All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register
    English | हिंदी

    Take A Look At The Variant-wise Features Of The Nissan Gravite

    The Gravite is available in four broad variants: Visia, Acenta, N-Connecta and Tekna

    Published On Feb 18, 2026 05:54 PM By Rohit

    13.4K Views
    • Write a comment

    Nissan Gravite

    The Nissan Gravite, which is essentially a rebadged version of the Renault Triber, has gone on sale in India. It is available in four broad variants: Visia, Acenta, N-Connecta, and Tekna. Nissan has already started accepting bookings for the sub-4m MPV, while its deliveries are set to begin soon. 

    In this story, we have now listed out the complete variant-wise features on offer with Nissan’s latest model for our market:

    Nissan Gravite: Exterior

    Feature

    Visia

    Acenta

    N-Connecta

    Tekna

    Gloss black grille

    Projector headlights

    ✅ (halogen)

    ✅ (halogen)

    ✅ (halogen)

    ✅(Auto-LED)

    LED DRLs

    Front LED fog lights

    ORVM-mounted LED turn indicators

    Gloss black finish for ORVMs

    Door handles

    Gloss black finish

    Gloss black finish

    Gloss black finish

    Chrome finish

    Roof rails

    ✅ (functional with 50 kg capacity)

    ✅ (functional with 50 kg capacity)

    Wheels

    14-inch steel wheels without covers

    14-inch steel wheels with covers

    14-inch steel wheels with covers

    15-inch steel wheels with stylised covers

    Body side cladding

    Wheel arch cladding

    C-shaped accents in the front and rear bumper

    Skid plates (front and rear)

    ✅ (black-finished)

    ✅ (silver-finished)

    ✅ (silver-finished)

    ✅ (silver-finished)

    Tail lights

    Halogen

    Halogen

    LED

    LED

    Silver garnish at the front and on the boot lid

    • Given the starting price of the Gravite, its base-spec variant does miss out on some nice-to-have features such as all-LED lighting, gloss black finish for the ORVMs and door handles, and even roof rails.

    Nissan Gravite

    • That said, the fully loaded Tekna trim gets plenty of niceties in the form of Auto-LED headlights with LED DRLs, front LED fog lights, LED taillights, functional roof rails, and even larger 15-inch wheels with stylised covers.

    • Nissan is offering the Gravite in five colours, all of which we have detailed in a separate story.

    Nissan Gravite: Interior, Comfort And Convenience

    Feature

    Visia

    Acenta

    N-Connecta

    Tekna

    Dual-tone dashboard

    Silver finish for the door handles

    Seat upholstery

    Fabric

    Fabric (dual-tone)

    Fabric (dual-tone)

    Leatherette

    Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

    Adjustable headrests for second and third rows

    First and second row seats with slide and recline function

    60:40 split-folding second row seats

    50:50 split-folding third row seats

    Removable seats in the third row

    ORVM adjustment

    Manual

    Manual

    Electrical

    Electrical

    Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

    AC vents for second and third rows

    USB port in front row

    Upper glovebox

    Cooled lower glovebox

    12V power socket

    ✅ (front row)

    ✅ (front row)

    ✅ (front and second rows)

    ✅ (all rows)

    Driver-side armrest

    Steering-mounted audio controls

    Driver’s display

    Semi-digital (3.5-inches)

    Semi-digital (3.5-inches)

    Semi-digital (3.5-inches)

    7-inch fully digital

    Steering-mounted controls for driver display

    Power windows

    ✅ (front only)

    ✅ (front only)

    Central locking

    PM2.5 air filter

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    Cruise control

    ✅ (MT only)

    Wireless phone charger

    Push-button start/stop

    • The Gravite’s base variant comes with just about enough basic comfort and convenience features. Nissan has given it a dual-tone dashboard, sliding and reclining first and second row seats, front power windows, and a semi-digital instrument cluster.

    Nissan Gravite

    • However, when you stretch to the mid-spec variants, you can have the sub-4m MPV with AC vents for the middle and last rows, central locking, a cooled lower glovebox, and even rear power windows.

    • The top-spec variant packs the most amenities in the form of cruise control, wireless phone charger, push-button start/stop, a height-adjustable driver seat, and a fully digital driver’s display.

    • We have covered the Gravite in 20 real-life images to help you take a proper look at the new Nissan MPV inside and out.

    Nissan Gravite: Infotainment

    Feature

    Visia

    Acenta

    N-Connecta

    Tekna

    Touchscreen infotainment system

    ✅ (8-inches)

    ✅ (8-inches)

    ✅ (8-inches)

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    No. of speakers

    2

    4

    6
    • As mentioned in the above table, the base-spec Visia misses out on an infotainment unit and even a basic music system altogether. Hence, it doesn’t even have any smartphone connectivity or speaker setup either.

    Nissan Gravite

    • Nissan has equipped the Gravite with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system from the mid-spec Acenta variant onwards. It also gets wireless smartphone connectivity.

    • While the Acenta variant gets a 2-speaker setup, the top two trims are available with 4- and 6-speaker setups, respectively.

    Nissan Gravite: Safety

    Feature

    Visia

    Acenta

    N-Connecta

    Tekna

    Six airbags

    Electronic stability control (ESC)

    Hill-start assist

    ABS with EBD

    Traction control system (TCS)

    Parking sensors

    Rear

    Rear

    Rear

    Front and rear

    Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    Rain-sensing wipers

    ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    Day/night IRVM

    Rear wiper with washer

    Rear defogger

    Rear parking camera with guidelines

    • Nissan has ensured that the Gravite is well covered in terms of occupant safety right from the base variant. Features such as six airbags, ESC, TCS, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and even a TPMS are available as standard.

    Nissan Gravite

    • In the higher variants, you also get a rear wiper with washer, rear defogger, a day/night IRVM, rain-sensing wipers, a reverse parking camera with guidelines, and even front parking sensors.

    Nissan Gravite: Powertrain

    The Gravite comes with the same petrol engine as the Renault Triber. The technical specifications are listed in the table below:

    Specification

    1-litre Naturally Aspirated (N/A) Petrol Engine

    Power

    72 PS

    Torque

    96 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT*
    *AMT - automated manual transmission

    There’s also an option of equipping the Gravite with a CNG kit at the dealer level, as seen with the Renault MPV.

    Nissan Gravite

    CarDekho Says…

    Overall, the Gravite has a good balance of features spread out across its four trims. While the lower-spec variants are strictly for those on a tight budget, the top two trims promise to offer a better deal to people seeking a more enjoyable and valuable experience in their Gravite. Our choice will have to be the 1-below-top N-Connecta variant that seems to tick more than enough boxes in our list.

    Nissan Gravite

    Also, do note that Nissan is offering a limited Launch Edition based on the top-spec Tekna variant with a couple of cosmetic element additions and a few accessories like a JBL sound system, ambient lighting, a dashcam and an air purifier. So if you want your Triber to stand out, the Launch Edition will ensure it does that.

    Nissan Gravite: Price And Rivals

    The standard Nissan Gravite is priced from Rs 5.65 lakh to Rs 8.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It squares off directly with the Renault Triber, while also serving as an affordable alternative to the Maruti Ertiga, Maruti XL6, Kia Carens and Kia Carens Clavis.

    Was this article helpful ?

    2 out of 2 found this helpful

    Write your Comment on Nissan Gravite

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending Muv Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    Take A Look At The Variant-wise Features Of The Nissan Gravite
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    AI Expert

    Simplify your car search

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2026 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience