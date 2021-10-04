Take A Look At The Tata Punch’s Variant-Wise Features And Colours

Modified On Oct 04, 2021 04:55 PM By Rohit for Tata Punch

The Punch will be offered in four trims: Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative

The base-spec Pure features dual front airbags, front power windows, and a tilt-adjustable steering wheel.

Features on board the Adventure trim include a 4-inch infotainment system, four speakers, and keyless entry.

The second-from-top Accomplished trim’s unique features include a 7-inch touchscreen unit, cruise control, and a reversing camera.

Tata will offer the range-topping Creative with features like 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, auto AC, and auto headlamps.

Seven colour options to be on offer: Orcus White, Daytona Grey, Atomic Orange, Meteor Bronze, Tropical Mist, Calypso Red, and Tornado Blue. The last two come with a white roof.

The Punch has been provided with a 1.2-litre petrol engine, paired with manual and automatic options.

Expected to be priced from Rs 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata has revealed all the details about the upcoming Punch -- including its features and engine specifications -- ahead of its launch on October 20. The micro SUV will be available in four trims -- Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative.

Here’s us taking a look at the salient variant-wise features on offer:

Pure

Dual front airbags

ABS with brake sway control

Rear parking sensors

ISOFIX provision (child seat mounts)

Central locking

Front power windows

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

90-degree-opening doors

LED turn indicators

Black outside door handles

Black body cladding

(Image here is of the Pure trim with the optional customisation pack)

Adventure (Over the Pure)

Audio system

Four speakers

Steering-mounted audio controls

USB charging port

Electrically adjustable ORVMs (outside rearview mirrors)

All four power windows

Follow-me-home headlamps

Anti-glare IRVM (inside rearview mirror)

Keyless entry

Full wheel covers

Body-coloured ORVMs and outside door handles

(Image here is of the Adventure trim with the optional customisation pack)

Accomplished (Over the Adventure)

7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Two tweeters

Reverse parking camera

LED tail lamps

Front fog lamps

15-inch wheels with styled covers

Push-button start/stop

One-touch-down driver window

Cruise control

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Traction mode (AMT only)

(Image here is of the Accomplished trim with the optional customisation pack)

Creative (Over the Accomplished)

Projector headlamps

LED DRLs

16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Roof rails

7-inch semi-digital driver’s display

Auto-headlamps

Auto-wipers

Power-folding ORVMs

Auto climate control

Cooled glove box

Rear wiper with washer

Rear defogger

Puddle lamps

Rear armrest

Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

The Punch will also get four custom packs, one for each trim. Here’s what they consist of:

Trim Pack Details Pure Rhythm Pack: Audio system, four speakers, and steering-mounted audio controls. Adventure Rhythm Pack: 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, two tweeters, and a reverse parking camera. Accomplished Dazzle Pack: 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, LED DRLs, projector headlamps, and blacked-out A-pillar. Creative iRA Pack: Connected car tech

Let’s check out the variant-wise colour options that will be available:

Trim Colours Pure Orcus White and Daytona Grey Adventure Orcus White, Daytona Grey, Atomic Orange, and Tropical Mist Accomplished Orcus White, Daytona Grey, Atomic Orange, Tropical Mist, and Meteor Bronze Creative With black roof- Orcus White, Daytona Grey, Atomic Orange, Tropical Mist, and Meteor Bronze With white roof- Tornado Blue and Calypso Red (exclusive)

The Punch will also come with Tata’s connected car tech, which includes remote lock/unlock, OTA (over-the-air) updates, geo-fencing, and find-my-car function.

Tata will provide the Punch with a 1.2-litre petrol engine (86PS/113Nm), paired with 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT options. The micro SUV will also feature Traction Pro Mode (for better control on challenging terrains), but only on the AMT variants.

Official bookings for the Tata Punch are underway for Rs 21,000. We expect the carmaker’s entry-level SUV to be priced from Rs 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Mahindra KUV100 NXT as well as affordable sub-4m SUVs like the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.