    Check Out The 5 Colour Options Of The New Nissan Gravite In Images

    The Nissan Gravite can be had in monotone shades only

    Published On Feb 17, 2026 09:45 PM By CarDekho

    Nissan Gravite

    Nissan has launched the Nissan Gravite in India, which is the carmaker’s entry into the sub-4 metre MPV space. Based on the Triber, it gets notable exterior and interior tweaks to set it apart from its donor car. In this report, we’ll be taking a look at all the colour options offered with the new Nissan MPV. 

    Nissan Gravite Colour Options

    • Onyx Black

    Nissan Gravite

    • Storm White

    Nissan Gravite

    • Metallic Grey

    Nissan Gravite

    • Blade Silver

    Nissan Gravite

    • Forest Green

    Nissan Gravite

    Nissan Gravite Overview

    The Gravite is essentially a rebadged version of the Renault Triber, featuring noticeable styling updates. It also gets an updated cabin theme, although the feature set remains similar. It carries forward the flexible seating configuration with removable third-row seats, making it suitable for both family use and added luggage space when needed. Additionally, the Gravite continues with the same 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.

    Features

    The Gravite’s equipment list is the same as the Renault Triber. 

    Feature highlights include:

    • 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    • 7-inch semi-digital driver’s display

    • Push-button start-stop

    • Manual AC with rear vents

    • Remote keyless entry

    • Wireless phone charger

    • 6-speaker sound system

    Nissan Gravite

    On the safety front, the Gravite gets six airbags as standard, along with rain-sensing wipers, front and rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a reverse parking camera.

    Powertrain and Specs

    The Nissan Gravite gets the same 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, offered with the Triber. It can also be opted for with a dealer-level CNG kit. Below are the engine specifications.

    Engine

    1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine

    Power

    72 PS

    Torque

    96 Nm

    Transmission Option

    5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT*
    *MT- manual transmission, AMT- automated manual transmission   Nissan Gravite

    Price and Rivals

    Prices for the Nissan Gravite range between Rs 5.65 lakh and Rs 8.93 lakh (ex-showroom). It will primarily rival the Renault Triber, while also serving as a more budget-friendly alternative to models like the Maruti Ertiga, Kia Carens, and Kia Carens Clavis.

