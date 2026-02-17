Check Out The 5 Colour Options Of The New Nissan Gravite In Images

Nissan has launched the Nissan Gravite in India, which is the carmaker’s entry into the sub-4 metre MPV space. Based on the Triber, it gets notable exterior and interior tweaks to set it apart from its donor car. In this report, we’ll be taking a look at all the colour options offered with the new Nissan MPV.

Nissan Gravite Colour Options

Onyx Black

Storm White

Metallic Grey

Blade Silver

Forest Green

Nissan Gravite Overview

The Gravite is essentially a rebadged version of the Renault Triber, featuring noticeable styling updates. It also gets an updated cabin theme, although the feature set remains similar. It carries forward the flexible seating configuration with removable third-row seats, making it suitable for both family use and added luggage space when needed. Additionally, the Gravite continues with the same 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.

Features

The Gravite’s equipment list is the same as the Renault Triber.

Feature highlights include:

8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

7-inch semi-digital driver’s display

Push-button start-stop

Manual AC with rear vents

Remote keyless entry

Wireless phone charger

6-speaker sound system

On the safety front, the Gravite gets six airbags as standard, along with rain-sensing wipers, front and rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a reverse parking camera.

Powertrain and Specs

The Nissan Gravite gets the same 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, offered with the Triber. It can also be opted for with a dealer-level CNG kit. Below are the engine specifications.

Engine 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine Power 72 PS Torque 96 Nm Transmission Option 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT*

Price and Rivals

*MT- manual transmission, AMT- automated manual transmission

Prices for the Nissan Gravite range between Rs 5.65 lakh and Rs 8.93 lakh (ex-showroom). It will primarily rival the Renault Triber, while also serving as a more budget-friendly alternative to models like the Maruti Ertiga, Kia Carens, and Kia Carens Clavis.