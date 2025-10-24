2025 Hyundai Venue Design Revealed; Old vs New Compared In Detail!

The new Hyundai Venue looks sharper and more sculpted compared to its outgoing version

The 2025 Hyundai Venue is all set to receive a generational update soon and has been revealed in full ahead of its launch on November 4. It now gets a heavily revised exterior and interior design that’s now in line with the carmaker’s latest design language. So, how different is the new-gen model from the old one?

We give you an in-depth look in this report.

Front

The new Hyundai Venue sports full-width LED DRLs in a gloss black panel that flow into the C-shaped DRLs housed within the headlight cluster, complete with an Alcazar-inspired rectangular grille with chrome inserts. In contrast, the existing Venue N gets separate LED DRLs and a large chrome-finished grille that has a more rounded design. The headlights on both models are positioned below the DRLs, but the LED elements inside differ between the two. Also, you would notice that the LED DRLs now drop into the headlight cluster of the new Venue to form a C-shaped motif.

Another noticeable difference between the two SUVs is that the ‘Hyundai’ logo on the 2025 Venue N Line is positioned on the hood, while on the older version, it sits on the grille. The new Venue also gets a prominent skid plate to give it a more rugged look.

Side

Unlike the current Venue, its new-gen counterpart has a more sculpted profile and looks even sharper, especially due to more prominent creases on the body panels. The wheel arches on the new Venue N have also been more squared out compared to the rounder looking one on its existing version.

Both models come with dual-tone alloy wheels, but the new Venue gets a fresh 5-spoke alloy design that has an aerodynamic design. The roof rails are also a bit taller to enhance that SUV look. In addition to this, the C-pillar on the new Venue N Line has also been given a silver finish.

Rear

At the rear, the Venue 2025 not only looks fresh but more futuristic compared to its outgoing version. While both feature connected LED tail lights, those on the new one looks sleeker and there’s a ‘VENUE’ lettering embossed into a black panel which connects the tail lights. On the other hand, the ‘VENUE’ badge on the outgoing version of the SUV is placed below the tail light strip.

Also, the bumper on the new model appears chunkier with a more prominent silver skid plate.

Interior

Hyundai has also given us a proper look at the new Venue’s dashboard, which has been thoroughly revised and looks premium. The cabin is finished in a new blue / grey colour theme as opposed to the black and grey colour scheme of the older model. While the existing version gets a more traditional looking dashboard and overall rounded design theme, the new-gen model will have straighter lines and a layered dashboard design.

What truly sets the new Venue N Line apart from its outgoing version is the new connected curved screen setup (12.3-inch each for the digital driver’s display and infotainment system), along with a completely redesigned centre console and AC vents. Splashes of moon white ambient lighting really dials up the look of the cabin.

While the old Venue came with a four-spoke steering wheel, the new-gen SUV gets a chunkier 3-spoke unit. Keen eyed viewers will also notice that the steering wheel doesn’t get a logo in the 2025 Venue and instead there are four dots (which means ‘H’ in morse code).

It’s not just at the front, but there are updates in the rear as well. For starters, the seats have a 2-step recline for improved comfort levels and addition of sun shades will give added privacy. Rear centre armrest and AC vents have been carried over from before.

Expected Features

New features onboard the Hyundai Venue include the aforementioned screens, ventilated front seats, a Bose sound system, a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, electronic parking brake with auto hold and an upgraded set of level-2 advanced driver assistance systems.

It also carries on with existing features like a single-pane sunroof, wireless phone charger, 4-way powered driver seat, keyless entry with push-button start, cruise control, and an auto-dimming IRVM.

In terms of safety, the new-generation Venue N Line will get the aforementioned additions along with safety aids like 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC) and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Same Turbo-petrol Under The Hood

Hyundai will continue to offer the new Venue with the same set of petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel engine options. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre diesel 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol Transmission 6-speed manual / 6-speed torque converter automatic (new) 6-speed manual/7-speed DCT automatic 5-speed manual Power 116 PS 120 PS 83 PS Torque 250 NM 172 NM 114 NM

A notable addition is that the 1.5-litre diesel engine will now be offered with a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Expected Price And Rivals

2025 Hyundai Venue Current Hyundai Venue N Line Rs 8 lakh to Rs 14 lakh (expected) Rs 7.26 lakh to Rs 12.46 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

The 2025 Hyundai Venue N Line will renew its rivalry to sub-4 metre SUVs like Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.