Nissan Gravite Bookings Now Open, Deliveries To Begin Soon

The Nissan Gravite, which is based on the facelifted Renault Triber MPV, has been launched in India. Nissan has now opened bookings for the Gravite both online and at its dealerships for Rs 11,000. If you were planning to buy one, we have listed out the complete booking process of Nissan’s newest offering, both online and offline:

Nissan Gravite: How To Book Offline?

To book the Nissan Gravite offline, visit your nearest Nissan showroom and speak to a sales consultant or you could also connect with an executive over a call. It’s worth noting that variant and feature details, as well as test drives of the Gravite, will only be available after it reaches dealerships. However, you can reserve it based on colour and transmission (manual or AMT) type (engine option is default since it’s available with only one petrol unit).

The executive will guide you with all the necessary paperwork. Once the payment is completed, the dealership will register the booking in your name and hand over an acknowledgement of the same.

Conversely, you could also track your booking through the dealership and will be contacted once test drives and deliveries begin.

Nissan Gravite: How To Book Online?

To book the Nissan Gravite, visit Nissan India’s official website bookings page and select Gravite from the list of models.

Begin customising it by picking your preferred transmission and colour option. Once your configuration is final, confirm the selection and move to the next step.

Select your preferred Nissan dealership from the list shown for your city or nearby locations.

Sign in using your mobile number and OTP or with your email ID to continue with the booking.

Fill in the finance or exchange details if required, complete the payment of Rs 11,000 and your Gravite booking will be confirmed instantly.

Nissan Gravite: Variants, Prices And Rivals

The Nissan Gravite is priced from Rs 5.65 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). We have already covered its variant-wise pricing in detail in Gravite’s launch story. The Gravite squares off against the Renault Triber, while also serving as an alternative to the Maruti Ertiga, Maruti XL6 as well as the Kia Carens and Kia Carens Clavis.