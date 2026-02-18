Take A Look At The Variant-wise Features Of The Nissan Gravite

The Nissan Gravite, which is essentially a rebadged version of the Renault Triber, has gone on sale in India. It is available in four broad variants: Visia, Acenta, N-Connecta, and Tekna. Nissan has already started accepting bookings for the sub-4m MPV, while its deliveries are set to begin soon.

In this story, we have now listed out the complete variant-wise features on offer with Nissan’s latest model for our market:

Nissan Gravite: Exterior

Feature Visia Acenta N-Connecta Tekna Gloss black grille ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Projector headlights ✅ (halogen) ✅ (halogen) ✅ (halogen) ✅(Auto-LED) LED DRLs ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Front LED fog lights ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ORVM-mounted LED turn indicators ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Gloss black finish for ORVMs ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Door handles Gloss black finish Gloss black finish Gloss black finish Chrome finish Roof rails ❌ ❌ ✅ (functional with 50 kg capacity) ✅ (functional with 50 kg capacity) Wheels 14-inch steel wheels without covers 14-inch steel wheels with covers 14-inch steel wheels with covers 15-inch steel wheels with stylised covers Body side cladding ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Wheel arch cladding ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ C-shaped accents in the front and rear bumper ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Skid plates (front and rear) ✅ (black-finished) ✅ (silver-finished) ✅ (silver-finished) ✅ (silver-finished) Tail lights Halogen Halogen LED LED Silver garnish at the front and on the boot lid ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

Given the starting price of the Gravite, its base-spec variant does miss out on some nice-to-have features such as all-LED lighting, gloss black finish for the ORVMs and door handles, and even roof rails.

That said, the fully loaded Tekna trim gets plenty of niceties in the form of Auto-LED headlights with LED DRLs, front LED fog lights, LED taillights, functional roof rails, and even larger 15-inch wheels with stylised covers.

Nissan is offering the Gravite in five colours, all of which we have detailed in a separate story.

Nissan Gravite: Interior, Comfort And Convenience

Feature Visia Acenta N-Connecta Tekna Dual-tone dashboard ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Silver finish for the door handles ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Seat upholstery Fabric Fabric (dual-tone) Fabric (dual-tone) Leatherette Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Adjustable headrests for second and third rows ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ First and second row seats with slide and recline function ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ 60:40 split-folding second row seats ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ 50:50 split-folding third row seats ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Removable seats in the third row ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ORVM adjustment Manual Manual Electrical Electrical Tilt-adjustable steering wheel ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ AC vents for second and third rows ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ USB port in front row ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Upper glovebox ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Cooled lower glovebox ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ 12V power socket ✅ (front row) ✅ (front row) ✅ (front and second rows) ✅ (all rows) Driver-side armrest ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Steering-mounted audio controls ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Driver’s display Semi-digital (3.5-inches) Semi-digital (3.5-inches) Semi-digital (3.5-inches) 7-inch fully digital Steering-mounted controls for driver display ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Power windows ✅ (front only) ✅ (front only) ✅ ✅ Central locking ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ PM2.5 air filter ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Height-adjustable driver seat ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Cruise control ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ (MT only) Wireless phone charger ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Push-button start/stop ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅

The Gravite’s base variant comes with just about enough basic comfort and convenience features. Nissan has given it a dual-tone dashboard, sliding and reclining first and second row seats, front power windows, and a semi-digital instrument cluster.

However, when you stretch to the mid-spec variants, you can have the sub-4m MPV with AC vents for the middle and last rows, central locking, a cooled lower glovebox, and even rear power windows.

The top-spec variant packs the most amenities in the form of cruise control, wireless phone charger, push-button start/stop, a height-adjustable driver seat, and a fully digital driver’s display.

We have covered the Gravite in 20 real-life images to help you take a proper look at the new Nissan MPV inside and out.

Nissan Gravite: Infotainment

Feature Visia Acenta N-Connecta Tekna Touchscreen infotainment system ❌ ✅ (8-inches) ✅ (8-inches) ✅ (8-inches) Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ No. of speakers ❌ 2 4 6

As mentioned in the above table, the base-spec Visia misses out on an infotainment unit and even a basic music system altogether. Hence, it doesn’t even have any smartphone connectivity or speaker setup either.

Nissan has equipped the Gravite with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system from the mid-spec Acenta variant onwards. It also gets wireless smartphone connectivity.

While the Acenta variant gets a 2-speaker setup, the top two trims are available with 4- and 6-speaker setups, respectively.

Nissan Gravite: Safety

Feature Visia Acenta N-Connecta Tekna Six airbags ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Electronic stability control (ESC) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Hill-start assist ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ABS with EBD ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Traction control system (TCS) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Parking sensors Rear Rear Rear Front and rear Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rain-sensing wipers ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ISOFIX child seat anchorages ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Day/night IRVM ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Rear wiper with washer ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Rear defogger ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Rear parking camera with guidelines ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅

Nissan has ensured that the Gravite is well covered in terms of occupant safety right from the base variant. Features such as six airbags, ESC, TCS, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and even a TPMS are available as standard.

In the higher variants, you also get a rear wiper with washer, rear defogger, a day/night IRVM, rain-sensing wipers, a reverse parking camera with guidelines, and even front parking sensors.

Nissan Gravite: Powertrain

The Gravite comes with the same petrol engine as the Renault Triber. The technical specifications are listed in the table below:

Specification 1-litre Naturally Aspirated (N/A) Petrol Engine Power 72 PS Torque 96 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT*

*AMT - automated manual transmission

There’s also an option of equipping the Gravite with a CNG kit at the dealer level, as seen with the Renault MPV.

CarDekho Says…

Overall, the Gravite has a good balance of features spread out across its four trims. While the lower-spec variants are strictly for those on a tight budget, the top two trims promise to offer a better deal to people seeking a more enjoyable and valuable experience in their Gravite. Our choice will have to be the 1-below-top N-Connecta variant that seems to tick more than enough boxes in our list.

Also, do note that Nissan is offering a limited Launch Edition based on the top-spec Tekna variant with a couple of cosmetic element additions and a few accessories like a JBL sound system, ambient lighting, a dashcam and an air purifier. So if you want your Triber to stand out, the Launch Edition will ensure it does that.

Nissan Gravite: Price And Rivals

The standard Nissan Gravite is priced from Rs 5.65 lakh to Rs 8.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It squares off directly with the Renault Triber, while also serving as an affordable alternative to the Maruti Ertiga, Maruti XL6, Kia Carens and Kia Carens Clavis.