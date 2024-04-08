In March 2024, the Tata Punch, for the first time ever, was the best-selling car in India. The Punch was closely followed by the Hyundai Creta which overtook the Maruti Wagon R, Maruti Dzire, and Maruti Swift. Here’s how each model in the list of top 15 best-selling cars performed in March 2024.

With a decline of 16 percent in month-on-month (MoM) sales, the Maruti Wagon R slipped from the first to the third spot in the sales table. More than 16,000 units of the Maruti Wagon R were sold in March 2024, which is only 937 units less than in March 2023.

The Hyundai Creta compact SUV became the second best-selling car last month, with sales of nearly 16,500 units. The Creta registered a positive growth of over 1,000 units in monthly sales and nearly 2,500 units in the year-on-year (YoY) comparison.

The Tata Punch, with more than 17,500 dispatches, was the best-selling car in March 2024. However, its monthly sales decreased by 891 units compared to February 2024, though it registered a significant growth of 61 percent in year-on-year (YoY) sales. Please note that these figures include the sales of both Tata Punch and Tata Punch EV .

Also Check Out: Maruti Suzuki Sold More Cars Than Hyundai, Tata, And Mahindra Combined In March 2024

The Maruti Dzire maintained a consistent demand in MoM sales, with nearly 15,900 units dispatched last month. Maruti’s subcompact sedan also registered a growth of 19 percent on YoY sales.

Closely following the Dzire, more than 15,700 units of the Maruti Swift were dispatched last month. Though the hatchback’s monthly sales increased by 19 percent in March 2024, its YoY sales dipped by 10 percent. In case you’re looking to buy a new Swift soon, do note that the next-generation of the hatchback is set to arrive in the coming months.

The Maruti Baleno is the only premium hatchback which made it to the list of top 15 best-selling cars in March 2024. Maruti sold almost 15,600 units of the Baleno last month, despite losses of 11 percent and 4 percent in both MoM and YoY sales, respectively.

The Mahindra Scorpios also crossed the sales mark of 15,000 units in March 2024, maintaining a consistent performance in monthly sales. The Mahindra SUV registered the highest 72 percent growth in yearly sales. These figures include the sales of both Mahindra Scorpio N and Mahindra Scorpio Classic.