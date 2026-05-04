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    Nissan Gravite Gets CNG Powertrain With Twin-cylinder Setup

    The CNG setup on the Nissan Gravite is being offered as a dealership retrofitment and it costs Rs 82,999

    Published On May 04, 2026 02:33 PM By Rohit

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    Nissan Gravite CNG

    Shortly after showcasing the twin-cylinder CNG technology on board the Gravite MPV, Nissan has now introduced it on the 7-seater offering. However, do note that the Japanese marque is providing this relatively greener fuel alternative as a retro-fitment kit for the Gravite and not straight from the factory. It is available for Rs 82,999 and should be available with all the variants with the manual transmission.

    More Details About The CNG Setup

    Nissan is offering the CNG retro-fitment kit for the 7-seater MPV at its dealerships located in 60 cities across 16 Indian states. The dual cylinders have a water-equivalent capacity of 25 litres each. To ease the buyer’s worries, Nissan is also providing a 3-year / 1 lakh km third-party warranty on the kit’s components. While the Gravite – with the CNG kit – comes with the same engine as the regular model, its output figures have not been revealed as yet.

    Nissan Gravite CNG

    Powertrain Details

    The standard version of the Gravite comes with a single 1-litre naturally aspirated (N/A) petrol engine in the following guise:

    Specification

    1-litre N/A Petrol Engine

    Power

    72 PS

    Torque

    96 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT*

    Claimed Fuel Efficiency

    19.3 kmpl (MT), 19.6 kmpl (AMT) 
    *AMT - automated manual transmission

    We have also detailed the exact variant-wise engine and gearbox options that are on offer with the Nissan Gravite to help you pick the right powertrain setup for your requirements. The output figures of the CNG guise is not yet revealed by the brand but one can expect a slightly reduced output than the petrol version.

    Feature Highlights

    Top features on board the Nissan Gravite include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, manual AC with rear vents, cruise control, and a wireless phone charger.

    Nissan Gravite Dashboard

    Its safety net comprises six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), a rear parking camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

    Prices And Rivals

    The Nissan Gravite costs between Rs 5.65 lakh and Rs 8.94 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). 

    It takes on the Renault Triber while also serving as an affordable alternative to the Maruti Ertiga and XL6, Kia Carens and Carens Clavis, as well as the Toyota Rumion.

    You can check out our detailed buying guide report of the Nissan Gravite MPV that shall help you in choosing the right variant.

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