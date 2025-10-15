Hyundai India Future Plans: 8 New Hybrid Cars Inbound By 2030

The hybrid models would include cars across both mass-market and premium segments, covering some existing nameplates as well as new launches

Hyundai India has confirmed eight new hybrid models will be launched on our shores by 2030 during its recently held investor meet. The Korean marque has made several other important announcements, which we’ve covered in this piece. Here’s what to expect:

What To Expect?

Do note that Hyundai already goes on to offer mild-hybrid, strong-hybrid and plug-in hybrid models globally, but the carmaker is yet to offer it in India. These eight new hybrid cars are expected to include both existing nameplates as well as new models, spanning the mass-market and premium segments under Hyundai.

In fact, the next-gen Creta SUV is also expected to come with a hybrid powertrain. Having done that, the Creta can spoil Maruti’s party with the Grand Vitara and Victoris- two of its prime rivals that come with a hybrid engine option. Also, considering that hybrids bridge the gap between ICE and EVs and manufacturers are yet to capitalise on this technology fully, Hyundai will definitely have an advantage on this front when this democratises this tech.

Earlier this year, Hyundai revealed its new hybrid system, where there are two powertrain options: a 2.5-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with electric motors. In India, we expect the 1.6-litre hybrid engine that is likely to power the initial lot of Hyundai cars in India.

Other Notable Updates

Hyundai has a lot on its plate to offer on our shores until 2030. If you’re eager to know what more you can expect out of our Korean friend, be sure to check out the following stories:

Let us know your thoughts on Hyundai’s future plans in the comments, and follow CarDekho for all the important and interesting automotive updates.