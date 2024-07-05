Published On Jul 05, 2024 05:09 PM By Ansh for Hyundai Inster

The micro-EV could enter the Indian market by mid-2026, and it will go up against the Tata Punch EV

The Hyundai Inster has been unveiled globally as the Korean carmaker’s smallest electric offering, and after its launch in the international markets, it might come to the Indian shores sometime around mid 2026. It is a micro-EV and its small dimensions, along with its modern looks, give it a quirky design, which you can have a detailed look at in this gallery.

Exterior

The front profile starts off with a sleek gloss black strip just under the bonnet which houses the indicators with pixel-like pattern, but as you go lower the design becomes chunkier. Below the strip is a massive black section, and the bottom is a massive bumper with the silver-finished skid plate.

Here, the Inster offers dual rectangular LED headlight units which are housed in a round casing, while also featuring circular LED DRLs. The charging port is also located in this panel.

It’s from the sides that you can notice the boxy appearance of the smallest Hyundai EV. You can also notice that the rear door handles are mounted on the C-pillar, much like the previous generation Swift.

Globally, Hyundai is offering the Inster with 15 to 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, which have a squarish placed in squared-off wheel arches.

Coming to the rear, the top starts from a rear spoiler, and then you get LED pixelated tail lights, similar to the ones in the IONIQ 5.

The rear also gets a big bumper with a larger skid plate, and the bumper houses reverse lights and indicators.

Interior

The cabin comes in the beige theme with some cream-coloured inserts on the doors and centre console. Hyundai has stuck to a minimalistic theme for the Inster’s cabin.

It gets a similar steering wheel as the IONIQ 5, with four dots in the centre instead of the Hyundai logo.

As for the front seats, the EV gets semi leatherette upholstery, with two cup holders located between them.

The rear seats also get a similar treatment. Here, you will also notice that these are individual seats, which means that the Inster is a four-seater car.

Features

In terms of features, the Inster gets a free floating 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, with wireless Android Auto & Apple Carplay.

It also gets a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, automatic climate control, wireless phone charger, single pane sunroof, heated driver’s seat, and vehicle-to-load support.

For passenger safety, it gets multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, and a full suite of ADAS features including lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and autonomous emergency braking.

Battery Pack & Range

Battery Pack 42 kWh 49 kWh (Long Range) Power 97 PS 115 PS Torque 147 Nm 147 Nm Max Speed 140 kmph 150 kmph Projected Range (WLTP) Over 300 km Up to 355 km (with 15-inch wheels)

It gets two battery pack options in the international market, and offers a WLTP-claimed range of up to 355 km. However, if it comes to India, its ARAI-claimed range could be higher to make it a more potent rival to the Punch EV.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Hyundai Inster is expected to be priced from Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom) and when it comes to India, it will be a direct rival to the Tata Punch EV, and will also act as a more premium alternative to the MG Comet EV and Citroen eC3.

