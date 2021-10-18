Tata Punch vs Rivals: Price Talk

Modified On Oct 18, 2021 07:41 PM By Sonny for Tata Punch

How does the pricing of Tata’s newest entry-level SUV fare against its closest competitors? We find out.

The Tata Punch micro-SUV has been launched, and its detailed variant-wise prices revealed. The way the carmaker has priced its newest entry-level SUV pits it directly against hatchbacks and even the most affordable subcompact SUVs from Nissan and Renault.

Here’s how their variant-wise prices compare:

Petrol-Manual

Tata Punch Mahindra KUV100 Maruti Suzuki Ignis Nissan Magnite Renault Kiger Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Maruti Swift Sigma - Rs 5.10 lakh Era - Rs 5.29 lakh Pure - Rs 5.49 lakh Delta - Rs 5.81 lakh XE - Rs 5.71 lakh RXE - Rs 5.64 lakh Lxi - Rs 5.85 lakh K2+ - Rs 6.06 lakh Magna - Rs 6 lakh Adventure - Rs 6.39 lakh K4+ - Rs 6.55 lakh Zeta - Rs 6.22 lakh XL - Rs 6.47 lakh RXL - Rs 6.54 lakh Sportz - Rs 6.67 lakh Vxi - Rs 6.64 lakh Accomplished - Rs 7.29 lakh K6+ - Rs 7.08 lakh Alpha - Rs 6.97 lakh XV - Rs 7.05 lakh RXT - Rs 7.02 lakh Magna CNG - Rs 7 lakh Zxi - Rs 7.27 lakh RXT(O) - Rs 7.37 lakh Asta - Rs 7.43 lakh XL Turbo - Rs 7.62 lakh Sportz CNG - Rs 7.53 lakh K8 - Rs 7.72 lakh XV Premium - Rs 7.85 lakh RXZ - Rs 7.91 lakh Sportz Turbo - Rs 7.88 lakh Creative - Rs 8.49 lakh XV Turbo - Rs 8.20 lakh RXT Turbo - Rs 8.12 lakh Zxi+ - Rs 8.03 lakh XV Premium Turbo - Rs 9 lakh RXZ Turbo - Rs 9.01 lakh

The Punch's base variant undercuts all its SUV rivals here, but the base-spec variants of the Ignis and Grand i10 Nios are slightly more affordable. The Swift has the highest entry price, considering its base variant is better equipped than other hatchbacks.

Apart from the Nissan-Renault duo, all models here get 1.2-litre petrol engines with near-similar power and torque figures. The Punch makes 86PS/113Nm, while the KUV100, Ignis, and Grand i10 Nios generate 83PS/113Nm. However, the Swift's engine is more powerful -- making 90PS/113Nm -- with engine-idle stop-start as standard.

The Kiger and Magnite are offered with the choice of 1-litre naturally-aspirated and 1-litre turbo petrol engines, making 72PS/96Nm and 100PS/160Nm, respectively.

Hyundai is the only carmaker here to offer a CNG option. The Grand i10 Nios also gets a turbo-petrol engine that produces 100PS/172Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual only.

The Ignis is the most affordable car here. Its top variant is Rs 32,000 less expensive than the Punch's mid-spec 'Accomplished' variant. The Ignis Alpha is equipped with auto AC, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and LED projector headlamps.

The Tata Punch is bigger and slightly better equipped, featuring a semi-digital instrument cluster, cruise control, driving modes, and auto headlamps over the Ignis. The Tata's top-spec 'Creative' is pricier than the hatchbacks but cheaper than the top-spec and more powerful turbocharged variants of the Magnite and Kiger.

For the extra Rs 51,000 over the Punch Creative, the Magnite XV Premium Turbo gets additional features like a 360-degree surround-view monitor, LED headlamps and fog lamps, sequential turn indicators, tyre pressure monitoring, and a fully digital instrument cluster with a 7-inch TFT display. The similarly priced Kiger RXZ Turbo doesn't get the 360-degree camera, but it does come with side airbags (total four), wireless charging, a PM 2.5 filter, and ambient lighting in the front footwells.

Hyundai offers the Grand i10 Nios a rear parking camera, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a wireless phone charger, push-button start/stop, and auto AC. Its mid-spec variants are better equipped than those of the Punch. The top-spec Asta is only Rs 14,000 dearer than the Punch Accomplished and Rs 1.06 lakh more affordable than the Punch Creative.

The top-spec Maruti Swift Zxi+ is priced very similarly to the Tata Punch Accomplished. It offers auto LED projector headlamps, connected tech, auto AC, 15-inch alloy wheels, power-folding ORVMs, and 60:40 split-folding rear seats over the Tata.

The KUV100 NXT is a six-seater offering, unlike the rest in this comparison. Also, the Mahindra has the least features and creature comforts on offer. It packs a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, engine start/stop, mild-hybrid tech, power-folding ORVMs, and manual AC. It is expected to be replaced by a new-gen model in the coming years.

Petrol-Automatic

Tata Punch Maruti Suzuki Ignis Nissan Magnite Renault Kiger Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Maruti Swift Delta - Rs 6.31 lakh Adventure - Rs 6.99 lakh Zeta - Rs 6.72 lakh RXL - Rs 7.04 lakh Magna AMT - Rs 6.67 lakh Accomplished - Rs 7.89 lakh Alpha - Rs 7.47 lakh RXT - Rs 7.52 lakh Sportz AMT - Rs 7.28 lakh Vxi - Rs 7.14 lakh RXT(O) - Rs 7.87 lakh Asta AMT - Rs 7.91 lakh Zxi - Rs 7.77 lakh XL Turbo CVT - Rs 8.51 lakh RXZ - Rs 8.41 lakh Zxi+ - Rs 8.53 lakh Creative - Rs 9.09 lakh XV Turbo CVT - Rs 9.09 lakh RXT Turbo CVT - Rs 9 lakh XV Premium Turbo CVT - Rs 9.89 lakh RXZ Turbo CVT - Rs 9.89 lakh

All naturally aspirated engines in this list except the Magnite get the choice of an AMT. The turbocharged engines are mated to a CVT automatic for a more premium experience.

The entry-level Punch AMT is more affordable than the entry-level Kiger AMT, but only by Rs 4,000. Meanwhile, the AMT variants of the Ignis and Grand i10 Nios are more affordable than the Punch, more so the Ignis. The Swift has the highest entry price for a petrol-AMT powertrain here.

The Punch AMT also gets an additional 'Traction Pro' feature for improved driveability on wet or muddy roads.

Meanwhile, the Swift's top-spec AMT variants add electronic stability control to the list of safety features.

The top-spec Punch AMT is dearer than the top-spec hatchback AMTs by well over a lakh. But the same Punch variant is priced similar to the second-from-the-top trims of the more powerful Magnite and Kiger turbo-petrol automatic.

The Punch seems to be a middle ground between a hatchback and subcompact SUVs in size, price, and value for money.

Also read:Take A Look At The Tata Punch’s Variant-Wise Features And Colours

Read More on : Tata Punch AMT