 6.79 lakh Delta - Rs 6.86 lakh RXT - Rs 6.68 lakh Accomplished - Rs 7.29 lakh XE - Rs 7.28 lakh XT - Rs 7.38 lakh Zeta - Rs 7.49 lakh RXZ - Rs 7.28 lakh HTK - Rs 7.89 lakh S - Rs 7.77 lakh XZ - Rs 7.92 lakh Delta (DualJet) - Rs 7.75 lakh XT Turbo - Rs 8.02 lakh/ XZ(O) - Rs 8.04 lakh Creative - Rs 8.49 lakh XM - Rs 8.27 lakh S+ - Rs 8.64 lakh XZ+ - Rs 8.44 lakh Alpha - Rs 8.25 lakh/ Zeta (DualJet) - Rs 8.38 lakh XM S - Rs 8.81 lakh HTK+ - Rs 8.75 lakh XZ(O) Turbo - Rs 8.72 lakh

The Tata Punch has the most affordable entry price, matched only by the Renault Triber crossover MPV. It is Rs 35,000 cheaper than the base-spec Altroz and a whopping Rs 1.79 lakh more affordable than the Nexon.

Tata’s micro SUV is only offered with the 1.2-litre petrol engine that makes 86PS/113Nm. It’s the same powertrain as the Altroz hatchback. The Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and Maruti Baleno also get a 1.2-litre petrol engine that makes 83PS/113Nm.

The Punch is well-equipped, especially its top-end trims. Its best features include a semi-digital instrument cluster with a 7-inch display, cruise control, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, auto headlights, and auto AC. It does miss out on rear AC vents which are offered on all the other models in this comparison except the Baleno.

The Baleno also offers mild-hybrid tech with some variants for an extra 7PS of power. Its pricing falls in between the gaps of the Punch’s variants while being a more premium offering but its top-end variant is slightly more affordable.

The Punch and Altroz offer similar value for money but the hatchback has a more premium cabin, sporty styling and gets the choice of a turbocharged engine too.

The Nexon gets a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol as standard which makes 120PS/170Nm which is also offered with the Altroz but detuned to 110PS/140Nm. Its one-above-base XM variant is priced similar to the top-spec Punch and the two don’t offer similar value for that price.

Entry prices for the Sonet and Venue are around Rs 1.4 lakh more than the Punch, their base-spec variants are priced similar to the Tata’s mid-spec variants. The Sonet HTK+ is only Rs 26,000 pricier than the top-spec Punch but similarly equipped. Meanwhile, the Venue S+ is only Rs 15,000 pricier than the Punch Creative trim but not as well-equipped in terms of features.

The Venue and Sonet also get the option of a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine that makes 120PS/171Nm but those variants are a long way away from the Punch’s price range. Those engines also get the choice of a clutchless manual (iMT).

Meanwhile, the Triber’s top-spec is priced on par with the Punch’s one-below-top variant. It is only offered with a 1-litre petrol engine that makes 72PS/96Nm. The Triber RXZ only offers side airbags (total 4) and third row of seats over the Punch Accomplished but misses out on cruise control.

Petrol-Automatic

Tata Punch Tata Nexon Kia Sonet Hyundai Venue Maruti Baleno Renault Triber Adventure - Rs 6.99 lakh RXL - Rs 6.63 lakh RXT - Rs 7.18 lakh Accomplished - Rs 7.89 lakh Delta CVT - Rs 8.06 lakh RXZ - Rs 7.78 lakh Zeta CVT - Rs 8.69 lakh Creative - Rs 9.09 lakh XMA - RS 8.89 lakh Alpha CVT - Rs 9.45 lakh S Turbo DCT - Rs 10.01 lakh HTX DCT - Rs 11.09 lakh

The Punch, Triber and Nexon are offered with an AMT option while the Baleno gets the choice of a CVT automatic. The Kia-Venue duo are offered with a dual-clutch automatic transmission with the turbo-petrol engine which puts them well outside of the Punch’s price range.

Only the Triber is more affordable with an automatic than the Punch by just Rs 36,000. The next option is the Baleno CVT at a premium of over Rs 1 lakh.

The top-spec Baleno petrol-auto is slightly more expensive than the top-spec Punch petrol-auto. Both cars offer similar value in terms of features but the hatchback is positioned as a more premium offering than the micro-SUV, making it a matter of consumer preference.

The Punch AMT also gets the addition of Traction Pro for better driveability on low-traction surfaces.

The Nexon’s petrol-AMT option that is priced similar to the top-spec Punch AMT does not offer similar value in terms of features, but does offer more performance for the price.

The Altroz still does not get the option of an automatic transmission.

The Tata Punch can be seen as an alternative to the likes of the Altroz and Baleno without spending the extra money to move up to the subcompact SUV segment. It also misses out on those who prefer a diesel powertrain which is offered by the Altroz, Nexon, Venue, and Sonet. It is also worth noting that the Punch’s underpinnings are EV-ready for an electric variant to be introduced in a few years.

