2025 Hyundai Venue Unveiled Fully Ahead Of Its November 4 Launch, Bookings Now Open

Bookings for the new Venue are underway for a token amount of Rs 25,000

Brand new exterior design is now in line with the carmaker's latest design language.

Features a connected light bar, new alloy wheels, and C-shaped LED DRLs.

Inside, it has a new dual-tone blue / grey cabin theme along with leatherette upholstery.

New features include dual 12.3-inch screens, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting and level-2 ADAS.

It is offered in eight broad variants: HX 2, HX 4, HX 5, HX 6, HX 6T, HX 7, HX 8, and HX 10.

Available in six monotone and two dual-tone colour options, including two new shades: Hazel Blue and Mystic Sapphire.

Hyundai India has unveiled the second-generation 2025 Hyundai Venue ahead of its India launch on November 4. The sub-4 metre SUV sports a completely new look with major makeovers in its exterior and interior design, along with thorough feature updates. The new Venue carries a new HX nomenclature for its eight variants: HX 2, HX 4, HX 5, HX 6, HX 6T, HX 7, HX 8, and HX 10.

It is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options (the diesel now paired with a new automatic gearbox), and customers can choose from six colour options, including two dual-tone options.

The carmaker has opened the order books for the new Venue for a token amount of Rs 25,000. If you’re eyeing to book one, here’s all you need to know:

Exterior

The fascia of the new 2025 Hyundai Venue looks sharper and more edgy. It features a completely redesigned face with a wide, connected LED light strip running across the bonnet line, which joins the LED DRLs to form a C-shaped motif. The main headlamp units now sit lower on the bumper and are vertically stacked in a split setup, framed by thick black surrounds. The grille is squared off, finished in a dark glossy tone and has some contrasting chrome inserts. The lower bumper has a chunky silver skid plate.

On the side, the 2025 Venue looks more muscular now with a boxy silhouette. It sports prominent sculpted body lines over the wheel arches. The C-pillar has been redesigned with a rear-quarter glass and a silver insert adjacent to it with a ‘Venue’ emblem on it. The silver roof rails are taller than before, while the SUV sits on newly designed 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with an aero design.

At the rear, the design looks comparatively minimal with a sleek connected LED taillight, a broad VENUE badging, and a chunky skid plate. One can also spot a rear wiper and shark-fin antenna.

Overall, the new Venue is now aligned with the brand’s new design language now, which is also seen in their bigger SUVs like Creta and Alcazar. We have already compared the design of the new Venue with its bigger siblings which you can check in the following stories:

Buyers can have the new Venue in two new colour options: Hazel Blue and Mystic Sapphire. Besides, it gets four monotone shades: Dragon Red, Abyss Black, Atlas White and Titan Grey. The Hazel Blue and Atlas White hues can be paired with an Abyss Black roof for a dual-tone option.

Interior

The cabin also gets a thorough design makeover that clearly raises the bar high. It now features a new Dark Navy Blue and Dove Grey theme, which looks fresh and premium. The seats are upholstered in leatherette. The dashboard has been completely redesigned and looks more sophisticated with a layered layout. At the centre, there’s an updated dual-display setup for the infotainment and driver’s display, which are even larger than what you get in the Creta or Alcazar.

It’s good to see that Hyundai hasn’t given up on physical controls entirely, as there are still plenty of buttons, knobs, and toggle switches on the centre console. The steering wheel is new too, featuring the Morse code (four dots meaning the letter ‘H’) design instead of the traditional logo usually seen on Hyundai’s premium Ioniq EV range. We would have loved to see an updated panoramic sunroof unit overhead; however, it continues with a single-pane setup. Rear occupants get a 2-step reclining seat along with a centre armrest that includes cupholders.

Features & Safety

The 2025 Hyundai Venue brings plenty of new features like the 12.3-inch dual screens, rear window sunshades, ventilated front seats, moon white ambient lighting, a 360-degree camera with front parking sensors, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, electronic parking brake with auto hold and level-2 ADAS. Other than these, the Venue continues with its existing amenities like automatic climate control, wireless phone charger, 4-way powered driver-seat, and keyless entry with push-button start.

Other existing safety features will also be carried forward, like 6 airbags (as standard), ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill hold assist and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Powertrain

While the engine options remain the same in the new 2025 Hyundai Venue, the diesel engine gets a notable update, just as we expected. It is available with a torque converter automatic gearbox now.

You can check the detailed specifications below:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Transmission 5-speed manual 6-speed manual/7-speed DCT automatic 6-speed manual / 6-speed torque converter automatic (new) Power 83 PS 120 PS 116 PS Torque 114 NM 172 NM 250 NM

Launch & Rivals

The 2025 Hyundai Venue will be launched on November 4. It is expected to be priced from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom).

And it will continue to rival the Mahindra XUV 3XO, Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, and Skoda Kylaq.