Nissan Gravite N-Connecta Vs Tekna: Should You Upgrade To The Top-spec?

The Nissan Gravite, which is quintessentially a rebadged version of the Renault Triber, has recently been launched in India with new styling elements and the practicality of an affordable 7-seater MPV. It is offered in four variants: Visia, Acenta, N-Connecta and Tekna.

While the N-Connecta sits just below the top of the lineup variant and offers a generous set of features, the Tekna is the fully loaded trim with additional premium and convenience features. So the important question is: should you pick the well-balanced N-Connecta or stretch your budget for the fully loaded Tekna?

Here’s a detailed comparison between the two variants to help you decide:

Nissan Gravite N-Connecta vs Tekna: Price

Variant Price N-Connecta Rs 7.2 lakh to Rs 7.8 lakh Tekna Rs 7.91 lakh to Rs 8.49 lakh

As you can see, there is a price difference of around Rs 60,00 between the manual and automatic versions of both the variants.

Note: Between the two variants, there is a difference of around Rs 70,000. Let’s see what all you get for the extra Rs 70,000.

Nissan Gravite N-Connecta vs Tekna: Exterior

The Tekna variant adds premium finishes and extra design elements over the N-Connecta variant.

On the front, the N-Connecta gets halogen projector headlamps, while the Tekna upgrades to auto LED headlights with LED DRLs, giving the MPV a more modern and premium appearance. The Tekna also adds front LED fog lamps, which the N-Connecta misses out on.

From the side profile, both variants feature ORVM-mounted LED turn indicators, functional roof rails with a 50 kg load capacity, and body side cladding, which give the MPV a more rugged look. However, the Tekna stands out with larger 15-inch steel wheels with stylised covers, whereas the N-Connecta gets 14-inch steel wheels with covers.

At the rear, both variants feature LED tail lamps, which look more modern than the halogen units offered on lower trims. You also get silver-finished skid plates to round off the overall design.

Both variants come equipped with all the colour options of the Gravite. These include: Blade Silver, Storm White, Onyx Black, Metallic Grey, and Forest Green.

Point to note: While the N-Connecta already looks well-equipped, the Tekna adds several lighting and styling upgrades that make it appear more premium. The lighting elements in particular give buyers a strong reason to upgrade.

Nissan Gravite N-Connecta vs Tekna: Interior

Inside the cabin, both variants share the same layout and practical design. They feature a dual-tone dashboard, sliding and reclining first- and second-row seats, 60:40 split second-row seats, and 50:50 split removable third-row seats, which makes the Gravite a flexible and practical MPV.

However, the Tekna variant adds a few noticeable upgrades. For instance, it also gets leatherette upholstery, whereas the N-Connecta comes with dual-tone fabric seats. The Tekna also features a height-adjustable driver seat, driver-side armrest, and silver finish on the interior door handles, enhancing comfort and premiumness.

Another difference lies in the driver’s display. While the N-Connecta uses a 3.5-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, the Tekna gets a larger and fully digital driver display.

Nissan Gravite N-Connecta vs Tekna: Features

Both variants come well-equipped with modern infotainment features. They get an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with steering-mounted audio controls.

However, the Tekna improves the overall experience with a 6-speaker audio system, compared to the 4-speaker setup offered in the N-Connecta. The Tekna also adds features like push-button start/stop and a wireless phone charger, which are not offered on the N-Connecta.

You also get extra convenience features such as cruise control (manual variants only), a wireless phone charger, and push-button start/stop, making it the more feature-rich option.

Nissan Gravite N-Connecta vs Tekna: Safety

Safety remains strong across the Gravite lineup, and both the N-Connecta and Tekna variants come equipped with a comprehensive set of standard safety features. These include six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-start assist, ABS with EBD, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Both variants also offer useful convenience features such as a rear parking camera with guidelines, a rear wiper with washer, a rear defogger, and a day/night IRVM, which enhance visibility and make everyday driving easier. However, the Tekna variant goes a step further by adding front parking sensors and rain-sensing wipers, giving it a slight edge in terms of convenience and safety. While rain-sensing wipers do not rank high in the priority list, front parking sensors are considered useful and come in handy during parking.

Nissan Gravite N-Connecta vs Tekna: Powertrain

Both variants come equipped with the standard 1-litre NA petrol engine. The N-Connecta is the entry variant to the automatic transmission, which further adds convenience. Here’s a quick look at the numbers:

Engine 1-litre NA petrol engine Power 72 PS Torque 96 Nm Transmission 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT*

CarDekho Says

The N-Connecta variant already offers a strong package, with most essential features buyers would expect from an affordable 7-seater MPV. It gets the touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity, rear AC vents, a reverse parking camera, and several convenience features that make everyday driving comfortable and practical.

However, stretching your budget to the Tekna variant makes a strong case. For roughly Rs 70,000 more, you get meaningful upgrades such as auto LED headlights with DRLs, front LED fog lamps, larger wheels, leatherette upholstery, a fully digital driver display, push-button start/stop, wireless phone charging, cruise control, and a more immersive 6-speaker audio system. The addition of front parking sensors also improves usability in tight parking situations.

Taken together, these upgrades significantly enhance the overall experience of the Gravite, both in terms of premium appeal and everyday convenience. Given the relatively small price increase, the Tekna variant feels like the more complete and sensible choice, making it the one we recommend for most buyers. Moreover, the extra features that you get are definitely worth the extra money, and you won’t regret spending it.

Would you consider upgrading to the Tekna variant? Let us know in the comments section below.