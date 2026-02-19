2026 Nissan Gravite Colours Explained: Which Shades Are Available With Each Variant?

Nissan recently launched the Gravite 7-seater MPV. The Gravite brings Nissan-specific styling, all essential features, and comes in five colour options.

Like most manufacturers, Nissan also does not offer every colour option across every trim of the Gravite. So if you are shopping for an affordable 7-seater MPV and have shortlisted the Gravite, then here’s a thorough look at the variant-wise colour options of the Gravite MPV:

Nissan Gravite: Variant-wise Colours

The Nissan Gravite is available in as many as four variants: Visia, Acenta, N-Connecta, and Tekna. Colour options include Blade Silver, Storm White, Onyx Black, Metallic Grey, and Forest Green.

Now, let’s take a look at how Nissan has distributed the colours across different variants:

Colour Visia Acenta N-Connecta Tekna Blade Silver ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Storm White ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Onyx Black ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Metallic Grey ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Forest Green ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅

Do note that Nissan does offer dual-tone options with the Gavite, unlike the Triber, which offers a black roof as part of the dual colours.

The Blade Silver and Storm White are hues that are offered as standard.

The Acenta variant can further be had with the Black and Grey hues.

The Tekna and N-Connecta variants also come with the Forest Green shade.

2026 Nissan Gravite Overview

The 2026 Nissan Gravite marks Nissan India’s entry into the affordable 7-seater MPV space, in what continues to be one of the most value-oriented segments in the Indian market. Based on the Renault Triber but featuring distinct styling tweaks, the Gravite brings a more rugged and premium appeal. With introductory prices ranging from Rs 5.65 lakh to Rs 8.93 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India), it positions itself as one of the most accessible 7-seaters currently on sale.

The Gravite stands out with a bold gloss black grille featuring a honeycomb mesh pattern, LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs, LED fog lamps, C-shaped silver bumper inserts, roof rails, and 15-inch dual-tone styled steel wheels. Inside, it gets a dual-tone black and beige cabin with leatherette upholstery, multiple seating configurations with removable third-row seats, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and wireless phone charging. Boot space ranges from 320 litres (one seat removed) to 625 litres (two seats removed).

On the safety front, the Gravite comes equipped with six airbags as standard, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill start assist, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, rain-sensing wipers, and rear parking sensors with a camera.

Let’s take a look at the powertrain specifications of the Gravite MPV:

Engine 1-litre NA petrol engine Power 72 PS Torque 96 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

Price and Rivals

The Nissan Gravite’s prices range from Rs 5.65 lakh to Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It directly competes with the Renault Triber. It is also a budget-friendly alternative to larger MPVs like the Maruti Ertiga, Kia Carens, Kia Carens Clavis, and Maruti XL6.

