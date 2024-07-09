Modified On Jul 09, 2024 10:50 AM By Samarth for Tata Punch

The list includes most of the sub-compact SUVs, such as the Brezza, Nexon, Venue, and Sonet

In June 2024, the Tata Punch reclaimed its position as the best-selling car in India, even though its month-on-month demand dropped by a few hundred units. Last month’s top performer, the Maruti Swift, slipped to the second spot while the Hyundai Creta was the third highest selling model of the previous month. Here's a look at the performance of each model in the list of the top 15 best-selling cars for June 2024.

Models June 2024 June 2023 May 2024 Tata Punch 18,238 10,990 18,949 Maruti Swift 16,422 15,955 19,393 Hyundai Creta 16,293 14,447 14,662 Maruti Ertiga 15,902 8,422 13,893 Maruti Baleno 14,895 14,077 12,842 Maruti Wagon R 13,790 17,481 14,492 Maruti Dzire 13,421 9,322 16,061 Maruti Brezza 13,172 10,578 14,186 Mahindra Scorpio 12,307 8,648 13,717 Tata Nexon 12,066 13,827 11,457 Maruti Eeco 10,771 9,354 10,960 Hyundai Venue 9,890 11,606 9,327 Kia Sonet 9,816 7,722 7,433 Maruti Fronx 9,688 7,991 12,681 Maruti Grand Vitara 9,679 10,486 9,736

Key Takeaways

The combined sales for the Tata Punch and Tata Punch EV made this micro SUV the best-selling car of the month, with over 18,000 units dispatched. Although its month-on-month (MoM) sales dipped, the year-on-year (YoY) sales surged by 40 percent.

With a decline of 15 percent in month-on-month (MoM) sales, the Maruti Swift was still the second most popular model for June with, over 16,000 units sold.

The Hyundai Creta was the best-selling compact SUV of the month by a comfortable margin, and the third best-selling model overall. Over 16,000 units were dispatched, enjoying a 13 percent year-on-year increase and an 11 percent month-on-month rise in sales.

Maruti's MPV surpassed the Wagon R and Brezza, with over 15,900 units sold and showing an 89 percent increase in YoY sales. The Maruti Ertiga’s MoM sales witnessed a 14 percent growth.

The Maruti Baleno crossed the 14,800-unit sales mark in June 2024, experiencing a 16 percent growth in MoM sales.

More than 13,700 units of the Maruti Wagon R were dispatched but still it experienced a decline of 21 percent in YoY sales and 5 percent in MoM sales.

Maruti's sub-compact sedan, which held the third position last month, was only the seventh most popular model last month as only 13,400 units were sold, a 16 percent decrease from the previous month. However, the Maruti Dzire showed an overall growth of 44 percent compared to June last year.

The Maruti Brezza was the best-selling subcompact SUV for June 2024 with over 13,000 units dispatched, marking a 25 percent increase in YoY sales while the MoM sales showed a decline.

The only Mahindra on the list, was the Scorpio. It accounts for the Scorpio Classic and Scorpio N demand combined with over 12,300 units for a significant YoY growth in sales.. Please note that these figures include sales for both Mahindra Scorpio N and Mahindra Scorpio Classic.

The Tata Nexon was only the 10th best-selling car of June 2024 with a sales tally of just over 12,000 units. Its MoM was relatively stable while the YoY sales dropped by 1,800 units. These figures reflect the combined demand for the combustion engine Nexon as well as the Tata Nexon EV.

Maruti Eeco sales remained steady with only a 2 percent dip in monthly sales, while showing a 15 percent increase compared to the same month last year.

The Hyundai Venue was not able to cross the 10,000-unit sales mark but still sold 500 units more than in the previous month (6 percent increment).

After Brezza, Nexon, and Venue, the Kia Sonet also secured its place in this list, with a 27 percent increase in YoY sales and a 32 percent rise in MoM sales.

Despite a 23 percent decline in monthly sales, the Maruti Fronx sold close to 9,700 units and achieved a 21 percent increase in yearly sales. It just about got ahead of the bigger Maruti Grand Vitara which sold 9 units fewer in the same month, witnessing a drop in both MoM and YoY figures.

