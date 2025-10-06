Tata Punch New Prices After GST Rate Cut: Check Out Old vs New Prices Here
The Tata Punch is now affordable by up to Rs 1.08 lakh, new prices range between Rs 5.50 lakh and Rs 9.24 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)
Following GST rate cuts, automakers in India have reduced the prices of their lineups. Tata is also passing on benefits to its customers through price reductions across its portfolio, including the Tata Punch micro SUV. Let’s have a look at the revised variant-wise prices with respect to savings offered with each variant of the Punch.
Manual
|
Variant
|
Old Prices (Old GST Rates)
|
New Prices (New GST Rates)
|
Savings
|
Pure
|
Rs 6.20 lakh
|
Rs 5.50 lakh
|
(-) Rs 70,000
|
Pure (O)
|
Rs 6.82 lakh
|
Rs 6.24 lakh
|
(-) Rs 58,000
|
Adventure
|
Rs 7.17 lakh
|
Rs 6.56 lakh
|
(-) Rs 61,000
|
Pure CNG
|
Rs 7.30 lakh
|
Rs 6.68 lakh
|
(-) Rs 62,000
|
Adventure Plus
|
Rs 7.52 lakh
|
Rs 6.88 lakh
|
(-) Rs 64,000
|
Adventure Sunroof
|
Rs 7.72 lakh
|
Rs 7.06 lakh
|
(-) Rs 66,000
|
Adventure CNG
|
Rs 8.12 lakh
|
Rs 7.43 lakh
|
(-) Rs 69,000
|
Adventure Plus Sunroof
|
Rs 8.22 lakh
|
Rs 7.52 lakh
|
(-) Rs 70,000
|
Accomplished Plus
|
Rs 8.42 lakh
|
Rs 7.70 lakh
|
(-) Rs 72,000
|
Adventure Plus CNG
|
Rs 8.47 lakh
|
Rs 7.75 lakh
|
(-) Rs 72,000
|
Accomplished Plus Camo
|
Rs 8.57 lakh
|
Rs 7.84 lakh
|
(-) Rs 73,000
|
Adventure Sunroof CNG
|
Rs 8.67 lakh
|
Rs 7.93 lakh
|
(-) Rs 74,000
|
Accomplished Plus Sunroof
|
Rs 8.90 lakh
|
Rs 8.14 lakh
|
(-) Rs 76,000
|
Accomplished Plus Sunroof Camo
|
Rs 9.07 lakh
|
Rs 8.30 lakh
|
(-) Rs 77,000
|
Adventure Plus Sunroof CNG
|
Rs 9.17 lakh
|
Rs 8.39 lakh
|
(-) Rs 78,000
|
Creative Plus
|
Rs 9.12 lakh
|
Rs 8.14 lakh
|
(-) Rs 98,000
|
Creative Plus Camo
|
Rs 9.27 lakh
|
Rs 8.28 lakh
|
(-) Rs 99,000
|
Accomplished Plus CNG
|
Rs 9.52 lakh
|
Rs 8.71 lakh
|
(-) Rs 81,000
|
Creative Plus Sunroof
|
Rs 9.57 lakh
|
Rs 8.55 lakh
|
(-) Rs 1.02 lakh
|
Accomplished Plus CNG Camo
|
Rs 9.67 lakh
|
Rs 8.85 lakh
|
(-) Rs 82,000
|
Creative Plus Sunroof Camo
|
Rs 9.72 lakh
|
Rs 8.69 lakh
|
(-) Rs 1.03 lakh
|
Accomplished Plus Sunroof CNG
|
Rs 10 lakh
|
Rs 9.15 lakh
|
(-) Rs 85,000
|
Accomplished Plus Sunroof CNG Camo
|
Rs 10.17 lakh
|
Rs 9.30 lakh
|
(-) Rs 87,000
Automatic
|
Variant
|
Old Prices (Old GST Rates)
|
New Prices (New GST Rates)
|
Savings
|
Adventure AMT
|
Rs 7.77 lakh
|
Rs 7.11 lakh
|
(-) Rs 66,000
|
Adventure Plus AMT
|
Rs 8.12 lakh
|
Rs 7.43 lakh
|
(-) Rs 69,000
|
Adventure Sunroof AMT
|
Rs 8.32 lakh
|
Rs 7.61 lakh
|
(-) Rs 71,000
|
Adventure Plus Sunroof AMT
|
Rs 8.82 lakh
|
Rs 8.07 lakh
|
(-) Rs 75,000
|
Accomplished Plus AMT
|
Rs 9.02 lakh
|
Rs 8.25 lakh
|
(-) Rs 77,000
|
Accomplished Plus AMT Camo
|
Rs 9.17 lakh
|
Rs 8.39 lakh
|
(-) Rs 78,000
|
Accomplished Plus Sunroof AMT
|
Rs 9.50 lakh
|
Rs 8.69 lakh
|
(-) Rs 81,000
|
Accomplished Plus Sunroof AMT Camo
|
Rs 9.67 lakh
|
Rs 8.85 lakh
|
(-) Rs 82,000
|
Creative Plus AMT
|
Rs 9.72 lakh
|
Rs 8.69 lakh
|
(-) Rs 1.03 lakh
|
Creative Plus AMT Camo
|
Rs 9.87 lakh
|
Rs 8.83 lakh
|
(-) Rs 1.04 lakh
|
Creative Plus Sunroof AMT
|
Rs 10.17 lakh
|
Rs 9.10 lakh
|
(-) Rs 1.07 lakh
|
Creative Plus Sunroof AMT Camo
|
Rs 10.32 lakh
|
Rs 9.24 lakh
|
(-) Rs 1.08 lakh
- Over Rs 1 lakh has been reduced on the Creative Plus Sunroof (MT and AMT), Creative Plus Sunroof Camo (MT and AMT), Creative Plus AMT, and Creative Plus Camo AMT variants of the Tata Punch.
-
The top-spec Creative Plus Sunroof AMT Camo version gets the highest price cut of Rs 1.08 lakh.
-
Price reduction for other variants range between Rs 66,000 and Rs 1.07 lakh.
-
Tata’s micro SUV is now priced from Rs 5.50 lakh to Rs 9.30 lakh.
Revised Tax Slabs For Tata Punch
The Tata Punch attracted a tax rate of 29 percent (including 1 percent cess) before GST 2.0. Now, it is being taxed at 18 percent, with the cess component entirely eliminated under the revised GST slabs.
|
Type Of Vehicle
|
Old GST Slab (Including Cess)
|
New GST Rates
|
Savings
|
Sub-4 metre (Petrol)
|
29% (28% GST + 1% cess)
|
18%
|
11%
We have also detailed the GST benefits on Tata’s flagship SUVs: Harrier and Safari. Check out variant-wise prices here. Also, if you want to know the GST benefits on other types of vehicles, we have got them covered for you here.
When Do The New Prices Come Into Effect?
The revised GST rates for the Tata Punch are already into effect from September 22, 2025, as per directives received from the Central government. Given the ongoing festive season, it’s the perfect time to drive home a car as automakers also have special benefits along with lower GST rates for a sweeter deal.
Rivals
The Tata Punch is a direct rival to the Hyundai Exter, Maruti Fronx, Nissan Magnite and Toyota Taisor. It can be regarded as an alternative to the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Maruti Swift.