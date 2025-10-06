Tata Punch New Prices After GST Rate Cut: Check Out Old vs New Prices Here

The Tata Punch is now affordable by up to Rs 1.08 lakh, new prices range between Rs 5.50 lakh and Rs 9.24 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)

Following GST rate cuts, automakers in India have reduced the prices of their lineups. Tata is also passing on benefits to its customers through price reductions across its portfolio, including the Tata Punch micro SUV. Let’s have a look at the revised variant-wise prices with respect to savings offered with each variant of the Punch.

Manual

Variant Old Prices (Old GST Rates) New Prices (New GST Rates) Savings Pure Rs 6.20 lakh Rs 5.50 lakh (-) Rs 70,000 Pure (O) Rs 6.82 lakh Rs 6.24 lakh (-) Rs 58,000 Adventure Rs 7.17 lakh Rs 6.56 lakh (-) Rs 61,000 Pure CNG Rs 7.30 lakh Rs 6.68 lakh (-) Rs 62,000 Adventure Plus Rs 7.52 lakh Rs 6.88 lakh (-) Rs 64,000 Adventure Sunroof Rs 7.72 lakh Rs 7.06 lakh (-) Rs 66,000 Adventure CNG Rs 8.12 lakh Rs 7.43 lakh (-) Rs 69,000 Adventure Plus Sunroof Rs 8.22 lakh Rs 7.52 lakh (-) Rs 70,000 Accomplished Plus Rs 8.42 lakh Rs 7.70 lakh (-) Rs 72,000 Adventure Plus CNG Rs 8.47 lakh Rs 7.75 lakh (-) Rs 72,000 Accomplished Plus Camo Rs 8.57 lakh Rs 7.84 lakh (-) Rs 73,000 Adventure Sunroof CNG Rs 8.67 lakh Rs 7.93 lakh (-) Rs 74,000 Accomplished Plus Sunroof Rs 8.90 lakh Rs 8.14 lakh (-) Rs 76,000 Accomplished Plus Sunroof Camo Rs 9.07 lakh Rs 8.30 lakh (-) Rs 77,000 Adventure Plus Sunroof CNG Rs 9.17 lakh Rs 8.39 lakh (-) Rs 78,000 Creative Plus Rs 9.12 lakh Rs 8.14 lakh (-) Rs 98,000 Creative Plus Camo Rs 9.27 lakh Rs 8.28 lakh (-) Rs 99,000 Accomplished Plus CNG Rs 9.52 lakh Rs 8.71 lakh (-) Rs 81,000 Creative Plus Sunroof Rs 9.57 lakh Rs 8.55 lakh (-) Rs 1.02 lakh Accomplished Plus CNG Camo Rs 9.67 lakh Rs 8.85 lakh (-) Rs 82,000 Creative Plus Sunroof Camo Rs 9.72 lakh Rs 8.69 lakh (-) Rs 1.03 lakh Accomplished Plus Sunroof CNG Rs 10 lakh Rs 9.15 lakh (-) Rs 85,000 Accomplished Plus Sunroof CNG Camo Rs 10.17 lakh Rs 9.30 lakh (-) Rs 87,000

Automatic

Variant Old Prices (Old GST Rates) New Prices (New GST Rates) Savings Adventure AMT Rs 7.77 lakh Rs 7.11 lakh (-) Rs 66,000 Adventure Plus AMT Rs 8.12 lakh Rs 7.43 lakh (-) Rs 69,000 Adventure Sunroof AMT Rs 8.32 lakh Rs 7.61 lakh (-) Rs 71,000 Adventure Plus Sunroof AMT Rs 8.82 lakh Rs 8.07 lakh (-) Rs 75,000 Accomplished Plus AMT Rs 9.02 lakh Rs 8.25 lakh (-) Rs 77,000 Accomplished Plus AMT Camo Rs 9.17 lakh Rs 8.39 lakh (-) Rs 78,000 Accomplished Plus Sunroof AMT Rs 9.50 lakh Rs 8.69 lakh (-) Rs 81,000 Accomplished Plus Sunroof AMT Camo Rs 9.67 lakh Rs 8.85 lakh (-) Rs 82,000 Creative Plus AMT Rs 9.72 lakh Rs 8.69 lakh (-) Rs 1.03 lakh Creative Plus AMT Camo Rs 9.87 lakh Rs 8.83 lakh (-) Rs 1.04 lakh Creative Plus Sunroof AMT Rs 10.17 lakh Rs 9.10 lakh (-) Rs 1.07 lakh Creative Plus Sunroof AMT Camo Rs 10.32 lakh Rs 9.24 lakh (-) Rs 1.08 lakh

Over Rs 1 lakh has been reduced on the Creative Plus Sunroof (MT and AMT), Creative Plus Sunroof Camo (MT and AMT), Creative Plus AMT, and Creative Plus Camo AMT variants of the Tata Punch.

The top-spec Creative Plus Sunroof AMT Camo version gets the highest price cut of Rs 1.08 lakh.

Price reduction for other variants range between Rs 66,000 and Rs 1.07 lakh.

Tata’s micro SUV is now priced from Rs 5.50 lakh to Rs 9.30 lakh.

Revised Tax Slabs For Tata Punch

The Tata Punch attracted a tax rate of 29 percent (including 1 percent cess) before GST 2.0. Now, it is being taxed at 18 percent, with the cess component entirely eliminated under the revised GST slabs.

Type Of Vehicle Old GST Slab (Including Cess) New GST Rates Savings Sub-4 metre (Petrol) 29% (28% GST + 1% cess) 18% 11%

When Do The New Prices Come Into Effect?

The revised GST rates for the Tata Punch are already into effect from September 22, 2025, as per directives received from the Central government. Given the ongoing festive season, it’s the perfect time to drive home a car as automakers also have special benefits along with lower GST rates for a sweeter deal.

Rivals

The Tata Punch is a direct rival to the Hyundai Exter, Maruti Fronx, Nissan Magnite and Toyota Taisor. It can be regarded as an alternative to the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Maruti Swift.