Take A Look At The Tata Punch’s Variant-Wise Features And Colours
Modified On Oct 04, 2021 04:55 PM By Rohit for Tata Punch
The Punch will be offered in four trims: Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative
The base-spec Pure features dual front airbags, front power windows, and a tilt-adjustable steering wheel.
Features on board the Adventure trim include a 4-inch infotainment system, four speakers, and keyless entry.
The second-from-top Accomplished trim’s unique features include a 7-inch touchscreen unit, cruise control, and a reversing camera.
Tata will offer the range-topping Creative with features like 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, auto AC, and auto headlamps.
Seven colour options to be on offer: Orcus White, Daytona Grey, Atomic Orange, Meteor Bronze, Tropical Mist, Calypso Red, and Tornado Blue. The last two come with a white roof.
The Punch has been provided with a 1.2-litre petrol engine, paired with manual and automatic options.
Expected to be priced from Rs 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tata has revealed all the details about the upcoming Punch -- including its features and engine specifications -- ahead of its launch on October 20. The micro SUV will be available in four trims -- Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative.
Here’s us taking a look at the salient variant-wise features on offer:
Pure
Dual front airbags
ABS with brake sway control
Rear parking sensors
ISOFIX provision (child seat mounts)
Central locking
Front power windows
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
90-degree-opening doors
LED turn indicators
Black outside door handles
Black body cladding
Adventure (Over the Pure)
Audio system
Four speakers
Steering-mounted audio controls
USB charging port
Electrically adjustable ORVMs (outside rearview mirrors)
All four power windows
Follow-me-home headlamps
Anti-glare IRVM (inside rearview mirror)
Keyless entry
Full wheel covers
Body-coloured ORVMs and outside door handles
Accomplished (Over the Adventure)
7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Two tweeters
Reverse parking camera
LED tail lamps
Front fog lamps
15-inch wheels with styled covers
Push-button start/stop
One-touch-down driver window
Cruise control
Height-adjustable driver’s seat
-
Traction mode (AMT only)
Creative (Over the Accomplished)
Projector headlamps
LED DRLs
16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels
Roof rails
7-inch semi-digital driver’s display
Auto-headlamps
Auto-wipers
Power-folding ORVMs
Auto climate control
Cooled glove box
Rear wiper with washer
Rear defogger
Puddle lamps
Rear armrest
Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob
The Punch will also get four custom packs, one for each trim. Here’s what they consist of:
|
Trim
|
Pack Details
|
Pure
|
Rhythm Pack: Audio system, four speakers, and steering-mounted audio controls.
|
Adventure
|
Rhythm Pack: 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, two tweeters, and a reverse parking camera.
|
Accomplished
|
Dazzle Pack: 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, LED DRLs, projector headlamps, and blacked-out A-pillar.
|
Creative
|
iRA Pack: Connected car tech
Let’s check out the variant-wise colour options that will be available:
|
Trim
|
Colours
|
Pure
|
Orcus White and Daytona Grey
|
Adventure
|
Orcus White, Daytona Grey, Atomic Orange, and Tropical Mist
|
Accomplished
|
Orcus White, Daytona Grey, Atomic Orange, Tropical Mist, and Meteor Bronze
|
Creative
|
With black roof- Orcus White, Daytona Grey, Atomic Orange, Tropical Mist, and Meteor Bronze
With white roof- Tornado Blue and Calypso Red (exclusive)
The Punch will also come with Tata’s connected car tech, which includes remote lock/unlock, OTA (over-the-air) updates, geo-fencing, and find-my-car function.
Tata will provide the Punch with a 1.2-litre petrol engine (86PS/113Nm), paired with 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT options. The micro SUV will also feature Traction Pro Mode (for better control on challenging terrains), but only on the AMT variants.
Official bookings for the Tata Punch are underway for Rs 21,000. We expect the carmaker’s entry-level SUV to be priced from Rs 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Mahindra KUV100 NXT as well as affordable sub-4m SUVs like the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.
