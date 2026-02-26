Nissan Gravite N-Connecta Variant Explained: The Sweet Spot In The Lineup?

Nissan recently launched the Nissan Gravite in India as a rebadged version of the Renault Triber. It is available in four broad variants: Visia, Acenta, N-Connecta and Tekna.

In this report, we take a closer look at the N-Connecta variant, which sits just below the top-spec Tekna trim and offers a significant upgrade over the Acenta. If you want a well-equipped 7-seater without splurging a lot of money, this could be the variant to consider. Read on as we cover its exterior and interior styling, features, pricing and powertrain options:

Nissan Gravite N-Connecta: Exterior

The N-Connecta variant brings noticeable styling upgrades over the lower trims, but still lacks some top-spec lighting elements.

Up front, it continues with halogen projector headlamps and a gloss black grille. So buyers still miss out on LED DRLs and front LED fog lamps, which are exclusive to the Tekna variant. You continue to get the GRAVITE lettering and a chunky silver skid plate.

From the sides, you now get ORVM-mounted LED turn indicators, a feature not available in the Visia and Acenta trims. The ORVMs and door handles come in a gloss black finish, and the N-Connecta also introduces functional roof rails with a 50 kg load capacity, adding both style and practicality. It continues to ride on 14-inch steel wheels with covers, similar to the Acenta, but adds body side cladding for a more rugged appearance.

At the rear, the N-Connecta gets LED tail lamps instead of halogen units, along with silver-finished skid plates and C-shaped bumper accents. It also features a rear wiper with a washer and a rear defogger, both of which are essential safety upgrades over the lower-spec variants.

You can get the Green hue: From the N-Connecta variant onwards, you can get the new Forest Green shade as well. Apart from this hue, you also get Blade Silver, Storm White, Onyx Black, and Metallic Grey colour shades.

Nissan Gravite N-Connecta: Interior

Step inside, and the N-Connecta feels like a more complete package. It retains the dual-tone dashboard and dual-tone fabric upholstery but adds several convenience upgrades.

Like the other variants, it continues with sliding and reclining seats for the first and second rows, 60:40 split second-row seats, 50:50 split third-row seats, and removable third-row seats.

The dual-tone seats here get a black and white finish, adding a more premium vibe inside the cabin. You also get a second glovebox from this variant onwards. The Gravite’s steering wheel here gets a leatherette finish. It also comes with some extra features, which we have covered in the next section.

Nissan Gravite N-Connecta: Features

The N-Connecta is the variant where you won’t feel like you are missing out on any necessary features. It comes with all the usable features, building on the list of what you get with the Acenta trim. Over the lower-spec variants, you get electrically adjustable ORVMs, rear power windows (a big upgrade over Acenta), steering-mounted audio controls, a 4-speaker sound system (up from 2 speakers), a cooled glovebox, a PM2.5 air filter, and a 12V socket for both front and second rows.

It misses out on some premium features like a wireless phone charger, a push-button start/stop, cruise control, and a fully-digital 7-inch driver display.

On the safety front, the Nissan Gravite continues to impress with a comprehensive list of standard features, including six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), hill-start assist, ABS with EBD, a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat anchorages and rear parking sensors.

In addition to these, the N-Connecta variant further enhances safety and convenience by offering a rear parking camera with guidelines, a day/night IRVM, a rear wiper with washer and a rear defogger. However, features such as front parking sensors and rain-sensing wipers remain exclusive to the top-spec Tekna variant.

Nissan Gravite N-Connecta: Powertrain

The N-Connecta variant brings the convenience of an AMT gearbox, alongwith the manual transmission. Both gearbox options are available with a 1-litre NA petrol engine. Here are its specifications:

Engine 1-litre NA petrol engine Power 72 PS Torque 96 Nm Transmission 5-speed manual/ 5-speed AMT*

Nissan Gravite N-Connecta: Price And Rivals

*Automated-manual Transmission (AMT)

The Nissan Gravite is priced from Rs 5.65 lakh to Rs 8.93 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). The N-Connecta sits just below the Tekna variant and retails from Rs 7.20 lakh to Rs 7.80 lakh. If you want to check out the variant-wise pricing of the Nissan Gravite, then head over to this story.

It competes directly with the Renault Triber, while also serving as a more affordable alternative to the Maruti Ertiga, Maruti XL6, Kia Carens and Kia Carens Clavis.

CarDekho Says

The N-Connecta variant of the Nissan Gravite feels like the sweet spot in the lineup. It adds meaningful upgrades such as LED tail lamps, a rear parking camera, a rear wiper and defogger, rear power windows, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and a better 4-speaker audio setup. While it still misses out on some premium features reserved for the Tekna variant, none of those features are deal-breakers at the price point.

If you want a feature-rich 7-seater without stretching to the top-spec trim, the N-Connecta makes strong sense. In fact, we strongly recommend stretching your budget and picking this variant over lower-spec variants like the Visia and Acenta. However, if your wallet doesn’t allow you to stretch it, then the Acenta variant, which comes with a few compromises, might be the one for you.