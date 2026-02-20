Check Out Variant-wise Transmission Options Of The Nissan Gravite

Nissan has launched the Gravite 7-seater MPV with prices starting from Rs 5.65 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the Renault Triber, the Gravite shares the same underpinnings, including a single 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. As this is the only engine on offer, it is available across the entire lineup. However, the choice of manual or AMT gearbox depends on the variant you pick.

Here’s a simple breakdown of what each variant offers. Before diving into the variant-wise transmission choices, let’s take a look at the Nissan Gravite’s engine specifications.

Nissan Gravite Engine Specification

Engine 1-litre, three-cylinder NA petrol Power (PS) 72 PS Torque (Nm) 96 Nm Transmission Options 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT* Claimed Fuel Efficiency 19.3 kmpl (MT), 19.6 kmpl (AMT)

Variant-wise Transmission Options

Variant 1-litre, three-cylinder NA petrol MT AMT Visia ✅ ❌ Acenta ✅ ❌ N-Connecta ✅ ✅ Tekna ✅ ✅

The 5-speed manual transmission is available across the entire lineup.

The AMT option is limited to the higher N-Connecta and Tekna variants.

Entry-level Visia and mid-spec Acenta are manual-only.

So if convenience is your priority, you will need to opt for at least the N-Connecta variant to get the AMT. However, if you’re comfortable with a manual gearbox, all variants remain accessible. With that in mind, we have also explained the variant-wise features of the Nissan Gravite in our earlier report.

Nissan Gravite Features

Feature-wise, Nissan has equipped the Gravite with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7-inch fully digital driver’s display, a 6-speaker sound system, a wireless phone charger, manual air conditioning with rear vents, and a push-button start/stop button.

Safety features include, six airbags as standard, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, dash camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and parking sensors with a reverse parking camera.

Nissan Gravite Price and Rivals

Prices of the Nissan Gravite start from Rs 5.65 lakh (ex-showroom) and going up to Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It takes on the likes of the Renault Triber, while also positioning itself as a more affordable option compared to the Maruti Ertiga, Maruti XL6, Kia Carens and Kia Carens Clavis.