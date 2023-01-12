Published On Jan 12, 2023 08:04 PM By Rohit for Tata Curvv

These E20-compliant units are likely to be introduced to Tata’s lineup from as early as April 2023

As emissions regulations keep getting stricter, no carmaker can rest easy. Tata, the leader in selling electric vehicles in India, has showcased its new family of turbo-petrol engines at the 2023 Auto Expo to keep itself in strong contention for the foreseeable future.

What Do We Know About Them?

The new members of Tata’s powertrain family are a pair of Turbocharged Gasoline Direct Injection (TGDi) engines: a 1.2-litre unit and the other a 1.5-litre engine. Here’s a look at their specs:

Specifications 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol Power 125PS 170PS Torque 225Nm 280Nm

Tata has clearly stated that these engines are compliant with the upcoming BS6 Phase 2 emission norms and can run on E20 fuel as well, i.e., these motors will also run on a petrol blend comprising 20 per cent ethanol. Mohan Savarkar, Product Line Vice President at Tata Motors, has hinted that these new turbo-petrol engines could be offered with a dual-clutch transmission (DCT).

Potential Contenders For These Powertrains

Tata has already confirmed that the internal combustion engine (ICE) version of the Curvv, that also debuted at Auto Expo 2023, will feature the new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. The same engine could replace the current 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine offered in the Nexon and Altroz.

Meanwhile, the larger 1.5-litre turbocharged unit could find its way into Tata’s flagship range of SUVs that consists of the Harrier and Safari for now, while a couple of new SUVs are scheduled to arrive in the coming years.

Tata could also roll-out the smaller turbo-petrol engine by as early as April this year to make the Nexon meet new emission norms. For more updates, stay tuned to CarDekho. You can also check out all that Tata had to showcase at the Auto Expo 2023, or just catch the highlights from our day one round-up.