Tata Punch Became The Best-selling Car In India For The First Time In March 2024
Hyundai Creta overtook the Maruti offerings to become the second best-selling car in March 2024
In March 2024, the Tata Punch, for the first time ever, was the best-selling car in India. The Punch was closely followed by the Hyundai Creta which overtook the Maruti Wagon R, Maruti Dzire, and Maruti Swift. Here’s how each model in the list of top 15 best-selling cars performed in March 2024.
|
Models
|
March 2024
|
March 2023
|
February 2024
|
Tata Punch
|
17,547
|
10,894
|
18,438
|
Hyundai Creta
|
16,458
|
14,026
|
15,276
|
Maruti Wagon R
|
16,368
|
17,305
|
19,412
|
Maruti Dzire
|
15,894
|
13,394
|
15,837
|
Maruti Swift
|
15,728
|
17,559
|
13,165
|
Maruti Baleno
|
15,588
|
16,168
|
17,517
|
Mahindra Scorpio
|
15,151
|
8,788
|
15,051
|
Maruti Ertiga
|
14,888
|
9,028
|
15,519
|
Maruti Brezza
|
14,614
|
16,227
|
15,765
|
Tata Nexon
|
14,058
|
14,769
|
14,395
|
Maruti Fronx
|
12,531
|
-
|
14,168
|
Maruti Eeco
|
12,019
|
11,995
|
12,147
|
Maruti Grand Vitara
|
11,232
|
10,045
|
11,002
|
Mahindra Bolero
|
10,347
|
9,546
|
10,113
|
Toyota Innova Crysta
|
9,900
|
8,075
|
8,481
Key Takeaways
-
The Tata Punch, with more than 17,500 dispatches, was the best-selling car in March 2024. However, its monthly sales decreased by 891 units compared to February 2024, though it registered a significant growth of 61 percent in year-on-year (YoY) sales. Please note that these figures include the sales of both Tata Punch and Tata Punch EV.
-
The Hyundai Creta compact SUV became the second best-selling car last month, with sales of nearly 16,500 units. The Creta registered a positive growth of over 1,000 units in monthly sales and nearly 2,500 units in the year-on-year (YoY) comparison.
-
With a decline of 16 percent in month-on-month (MoM) sales, the Maruti Wagon R slipped from the first to the third spot in the sales table. More than 16,000 units of the Maruti Wagon R were sold in March 2024, which is only 937 units less than in March 2023.
-
The Maruti Dzire maintained a consistent demand in MoM sales, with nearly 15,900 units dispatched last month. Maruti’s subcompact sedan also registered a growth of 19 percent on YoY sales.
-
Closely following the Dzire, more than 15,700 units of the Maruti Swift were dispatched last month. Though the hatchback’s monthly sales increased by 19 percent in March 2024, its YoY sales dipped by 10 percent. In case you’re looking to buy a new Swift soon, do note that the next-generation of the hatchback is set to arrive in the coming months.
-
The Maruti Baleno is the only premium hatchback which made it to the list of top 15 best-selling cars in March 2024. Maruti sold almost 15,600 units of the Baleno last month, despite losses of 11 percent and 4 percent in both MoM and YoY sales, respectively.
-
The Mahindra Scorpios also crossed the sales mark of 15,000 units in March 2024, maintaining a consistent performance in monthly sales. The Mahindra SUV registered the highest 72 percent growth in yearly sales. These figures include the sales of both Mahindra Scorpio N and Mahindra Scorpio Classic.
-
With over 14,800 dispatches, the Maruti Ertiga was the eight highest selling model in March 2024. The MPV’s yearly sales went up by over 5,800 units, though its monthly sales went down by over 631 units.
-
Though Maruti Brezza’s MoM sales declined by 7 percent last month, its March 2024 sales were still 556 units more than that of its direct rival, the Tata Nexon. The Tata Nexon on the other hand, maintained a consistent performance in both monthly and yearly sales, crossing the sales mark of 14,000 units. Note, the Nexon’s tally includes sales of the Nexon EV as well.
-
Maruti’s sub-4m crossover, the Fronx, faced a decline of 12 percent in MoM sales. Maruti dispatched more than 12,500 units of the Fronx in March 2024. The Fronx has also got a new competitor in the form of Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, which is a rebadged version of the Fronx, launched in April only.
-
With over 12,000 units retailed, the Maruti Eeco was another consistent performer last month.
-
The Maruti Grand Vitara crossed the sales mark of 11,000 units last month, with no losses in monthly and yearly sales. However its March 2024 sales still fell short of over 5,000 units compared to its segment rival, the Hyundai Creta.
-
Another Mahindra in the list, the Bolero, attracted more than 10,000 buyers in March 2024. Its YoY sales increased by 8 percent last month. Please note that these numbers include the sales figures of both Mahindra Bolero and Bolero Neo.
-
Last on this list and also the priciest model here, the Toyota Innova Crysta found 9,900 buyers in March 2024. The diesel-only MPV enjoyed decent growth, as itsMoM and YoY sales went up by 17 percent and 23 percent, respectively.
