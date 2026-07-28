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    2026 Maruti Brezza VXI Vs ZXI Compared: Worth The Upgrade?

    Both variants offer similar powertrain choices, whereas higher variants offer more tech for the money.

    Ninad
    Ninad
    Published On Jul 28, 2026 14:19 IST
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    Published OnJul 28, 2026 14:19 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 28, 2026 14:19 IST
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    Maruti Brezza VXI Vs ZXI

    The Maruti Brezza facelift, which was launched recently, has brought in fresh new life with this update, which includes a revised bumper, added equipment, and more. We are comparing the most popular variants of the Brezza lineup, which are the base VXI and the top ZXI, and find out which is a better buy. 

    Design

    Looking at the front, the VXI trim has halogen projector headlamps set up with a new painted grille and revised bumper styling, whereas the ZXI trim adds LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs integrated into them, which certainly makes the look premium. While the VXI has silver accents in the bumper, the ZXI adds a silver skid plate as well, along with the front parking sensors (turbo only). Both variants do not offer foglamps, but they can be added as an accessory if needed. 

    2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza Facelift ZXI Front

    Coming to the side, the VXi trim gets 16-inch steel wheels for the NA petrol engine and 16-inch black alloys for the turbo engine, body coloured door handles, and electrically adjustable ORVMs with turn indicators. Whereas the ZXI trim adds roof rails, silver door inserts, and 16-inch black alloy wheels with all powertrains. The added equipment enhances the look of Brezza in the ZXI variant. 

    2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza Facelift ZXI Side

    At the rear, you get LED taillamps that extend into the tailgate and the same Brezza lettering below the Maruti logo for both variants. The difference is that in VXI, you only get a rear defogger and a black rear bumper, whereas the ZXI trim adds a rear wiper with a washer and also has silver inserts on the rear bumper. Both variants have a rear spoiler and high-mount stop lamp. 

    2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza Facelift ZXI Rear

    Colour Options

    The Brezza facelift in the VXI trim is offered with seven colours, which include Splendid Silver, Sizzling Red, Pearl Arctic White, Magma Grey, Vivacious Orange, Lustrous Beige, and Bluish Black (Turbo). The ZXI trim, in addition to most of these colours, adds an option of a dual-tone black roof with Sizzling Red, Arctic White, and Lustrous Beige. 

    Interior

    The interior of the new Brezza remains similar to the older model, but some equipment additions have been made to the facelift Brezza. Starting with the dashboard, the VXI trim comes with a dual-tone grey and black finish, whereas the ZXI trim has a brown textured finish on the dashboard. Both trims are offered with the same size infotainment systems and also have the automatic climate control system. 

    2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza Facelift ZXI Interior

    Coming to the seat upholstery, the VXI trim gets black and grey fabric seats, while the ZXI trim also has similar fabric seats. In the rear seats, it adds a centre armrest, which will make the backseat experience more comfortable. 

    2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza Facelift ZXI Rear Seats

    Overall, the cabin theme for both variants is similar, with black and brown inserts on the doors, but the ZXI trim adds soft door pads for added comfort. 

    Features & Safety

    In terms of features, both the variants have the basics done well, with the VXI trim offering a 7-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an analogue speedometer and tachometer with MID, a flat-bottom steering wheel with audio controls, and electrically adjustable ORVMs. The ZXI trim on top of these features adds an electric sunroof, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, a front centre armrest with storage, and a wireless phone charger. 

    2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza Facelift ZXI Infotainment System

    In terms of safety, the Brezza comes standard with 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX child seat mounts, and ABS with EBD. The difference between the two variants is the addition of a reverse parking camera, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)(turbo only), hill hold assist (turbo only), blind spot alert (turbo only), and rear cross traffic alert (turbo only) with the ZXI variant. 

    Maruti Brezza Blind Spot Alert

    With all these safety features, the ZXI trim has a lot more safety aids compared to the VXI trim. To know more about what features are available with other variants, check out the variants explained article

    Powertrain Options

    The Brezza facelift with both variants is offered with three powertrain options, which are a 1-litre turbo-petrol, a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with mild hybrid, and a 1.5-litre petrol+CNG with mild hybrid tech. Here’s a detailed breakdown of each powertrain offered: 

    Engine

    1-litre turbo petrol 

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with mild hybrid

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated Petrol+CNG

    Power 

    110 PS

    103 PS

    88 PS

    Torque 

    170 Nm

    139 Nm

    121.5 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

    6-speed MT

    *MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Torque Converter Automatic Transmission

    Maruti Brezza 6-speed Manual

    Price & Rivals

    The Brezza VXI starts at Rs 8.55 lakh (ex-showroom) for the turbo petrol manual and goes up to Rs 10.61 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 1.5 NA petrol automatic. The ZXI turbo petrol manual starts at Rs 9.85 lakh (ex-showroom) and tops at Rs 12.05 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 1.5 NA petrol automatic with dual-tone roof. 

    Model

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG

    1-litre turbo petrol

    Gearbox

    MT

    AT

    MT

    MT

    VXI

    Rs 9.26 lakh

    Rs 10.61 lakh

    Rs 9.99 lakh

    Rs. 8.55 lakh

    ZXI

    Rs 10.50 lakh/ Rs 10.65 lakh*

    Rs 11.85 lakh/Rs 12.05 lakh*

    Rs 11.50 lakh/Rs 11.65 lakh*

    Rs 9.85 lakh/Rs 9.99 lakh*

    *For dual-tone colour option

    The Maruti Brezza’s direct rivals include the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra 3XO, Maruti Fronx, Toyota Taisor, Skoda Kylaq, Nissan Magnite, and the Renault Kiger.

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    Ninad
    Ninad
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    Ninad Mestry is an automotive engineer, dieselhead, and lifelong automotive enthusiast with a passion for cars, motorcycles, and the technology behind them. An engineering graduate, he is particularly interested in vehicle engineering, emerging mobility solutions, and the stories that make every machine unique. When he\'s not exploring the latest developments in the automotive world, he enjoys finding new ways to share automotive experiences and insights with fellow enthusiasts. Whether it\'s a rugged SUV, a practical commuter, a cutting-edge EV, or a classic motorcycle, Ninad is always eager to learn more and dive deeper into all things automotive.Read more

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