Top 6 Things We Learnt After Driving The Nissan Gravite

Last month, Nissan launched its latest product in India, which is an MPV called Gravite. Priced from Rs 5.65 lakh onwards (ex-showroom), the Gravite is the most affordable 7-seater car on the market today. Recently, we have got our hands on it, and here is a list of our likes, dislikes, and other things that we learnt driving it:

Stylish Design With Bold Elements

Despite being based on, and sharing its silhouette with the Renault Triber, Nissan has made considerable changes to the design which make it look bold and edgy. Some major changes include a new gloss black grille, more aggressive bumpers with ‘C-shaped’ silver accents, stylish wheel covers for 15-inch steel wheels, and stickers all around.

All of these elements certainly lend it a more youthful appeal that helps it gain more road presence as well.

Flexible & Versatile Interior

The Gravite’s real party trick is its flexible three-row seating layout. Second row passengers have the ability to slide and recline the bench, while ingress and egress for the third row is also aided by a tumble-folding second row.

You can also fold down the third row or completely remove it as well to create a mammoth 625-litres of boot space which can easily hold up to 6 medium-sized bags.

What also helps is a vast array of storage options inside, including multiple cupholders, two gloveboxes and even a cooled storage box in the centre console. Nissan has also provided dedicated AC vents for all three rows for extra comfort.

Essential Features Are Covered

Nissan has equipped the Gravite quite well and it gets all the essential equipment for this segment. This includes features such as an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, cruise control, wireless phone charger, rain-sensing wipers and auto headlamps which all ensure that the basics are covered along with some fancier features as well.

However, there are some feature misses like alloy wheels, automatic climate control, and a better quality rearview camera which would be nice to have.

Easy To Drive But Not Exciting Enough

Powered by a 1-litre NA petrol engine producing 72 PS and 96 Nm, the Gravite’s figures are quite modest. This directly translates to a dull and unexciting driving experience. Furthermore, the 5-speed manual gearbox is notchy and has long throws while the 5-speed AMT transmission feels rather jerky to drive.

That said, the manual gearbox has a light clutch, the steering is easy to operate and predictable and the Gravite’s compact footprint makes it a good choice for city use. All in all, the Gravite is easy to drive, even for beginners but don’t expect any thrills behind the wheel. It should be driven strictly in a relaxed manner.

Here are its specifications:

Engine 1-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol Transmission 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT Power 72 PS Torque 96 Nm

MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

Checkout the variant-wise powertrain matrix of the Gravite here.

Well Settled & Comfortable Ride Quality

What also adds to the overall comfort levels of the Gravite is its well balanced suspension. At city speeds, it offers a plush feel over all but the worst of potholes even when fully loaded. On the other hand, highway speeds are also dealt with poise and a planted feel. There is some vertical movement over undulations, but the suspension settles back quickly and uneventfully.

A True Value For Money Offering

With prices ranging from Rs 5.65 lakh to Rs 8.93 lakh (ex-showroom), the Gravite offers excellent value for money, undercutting even the Triber which it is based on.

For this money, you get a spacious, feature-loaded and flexible MPV that is also easy to drive and yet feels more captivating than you would expect. Yes, it may not give you thrills or the really fancy gadgetry, but it does what is asked from it quite well without being too boring.

What do you think of the Nissan Gravite? Let us know in the comments below!