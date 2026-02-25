Nissan Gravite Acenta Variant Explained: Worthy Upgrade Over The Base Variant?

Nissan recently launched the Gravite MPV in India as a rebadged version of the Renault Triber. It is available in four broad variants: Visia, Acenta, N-Connecta and Tekna. In this report, we take a closer look at the Acenta variant, which sits above the base Visia trim and offers a noticeable upgrade in comfort and infotainment without stretching into top-spec territory.

So if you are shopping for an affordable MPV, with a decent mix of convenience and safety features, you might want to check out the Gravite Acenta below:

Nissan Gravite Acenta: Exterior

The Acenta trim adds a few cosmetic enhancements over the base trim, which you would appreciate on a daily basis.

The fascia features halogen projector headlamps and a gloss black grille, similar to the lower variant. However, it misses out on LED DRLs and front LED fog lamps, which are reserved for the top-spec Tekna trim. You get a prominent silver skid plate and GRAVITE lettering on the hood.

From the sides, the Acenta rides on 14-inch steel wheels with covers, offering a slightly more finished look compared to the bare steel wheels of the base variant. The ORVMs and door handles feature a gloss black finish, giving them a sportier appearance. That said, ORVM-mounted LED turn indicators and roof rails are available only from the N-Connecta variant onwards.

At the rear, the Acenta continues with halogen tail lamps instead of LED units. It does get silver-finished skid plates and C-shaped bumper accents that enhance the overall styling. You also get the GRAVITE lettering at the rear.

Limited colour options: The Acenta variant comes in limited colour options, including Blade Silver, Storm White, Onyx Black, and Metallic Grey. It misses out on the Forest Green shade. To know which variant offers the new Green shade, check out this story.

Nissan Gravite Acenta: Interior And Comfort

Step inside, and the Acenta trim feels more practical than premium. It comes with a dual-tone dashboard and dual-tone fabric seat upholstery, which gives the cabin a fresher appeal compared to the base variant’s single-tone fabric.

The second and third rows get adjustable headrests, and all three rows offer sliding and reclining functionality for improved flexibility. You also get 60:40 split-folding seats in the second row and 50:50 split-folding seats in the third row, with the last row being removable ( highlight of the Gravite’s practicality).

Unlike the base variant, the Acenta gets AC vents for the second and third rows, a USB port in the front row, and central locking, all of which significantly improve day-to-day usability. However, it misses out on a height-adjustable driver seat, which is an important feature for any car. Moreover, you also miss out on a leather-wrapped steering wheel and silver finishes across the cabin that add a premium feel in higher variants.

If you are on a tighter budget, then you can also check out the base-spec Visia variant of the Gravite in this report.

Nissan Gravite Acenta: Features And Safety

One of the biggest reasons to buy the Acenta variant is the addition of an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, making it a major step up from the base Visia trim, which does not offer any infotainment system.

The Acenta comes with a 2-speaker audio setup. While it is not as immersive as the 4- or 6-speaker systems offered in higher variants, it covers the basics for everyday use.

The driver gets a 3.5-inch semi-digital instrument cluster and tilt-adjustable steering, along with front power windows. Rear power windows are available only from the N-Connecta variant. You also get central door locking and speed-sensing auto door lock features.

Higher-end features that you miss out on include a larger infotainment system and more speakers, a wireless phone charger, push-button start/stop, PM2.5 air filter, and a cooled glovebox.

As with most new cars, you get a solid feature package even in the lower-spec Acentra variant. The top features include six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), traction control, hill-start assist, ABS with EBD, a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat anchorages and rear parking sensors

However, features such as a rear parking camera, front parking sensors, rain-sensing wipers, a rear wiper with a washer, and a rear defogger are available only in the higher variants.

Nissan Gravite Acenta: Powertrain

The Nissan Gravite comes with the same 1-litre petrol engine that you get with the Renault Triber. The Acenta only comes with the manual transmission and misses out on the 5-speed AMT, offered from the next variant onwards. Here’s a closer look at the specifications:

Engine 1-litre NA petrol engine Power 72 PS Torque 96 Nm Transmission 5-speed manual

Nissan Gravite Acenta: Price And Rivals

The Nissan Gravite is priced from Rs 5.65 lakh to Rs 8.93 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). The Acenta variant is priced at Rs 6.59 lakh. At this pricepoint, you also get the Renault Triber MPV. The Gravite can be considered as a more affordable alternative to the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Kia Carens, and Kia Carens Clavis.

CarDekho Says

The Acenta variant of the Nissan Gravite hits a sweet spot in the lineup. It adds meaningful upgrades over the base Visia trim, most notably the 8-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone connectivity, AC vents for all rows and central locking.

While it still misses out on some essential features like rear power windows, a height-adjustable driver seat, and a rear parking camera, it still covers the essentials when it comes to safety, space, and practicality.

If you are looking for an affordable 7-seater with modern infotainment and don’t mind skipping a few premium touches, the Acenta makes strong sense. However, if you want added convenience features or the option of an AMT, stretching to the N-Connecta variant would be worth considering. Stay tuned as we will be bringing out a detailed report on the N-Connecta variant as well.

Till then, let us know what you think about Gravite’s value proposition in the comments below.