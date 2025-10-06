All
    Tata Punch New Prices After GST Rate Cut: Check Out Old vs New Prices Here

    Published On Oct 06, 2025 04:07 PM By Shreyash

    The Tata Punch is now affordable by up to Rs 1.08 lakh, new prices range between Rs 5.50 lakh and Rs 9.24 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)

    Tata Punch

    Following GST rate cuts, automakers in India have reduced the prices of their lineups. Tata is also passing on benefits to its customers through price reductions across its portfolio, including the Tata Punch micro SUV. Let’s have a look at the revised variant-wise prices with respect to savings offered with each variant of the Punch. 

    Manual

    Variant

    Old Prices (Old GST Rates)

    New Prices (New GST Rates)

    Savings

    Pure

    Rs 6.20 lakh

    Rs 5.50 lakh

    (-) Rs 70,000

    Pure (O)

    Rs 6.82 lakh

    Rs 6.24 lakh

    (-) Rs 58,000

    Adventure

    Rs 7.17 lakh

    Rs 6.56 lakh

    (-) Rs 61,000

    Pure CNG

    Rs 7.30 lakh

    Rs 6.68 lakh

    (-) Rs 62,000

    Adventure Plus

    Rs 7.52 lakh

    Rs 6.88 lakh

    (-) Rs 64,000

    Adventure Sunroof

    Rs 7.72 lakh

    Rs 7.06 lakh

    (-) Rs 66,000

    Adventure CNG

    Rs 8.12 lakh

    Rs 7.43 lakh

    (-) Rs 69,000

    Adventure Plus Sunroof

    Rs 8.22 lakh

    Rs 7.52 lakh

    (-) Rs 70,000

    Accomplished Plus

    Rs 8.42 lakh

    Rs 7.70 lakh

    (-) Rs 72,000

    Adventure Plus CNG

    Rs 8.47 lakh

    Rs 7.75 lakh

    (-) Rs 72,000

    Accomplished Plus Camo

    Rs 8.57 lakh

    Rs 7.84 lakh

    (-) Rs 73,000

    Adventure Sunroof CNG

    Rs 8.67 lakh

    Rs 7.93 lakh

    (-) Rs 74,000

    Accomplished Plus Sunroof

    Rs 8.90 lakh

    Rs 8.14 lakh

    (-) Rs 76,000

    Accomplished Plus Sunroof Camo

    Rs 9.07 lakh

    Rs 8.30 lakh

    (-) Rs 77,000

    Adventure Plus Sunroof CNG

    Rs 9.17 lakh

    Rs 8.39 lakh

    (-) Rs 78,000

    Creative Plus

    Rs 9.12 lakh

    Rs 8.14 lakh

    (-) Rs 98,000

    Creative Plus Camo

    Rs 9.27 lakh

    Rs 8.28 lakh

    (-) Rs 99,000

    Accomplished Plus CNG

    Rs 9.52 lakh

    Rs 8.71 lakh

    (-) Rs 81,000

    Creative Plus Sunroof

    Rs 9.57 lakh

    Rs 8.55 lakh

    (-) Rs 1.02 lakh

    Accomplished Plus CNG Camo

    Rs 9.67 lakh

    Rs 8.85 lakh

    (-) Rs 82,000

    Creative Plus Sunroof Camo

    Rs 9.72 lakh

    Rs 8.69 lakh

    (-) Rs 1.03 lakh

    Accomplished Plus Sunroof CNG

    Rs 10 lakh

    Rs 9.15 lakh

    (-) Rs 85,000

    Accomplished Plus Sunroof CNG Camo

    Rs 10.17 lakh

    Rs 9.30 lakh

    (-) Rs 87,000

    Automatic

    Variant

    Old Prices (Old GST Rates)

    New Prices (New GST Rates)

    Savings

    Adventure AMT

    Rs 7.77 lakh

    Rs 7.11 lakh

    (-) Rs 66,000

    Adventure Plus AMT

    Rs 8.12 lakh

    Rs 7.43 lakh

    (-) Rs 69,000

    Adventure Sunroof AMT

    Rs 8.32 lakh

    Rs 7.61 lakh

    (-) Rs 71,000

    Adventure Plus Sunroof AMT

    Rs 8.82 lakh

    Rs 8.07 lakh

    (-) Rs 75,000

    Accomplished Plus AMT

    Rs 9.02 lakh

    Rs 8.25 lakh

    (-) Rs 77,000

    Accomplished Plus AMT Camo

    Rs 9.17 lakh

    Rs 8.39 lakh

    (-) Rs 78,000

    Accomplished Plus Sunroof AMT

    Rs 9.50 lakh

    Rs 8.69 lakh

    (-) Rs 81,000

    Accomplished Plus Sunroof AMT Camo

    Rs 9.67 lakh

    Rs 8.85 lakh

    (-) Rs 82,000

    Creative Plus AMT

    Rs 9.72 lakh

    Rs 8.69 lakh

    (-) Rs 1.03 lakh

    Creative Plus AMT Camo

    Rs 9.87 lakh

    Rs 8.83 lakh

    (-) Rs 1.04 lakh

    Creative Plus Sunroof AMT

    Rs 10.17 lakh

    Rs 9.10 lakh

    (-) Rs 1.07 lakh

    Creative Plus Sunroof AMT Camo

    Rs 10.32 lakh

    Rs 9.24 lakh

    (-) Rs 1.08 lakh
    • Over Rs 1 lakh has been reduced on the Creative Plus Sunroof (MT and AMT), Creative Plus Sunroof Camo (MT and AMT), Creative Plus AMT, and Creative Plus Camo AMT variants of the Tata Punch. 

    • The top-spec Creative Plus Sunroof AMT Camo version gets the highest price cut of Rs 1.08 lakh.

    • Price reduction for other variants range between Rs 66,000 and Rs 1.07 lakh.

    • Tata’s micro SUV is now priced from Rs 5.50 lakh to Rs 9.30 lakh.

    You can also check out the revised variant-wise prices for the Tata Nexon in this story. 

    Also Check Out: Tata Motors Retakes Second Spot In September; Records Highest Ever Monthly Sales Of 60,907 Cars

    Revised Tax Slabs For Tata Punch

    Tata Punch Front View

    The Tata Punch attracted a tax rate of 29 percent (including 1 percent cess) before GST 2.0. Now, it is being taxed at 18 percent, with the cess component entirely eliminated under the revised GST slabs. 

    Type Of Vehicle

    Old GST Slab (Including Cess)

    New GST Rates

    Savings

    Sub-4 metre (Petrol)

    29% (28% GST + 1% cess)

    18%

    11%

    We have also detailed the GST benefits on Tata’s flagship SUVs: Harrier and Safari. Check out variant-wise prices here. Also, if you want to know the GST benefits on other types of vehicles, we have got them covered for you here

    When Do The New Prices Come Into Effect?

    The revised GST rates for the Tata Punch are already into effect from September 22, 2025, as per directives received from the Central government. Given the ongoing festive season, it’s the perfect time to drive home a car as automakers also have special benefits along with lower GST rates for a sweeter deal.

    Rivals

    Tata Punch Rear View

    The Tata Punch is a direct rival to the Hyundai Exter, Maruti Fronx, Nissan Magnite and Toyota Taisor. It can be regarded as an alternative to the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Maruti Swift.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment on Tata Punch

    Home
    New Cars
    News
    Tata Punch New Prices After GST Rate Cut: Check Out Old vs New Prices Here
