2026 Maruti Brezza VXI Vs ZXI Compared: Worth The Upgrade?

The Maruti Brezza facelift, which was launched recently, has brought in fresh new life with this update, which includes a revised bumper, added equipment, and more. We are comparing the most popular variants of the Brezza lineup, which are the base VXI and the top ZXI, and find out which is a better buy.

Design

Looking at the front, the VXI trim has halogen projector headlamps set up with a new painted grille and revised bumper styling, whereas the ZXI trim adds LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs integrated into them, which certainly makes the look premium. While the VXI has silver accents in the bumper, the ZXI adds a silver skid plate as well, along with the front parking sensors (turbo only). Both variants do not offer foglamps, but they can be added as an accessory if needed.

Coming to the side, the VXi trim gets 16-inch steel wheels for the NA petrol engine and 16-inch black alloys for the turbo engine, body coloured door handles, and electrically adjustable ORVMs with turn indicators. Whereas the ZXI trim adds roof rails, silver door inserts, and 16-inch black alloy wheels with all powertrains. The added equipment enhances the look of Brezza in the ZXI variant.

At the rear, you get LED taillamps that extend into the tailgate and the same Brezza lettering below the Maruti logo for both variants. The difference is that in VXI, you only get a rear defogger and a black rear bumper, whereas the ZXI trim adds a rear wiper with a washer and also has silver inserts on the rear bumper. Both variants have a rear spoiler and high-mount stop lamp.

Colour Options

The Brezza facelift in the VXI trim is offered with seven colours, which include Splendid Silver, Sizzling Red, Pearl Arctic White, Magma Grey, Vivacious Orange, Lustrous Beige, and Bluish Black (Turbo). The ZXI trim, in addition to most of these colours, adds an option of a dual-tone black roof with Sizzling Red, Arctic White, and Lustrous Beige.

Interior

The interior of the new Brezza remains similar to the older model, but some equipment additions have been made to the facelift Brezza. Starting with the dashboard, the VXI trim comes with a dual-tone grey and black finish, whereas the ZXI trim has a brown textured finish on the dashboard. Both trims are offered with the same size infotainment systems and also have the automatic climate control system.

Coming to the seat upholstery, the VXI trim gets black and grey fabric seats, while the ZXI trim also has similar fabric seats. In the rear seats, it adds a centre armrest, which will make the backseat experience more comfortable.

Overall, the cabin theme for both variants is similar, with black and brown inserts on the doors, but the ZXI trim adds soft door pads for added comfort.

Features & Safety

In terms of features, both the variants have the basics done well, with the VXI trim offering a 7-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an analogue speedometer and tachometer with MID, a flat-bottom steering wheel with audio controls, and electrically adjustable ORVMs. The ZXI trim on top of these features adds an electric sunroof, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, a front centre armrest with storage, and a wireless phone charger.

In terms of safety, the Brezza comes standard with 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX child seat mounts, and ABS with EBD. The difference between the two variants is the addition of a reverse parking camera, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)(turbo only), hill hold assist (turbo only), blind spot alert (turbo only), and rear cross traffic alert (turbo only) with the ZXI variant.

With all these safety features, the ZXI trim has a lot more safety aids compared to the VXI trim. To know more about what features are available with other variants, check out the variants explained article.

Powertrain Options

The Brezza facelift with both variants is offered with three powertrain options, which are a 1-litre turbo-petrol, a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with mild hybrid, and a 1.5-litre petrol+CNG with mild hybrid tech. Here’s a detailed breakdown of each powertrain offered:

Engine 1-litre turbo petrol 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with mild hybrid 1.5-litre naturally aspirated Petrol+CNG Power 110 PS 103 PS 88 PS Torque 170 Nm 139 Nm 121.5 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 6-speed MT

*MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Torque Converter Automatic Transmission

Price & Rivals

The Brezza VXI starts at Rs 8.55 lakh (ex-showroom) for the turbo petrol manual and goes up to Rs 10.61 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 1.5 NA petrol automatic. The ZXI turbo petrol manual starts at Rs 9.85 lakh (ex-showroom) and tops at Rs 12.05 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 1.5 NA petrol automatic with dual-tone roof.

Model 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG 1-litre turbo petrol Gearbox MT AT MT MT VXI Rs 9.26 lakh Rs 10.61 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh Rs. 8.55 lakh ZXI Rs 10.50 lakh/ Rs 10.65 lakh* Rs 11.85 lakh/Rs 12.05 lakh* Rs 11.50 lakh/Rs 11.65 lakh* Rs 9.85 lakh/Rs 9.99 lakh*

*For dual-tone colour option

The Maruti Brezza’s direct rivals include the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra 3XO, Maruti Fronx, Toyota Taisor, Skoda Kylaq, Nissan Magnite, and the Renault Kiger.