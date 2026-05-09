All Important Car News Over The Past Week: New Variants For Popular SUVs, Some Massive Price Cuts, And A Sporty Launch

The Indian auto industry had yet another impactful and exciting week, featuring new variants for two Tata cars, model-year updates for a popular SUV, the confirmation and launch timeline for a popular sedan’s facelift, and the launch of a sporty German car. The good news is that this week had something for everyone, right from mass-market cars to luxury SUVs.

So if you were not able to catch up with the news, here’s a quick look at the biggest automotive headlines from the past week:

BMW M440i Launched

BMW launched the BMW M440i Convertible in India in a single fully loaded xDrive variant. Its highlight includes a fabric soft-top that can open or close in just 18 seconds. It is powered by a 3-litre inline-six turbo-petrol engine with 48V mild-hybrid tech, going from 0-100 kmph in just 4.9 seconds.

Tata Nexon Gets A New Variant

The Tata Nexon gets a new Pure Plus PS variant, making it the most affordable SUV in India to offer a panoramic sunroof, with prices starting from Rs 9.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The new variant is available with 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, 1.5-litre diesel, and 1.2-litre turbo-petrol CNG powertrains, along with both manual and AMT options. It also packs plenty of other premium features.

Tata Harrier And Safari Get Updates

Tata Harrier and Safari diesel variants have received new top-spec Ultra trims, along with sportier Red Dark editions. These variants bring some more premium features with the 2-litre diesel engine. The Red Dark editions add cosmetic upgrades, such as a red-themed interior. Prices for the new variants start from Rs 23.85 lakh for the Harrier and Rs 24.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Safari.

Imported Range Rover SUVs Get Cheaper

Jaguar Land Rover has reduced prices of the fully imported Range Rover SV and Range Rover Sport SV in India following the India-UK FTA, which cuts import duty on CBU vehicles. The Range Rover SV now costs Rs 3.50 crore (down by Rs 75 lakh), while the Range Rover Sport SV is priced at Rs 2.35 crore (down by Rs 40 lakh). Prices of locally assembled models remain unchanged.

New Honda Cars Are Set To Arrive Soon

Good news for Honda fanboys, as the Japanese automaker is set to launch the 2026 facelifted Honda City, along with the City hybrid, and the new Honda ZR-V on May 22. The City and City Hybrid facelifts are expected to get cosmetic updates, refreshed interiors, and added features, while retaining their current powertrains. The ZR-V will be positioned as the new flagship imported SUV with a strong-hybrid setup. To know more about this news, check out this story.

Tata Curvv EV SeriesX Launched

Tata Curvv EV has been updated with new SeriesX variants, introducing Accomplished X 55 and Empowered X 55 trims, along with a new Nitro Crimson colour option. Prices start at Rs 16.99 lakh, while the top-spec Empowered X 55 Dark Edition is priced at Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated lineup now gets more features as standard, and the smaller 45 kWh battery pack has been discontinued.

Nissan Gravite Now Available In CNG

Nissan Gravite now comes with a twin-cylinder CNG powertrain option as a dealership retrofit kit priced at Rs 82,999. Available with all manual variants, the CNG power figures are yet to be revealed. Nissan is offering the retrofit across dealerships in 60 cities, making the MPV a more affordable and efficient family option.

Which of these updates caught your attention the most? Let us know in the comments section, and stay tuned for more updates.