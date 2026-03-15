2026 Nissan Gravite: Your ULTIMATE BUYING Guide

The Nissan Gravite has been launched in India as the brand’s most affordable three-row family car, offering a spacious cabin, practical features, and strong safety equipment at a highly competitive price point. It is essentially a rebadged version of the Renault Triber, but features Nissan-specific styling to stand out.

With its value-focused pricing, feature-rich interior, and versatile seating layout, the Gravite has quickly emerged as an appealing option for buyers seeking an affordable, practical family car. However, before making a purchase decision, it’s important to understand everything about the MPV. So, to help you with your research and decision-making process, here’s a comprehensive buying guide after compiling various reports.

Nissan Gravite Launch Report

The Nissan Gravite was launched in India at Rs 5.65 lakh (ex-showroom), as an affordable three-row people mover aimed at buyers looking for a practical family car on a budget. With competitive pricing, multiple variants and a spacious cabin, the Gravite is positioned as a value-packed option in the entry-level MPV segment. If you are interested in knowing about its variant-wise prices, variants, and key highlights, check out the detailed report below:

Nissan Gravite Booking Details

Interested in bringing the Gravite home? Nissan has already opened bookings for the MPV across India. Customers can reserve one online via the official website or at their nearest dealership. To learn more about the booking amount, process, and delivery timeline, check out the full report below:

Nissan Gravite Image Gallery

If you want a closer and more detailed look at the Gravite before seeing it in person, our in-depth image gallery showcases the MPV from multiple angles. From its exterior styling to the cabin layout and key design highlights, you can explore everything through the images below:

Nissan Gravite: What Accessories Can You Install?

To enhance the Gravite’s styling and practicality and add personalization to your Gravite, Nissan offers a range of official accessories, including exterior styling elements and interior add-ons. These accessories allow buyers to personalise the MPV while adding convenience. Check out the complete list along with their prices in the report below:

Nissan Gravite: Which Variant Offers Which Transmission Option?

The Gravite is offered in multiple variants, but the transmission options differ depending on the variant you choose. Understanding which trims get manual or automatic gearbox options can help you pick the right configuration. Our detailed guide below explains the variant-wise transmission availability:

Nissan Gravite: Variant-wise Colour Options

The Gravite is available in several exterior colour choices, and not every shade is offered across all variants. If you’re wondering which colours are available with your preferred variant, our report below provides a detailed breakdown of the variant-wise paint options:

Nissan Gravite Variant-wise Features

The Gravite lineup includes multiple trims, each offering a different set of comfort, convenience and safety features. From the base variant to the top-spec trim, the equipment list gradually expands. To see what each variant offers, check out the detailed feature breakdown in the report below:

Nissan Gravite On-road Prices Explained

While the ex-showroom price gives you a starting point, the actual amount you pay includes additional charges such as registration, insurance and other fees. To help you understand the final cost better, we’ve compiled a detailed report explaining the estimated on-road prices of the Gravite across different variants and major Indian cities. You can check out the full breakdown here:

Watch this space as we'll be constantly updating this story with new details to help your car-buying journey. Stay tuned!