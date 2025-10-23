India-spec 2025 Hyundai Venue Spied FULLY UNDISGUISED Ahead Of November 4 Launch

The 2025 second-generation Venue is expected to bring forward major upgrades on all fronts

Design for Indian version remains similar to the uncamouflaged car earlier spotted in South Korea.

Gets a brand new exterior design that is now in line with Hyundai’s latest design language.

Confirmed to get dual 12.3-inch screens and level-2 ADAS.

Will be powered by 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines

Expected to be priced between Rs 8-14 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hyundai’s next major launch, the second-generation 2025 Hyundai Venue, has now been spied undisguised for the first time in India ahead of its launch on November 4. The subcompact SUV, which will build on the current Venue’s success, will get significant updates to its design, interior and a feature list which is expected to be the best in its segment. Here is all we know about it till now:

Exterior

As seen in the international version, the India-spec Venue remains similar to the model spied before in South Korea. At the front, it gets a rectangular grille with chrome studs (international model gets an all-black finish) and vertically-stacked LED headlamps. It will also get a signature C-shape for the DRLs along with a connected light bar. There is also a thick faux silver skid plate which gives it a rugged look.

In profile, the 2025 Venue will get boxy proportions as opposed to the more rounded design of the current model. Both the front and rear fenders get muscular haunches for a beefy look. There are new alloy wheels that get an aerodynamic design and chunky body cladding as well. Hyundai has also given a contrasting silver coloured insert on the C-pillar à la the Creta although with Venue badging and taller roof rails to enhance the SUV styling characteristics as well

At the rear, the 2025 Venue continues with the edgier theme with slim connected LED taillamps with a thick skid plate here as well. Notably, it also gets a larger spoiler with C-shaped reflectors and reverse lights mounted down below on the bumper for a refreshing and clean look.

Interior

While spy shots of the India-spec Venue’s interior are yet to surface online, what Hyundai has confirmed is a dual 12.3-inch curved screens for the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster (replacing the 8-inch infotainment and semi-digital digital cluster from the outgoing car).

Previous spyshots also show a new AC control panel along with new AC vents, steering wheel and a dashboard design. To further give an airy feeling to occupants, Hyundai is likely to also offer a panoramic sunroof on higher variants.

Features

In terms of features, at the Investor Day Summit last week, Hyundai has confirmed that the 2025 Venue will get the aforementioned dual 12.3-inch screens and a Level 2 ADAS suite. The equipment list is also likely to include other goodies such as a panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats, 360 degree camera, dual-zone climate control, 8-speaker Bose sound system, ambient lighting and a wireless chargers

Powertrain

Under the hood, the 2025 Venue is expected to continue with its current powertrains which include a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. Presently you can have the Venue with an optional 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with the turbo-petrol, but we expect the facelift to also add the option of a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox to the diesel engine as well. Here are the specifications of the current Hyundai Venue:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Transmission 5-speed manual 6-speed manual/7-speed DCT automatic* 6-speed manual / 6-speed torque converter (expected) Peak Power(PS) 83 PS 120 PS 115 PS Peak Torque (NM) 114 NM 172 NM 250 NM

*DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission

Price And Rivals

We expect Hyundai to launch the 2025 Venue in the price range of Rs 8 to Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom). All eyes are now on the launch scheduled for November 4. When on sale, the 2025 Venue will rival other subcompact SUVs such as the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Skoda Kylaq and Mahindra XUV 3XO.

