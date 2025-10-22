Top 10 Features 2025 Hyundai Venue Could Get Over Current-spec Venue

Hyundai has already confirmed that the 2025 Venue will come with 12.3-inch displays and level-2 ADAS

With the India launch of the second-generation Hyundai Venue fast approaching, you must have already seen plenty of spy shots of the new SUV and its sportier version online. Given that it’s a complete overhaul, the Venue will get a full makeover inside and out, along with a fresh set of features. In this story, we present to you the top 10 first-time features expected for the ‘Venue’ nameplate in India:

12.3-Inch Dual Digital Displays (Confirmed)

*Image used for representation from Kia Syros

At its recently held first-ever Investor Day in India, Hyundai did disclose a few details of the new Venue, including its dual-digital displays setup. The Korean marque has confirmed that it will come with dual 12.3-inch displays, which are a size larger than the Creta’s 10.25-inch units. For now, the current-gen Hyundai Venue is equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit and a semi-digital instrument cluster.

8-speaker Audio System

*Image used for representation from Hyundai Creta

One premium feature that’s grown in customer demand and preference in recent years is a good quality music system in cars. We have already seen other sub-4m SUVs like the Tata Nexon and Kia Syros offer a 9-speaker JBL system and an 8-speaker Harman Kardon unit, respectively. It’s about time Hyundai upped the game of the Venue from its current 6-speaker setup to possibly an 8-speaker Bose sound system, which it could borrow from the Creta or the bigger Alcazar SUV.

Dual-zone Climate Control

*Image used for representation from Hyundai Alcazar

One useful feature that the upcoming Venue could get over the current-spec model is dual-zone climate control. It will enhance the comfort and convenience factor for both the driver and front passenger, both of whom may have different temperature preferences. For now, it’s only the Mahindra XUV 3XO that comes with dual-zone climate control in the sub-4m SUV segment.

Ventilated Seats

*Image used for representation from Hyundai Alcazar

Another useful comfort and convenience feature that is expected to be a part of the new Venue’s equipment set is ventilated front seats. Hyundai might even go a step further and introduce rear seat ventilation as seen on the Kia Syros to give it an edge over its prime rivals. That said, we could expect ventilated seats to be reserved for the higher-spec variants of the second-gen Venue.

Panoramic Sunroof

*Image used for representation from Kia Syros

The 2025 Hyundai Venue could also follow the latest trend of the sub-4m SUV segment which is of offering a panoramic sunroof, making it one of the few models after the Mahindra XUV 3XO, Tata Nexon, and Kia Syros to get this premium amenity. We, however, do expect it to be limited only to the top-spec or the higher-spec variants in the new Venue’s lineup. Hyundai currently provides the Venue with a single-pane sunroof option only.

Powered Co-driver Seat

*Image used for representation from Hyundai Alcazar

To make it an even more comfortable and convenience-oriented offering, we expect Hyundai to equip the all-new Venue with a power-adjustable co-driver seat as seen on bigger Hyundai SUVs like the Creta and Alcazar. The current-spec Venue is offered with a 4-way power-adjustment for the driver seat only. On the other hand, the Skoda Kylaq is the only offering in the segment to get a powered co-driver seat for now.

360-degree Camera

*Image used for representation from Hyundai Creta

If there’s one key convenience and safety feature that’s been democratised by carmakers in recent years in India, it’s the 360-degree camera system. With the inclusion of a 360-degree setup, manoeuvring the new Hyundai Venue in tight spaces will become slightly easier.

Today, multiple sub-4m SUVs such as the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, and even the facelifted Renault Kiger are available with this premium amenity. Currently, the Hyundai Venue is available with a single rear parking camera only.

Electronic Parking Brake

*Image used for representation from Hyundai Tucson

Another premium safety feature that’s expected to be on board the 2025 Hyundai Venue is an electronic parking brake. It’s already on offer with a couple of sub-4m SUVs such as the Mahindra XUV 3XO and Kia Syros. If it is truly provided on the new Venue, expect Hyundai to offer it with auto-hold functionality as well.

Front Parking Sensors

*Image used for representation from Hyundai Verna

The Kia Sonet – which is the Hyundai Venue’s sibling – has had front parking sensors on offer ever since it was introduced in India back in 2020. However, Hyundai didn’t provide the safety tech on its sub-4m SUV, even with the midlife refresh in 2022. It could change soon as the front parking sensors are expected to feature in the new SUV’s equipment set along with the rear parking sensors that are a government-mandated offering on all passenger vehicles as standard.

Level-2 ADAS (Confirmed)

*Image used for representation from Kia Syros

One department where some of the Venue’s arch rivals, including the Mahindra XUV 3XO and Kia Syros have gone ahead is premium safety tech, especially in terms of advanced driver assistance systems or ADAS. While the current-spec Venue gets basic level-1 ADAS functions, the second-gen model has been confirmed to get a Level-2 suite, which should include tech like adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic alert, and autonomous emergency braking (AEB).

These are all the features the new Venue is expected to get over the current-spec offering. Which of these are you looking forward to experiencing on the 2025 Venue the most? Let us know in the comments.