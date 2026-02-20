All
    Check Out Variant-wise Transmission Options Of The Nissan Gravite

    The convenience of an automatic gearbox option is reserved only for selected variants of the Gravite

    Published On Feb 20, 2026 10:21 AM By CarDekho

    10.1K Views
    Nissan Gravite

    Nissan has launched the Gravite 7-seater MPV with prices starting from Rs 5.65 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the Renault Triber, the Gravite shares the same underpinnings, including a single 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. As this is the only engine on offer, it is available across the entire lineup. However, the choice of manual or AMT gearbox depends on the variant you pick.

    Here’s a simple breakdown of what each variant offers. Before diving into the variant-wise transmission choices, let’s take a look at the Nissan Gravite’s engine specifications.

    Nissan Gravite Engine Specification

    Engine

    1-litre, three-cylinder NA petrol

    Power (PS)

    72 PS

    Torque (Nm)

    96 Nm

    Transmission Options

    5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT*

    Claimed Fuel Efficiency

    19.3 kmpl (MT), 19.6 kmpl (AMT)
    AMT- automated manual transmission   

    Variant-wise Transmission Options

    Variant

    1-litre, three-cylinder NA petrol

    MT

    AMT

    Visia

    Acenta

    N-Connecta

    Tekna

    • The 5-speed manual transmission is available across the entire lineup.

    • The AMT option is limited to the higher N-Connecta and Tekna variants.

    • Entry-level Visia and mid-spec Acenta are manual-only.

    Nissan Gravite

    So if convenience is your priority, you will need to opt for at least the N-Connecta variant to get the AMT. However, if you’re comfortable with a manual gearbox, all variants remain accessible. With that in mind, we have also explained the variant-wise features of the Nissan Gravite in our earlier report.

    Nissan Gravite Features

    Feature-wise, Nissan has equipped the Gravite with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7-inch fully digital driver’s display, a 6-speaker sound system, a wireless phone charger, manual air conditioning with rear vents, and a push-button start/stop button.

    Nissan Gravite dashboard

    Safety features include, six airbags as standard, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, dash camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and parking sensors with a reverse parking camera. 

    Nissan Gravite Price and Rivals

    Prices of the Nissan Gravite start from Rs 5.65 lakh (ex-showroom) and going up to Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It takes on the likes of the Renault Triber, while also positioning itself as a more affordable option compared to the Maruti Ertiga, Maruti XL6, Kia Carens and Kia Carens Clavis.

    Was this article helpful ?

    2 out of 2 found this helpful

    Write your Comment on Nissan Gravite

