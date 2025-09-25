Subcompact And Compact Sedans New Prices After GST Rate Cut: Old vs New Prices Compared
Modified On Sep 25, 2025 03:29 PM By Shreyash
-
- Write a comment
The Honda Amaze gets the highest price cut of up to Rs 1.2 lakh among subcompact sedans, while the Volkswagen Virtus get savings of up to Rs 67,000, which is the maximum amongst compact sedans
GST 2.0 is live in India, and cars are among the biggest winners of the revised rates. We have already seen brands roll out the GST 2.0 benefits across their lineups. In this report, let’s take a look at all subcompact and compact sedans – Maruti Dzire, Honda Amaze, Tata Tigor, Hyundai Aura, Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus, And Skoda Slavia – to find out which one gets the steepest price cut. The variant-wise old and new prices have been detailed below for each model.
Maruti Dzire
Manual
|
Variant
|
Old Prices (Old GST Rates)
|
New Prices (New GST Rates)
|
Savings
|
LXi
|
Rs 6.84 lakh
|
Rs 6.26 lakh
|
(-) Rs 58,000
|
VXi
|
Rs 7.84 lakh
|
Rs 7.17 lakh
|
(-) Rs 67,000
|
VXi CNG
|
Rs 8.79 lakh
|
Rs 8.03 lakh
|
(-) Rs 76,000
|
ZXi
|
Rs 8.94 lakh
|
Rs 8.18 lakh
|
(-) Rs 76,000
|
ZXi Plus
|
Rs 9.69 lakh
|
Rs 8.86 lakh
|
(-) Rs 83,000
|
ZXi CNG
|
Rs 9.89 lakh
|
Rs 9.04 lakh
|
(-) Rs 85,000
Automatic
|
Variant
|
Old Prices (Old GST Rates)
|
New Prices (New GST Rates)
|
Savings
|
VXi AMT
|
Rs 8.34 lakh
|
Rs 7.62 lakh
|
(-) Rs 72,000
|
ZXi AMT
|
Rs 9.44 lakh
|
Rs 8.63 lakh
|
(-) Rs 81,000
|
ZXi Plus AMT
|
Rs 10.19 lakh
|
Rs 9.31 lakh
|
(-) Rs 88,000
AMT - Automated manual transmission
-
The Maruti Dzire gets maximum savings of up to Rs 88,000 on the top-spec ZXi Plus AMT variant.
-
Other higher-spec variants like ZXi Plus, ZXi CNG, and ZXi AMT also get price cuts of more than Rs 80,000.
-
The new prices of the Maruti Dzire range between Rs 6.26 lakh and Rs 9.31 lakh.
Tata Tigor
Manual
|
Variant
|
Old Prices (Old GST Rates)
|
New Prices (New GST Rates)
|
Savings
|
XM
|
Rs 6 lakh
|
Rs 5.49 lakh
|
(-) Rs 51,000
|
XT
|
Rs 6.80 lakh
|
Rs 6.22 lakh
|
(-) Rs 58,000
|
XZ
|
Rs 7.40 lakh
|
Rs 6.77 lakh
|
(-) Rs 63,000
|
XT CNG
|
Rs 7.80 lakh
|
Rs 7.14 lakh
|
(-) Rs 66,000
|
XZ Plus
|
Rs 8 lakh
|
Rs 7.32 lakh
|
(-) Rs 68,000
|
XZ CNG
|
Rs 8.40 lakh
|
Rs 7.68 lakh
|
(-) Rs 72,000
|
XZ Plus Lux
|
Rs 8.50 lakh
|
Rs 7.78 lakh
|
(-) Rs 72,000
|
XZ Plus CNG
|
Rs 9 lakh
|
Rs 8.23 lakh
|
(-) Rs 77,000
|
XZ Plus Lux CNG
|
Rs 9.50 lakh
|
Rs 8.69 lakh
|
(-) Rs 81,000
Automatic
|
Variant
|
Old Prices (Old GST Rates)
|
New Prices (New GST Rates)
|
Savings
|
XTA
|
Rs 7.35 lakh
|
Rs 6.72 lakh
|
(-) Rs 63,000
|
XZA
|
Rs 7.95 lakh
|
Rs 7.27 lakh
|
(-) Rs 68,000
|
XZA Plus
|
Rs 8.55 lakh
|
Rs 7.82 lakh
|
(-) Rs 73,000
|
XZA CNG
|
Rs 8.95 lakh
|
Rs 8.19 lakh
|
(-) Rs 76,000
|
XZA Plus CNG
|
Rs 9.55 lakh
|
Rs 8.74 lakh
|
(-) Rs 81,000
- The top-spec XZA Plus CNG variants of the Tata Tigor get maximum savings of Rs 81,000.
-
Price reductions for other variants range between Rs 51,000 and Rs 77,000.
-
The Tata Tigor is now priced between Rs 5.59 lakh and Rs 8.74 lakh.
Hyundai Aura
Manual
|
Variant
|
Old Prices (Old GST Rates)
|
New Prices (New GST Rates)
|
Savings
|
E
|
Rs 6.54 lakh
|
Rs 5.98 lakh
|
(-) Rs 56,000
|
S
|
Rs 7.38 lakh
|
Rs 6.75 lakh
|
(-) Rs 63,000
|
S Corporate
|
Rs 7.48 lakh
|
Rs 6.84 lakh
|
(-) Rs 64,000
|
E CNG
|
Rs 7.55 lakh
|
Rs 6.90 lakh
|
(-) Rs 65,000
|
SX
|
Rs 8.15 lakh
|
Rs 7.54 lakh
|
(-) Rs 61,000
|
S CNG
|
Rs 8.37 lakh
|
Rs 7.66 lakh
|
(-) Rs 71,000
|
S Corporate CNG
|
Rs 8.47 lakh
|
Rs 7.75 lakh
|
(-) Rs 72,000
|
SX (O)
|
Rs 8.74 lakh
|
Rs 8 lakh
|
(-) Rs 74,000
|
SX CNG
|
Rs 9.11 lakh
|
Rs 8.42 lakh
|
(-) Rs 69,000
Automatic
|
Variant
|
Old Prices (Old GST Rates)
|
New Prices (New GST Rates)
|
Savings
|
S AMT
|
Rs 8.08 lakh
|
Rs 7.39 lakh
|
(-) Rs 69,000
|
SX Plus AMT
|
Rs 8.95 lakh
|
Rs 8.19 lakh
|
(-) Rs 76,000
- Hyundai has made price reductions of up to Rs 76,000, the highest being offered on the top-spec SX Plus AMT variant of the Aura.
-
Over Rs 70,000 has been slashed for S CNG, S Corporate CNG, and SX(O) variants.
-
Under the GST 2.0, the Hyundai Aura is priced from Rs 5.98 lakh to 8.42 lakh.
Honda Amaze 3rd Generation
Manual
|
Variant
|
Old Prices (Old GST Rates)
|
New Prices (New GST Rates)
|
Savings
|
V
|
Rs 8.10 lakh
|
Rs 7.41 lakh
|
(-) Rs 69,000
|
VX
|
Rs 9.20 lakh
|
Rs 8.41 lakh
|
(-) Rs 79,000
|
ZX
|
Rs 10 lakh
|
Rs 9.15 lakh
|
(-) Rs 85,000
Automatic
|
Variant
|
Old Prices (Old GST Rates)
|
New Prices (New GST Rates)
|
Savings
|
V CVT
|
Rs 9.35 lakh
|
Rs 8.55 lakh
|
(-) Rs 80,000
|
VX CVT
|
Rs 10 lakh
|
Rs 9.15 lakh
|
(-) Rs 85,000
|
ZX CVT
|
Rs 11.20 lakh
|
Rs 10 lakh
|
(-) Rs 1.2 lakh
- The Honda Amaze third-generation gets the highest price cut of up to Rs 1.2 lakh on the top-spec ZX CVT, which is maximum among all subcompact sedans.
-
For manual variants of the Amaze, Honda has made reductions of up to Rs 85,000.
-
Honda Amaze third-generation is priced from Rs 7.41 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.
Honda Amaze 2nd Generation
|
Variant
|
Old Prices (Old GST Rates)
|
New Prices (New GST Rates)
|
Savings
|
S MT
|
Rs 7.63 lakh
|
Rs 6.98 lakh
|
(-) Rs 65,000
|
S CVT
|
Rs 8.53 lakh
|
Rs 7.80 lakh
|
(-) Rs 73,000
- Honda only offers the Amaze second-generation in a single S variant, which gets a price reduction of up to Rs 73,000.
-
Its new prices range from Rs 6.98 lakh to Rs 7.80 lakh.
Hyundai Verna
Manual
|
Variant
|
Old Prices (Old GST Rates)
|
New Prices (New GST Rates)
|
Savings
|
EX
|
Rs 11.07 lakh
|
Rs 10.69 lakh
|
(-) Rs 38,000
|
S
|
Rs 12.37 lakh
|
Rs 11.95 lakh
|
(-) Rs 42,000
|
SX
|
Rs 13.15 lakh
|
Rs 12.70 lakh
|
(-) Rs 45,000
|
SX Plus
|
Rs 13.79 lakh
|
Rs 13.32 lakh
|
(-) Rs 47,000
|
SX(O)
|
Rs 14.86 lakh
|
Rs 14.35 lakh
|
(-) Rs 51,000
|
SX Turbo
|
Rs 15.04 lakh
|
Rs 14.52 lakh
|
(-) Rs 52,000
|
SX (O) Turbo
|
Rs 16.19 lakh
|
Rs 15.64 lakh
|
(-) Rs 55,000
Automatic
|
Variant
|
Old Prices (Old GST Rates)
|
New Prices (New GST Rates)
|
Savings
|
S CVT
|
Rs 13.62 lakh
|
Rs 13.15 lakh
|
(-) Rs 47,000
|
SX CVT
|
Rs 14.40 lakh
|
Rs 13.91 lakh
|
(-) Rs 49,000
|
SX Plus CVT
|
Rs 15.04 lakh
|
Rs 14.52 lakh
|
(-) Rs 52,000
|
S (O) Turbo DCT
|
Rs 15.27 lakh
|
Rs 14.74 lakh
|
(-) Rs 53,000
|
SX Turbo DCT
|
Rs 16.29 lakh
|
Rs 15.72 lakh
|
(-) Rs 57,000
|
SX (O) CVT
|
Rs 16.40 lakh
|
Rs 15.83 lakh
|
(-) Rs 57,000
|
SX (O) Turbo DCT
|
Rs 17.58 lakh
|
Rs 16.98 lakh
|
(-) Rs 60,000
CVT - Continuously variable transmission
DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission
-
The Hyundai Verna’s prices have been slashed by up to Rs 60,000. Maximum savings are being offered on the top-spec SX (O) Turbo DCT variant.
-
Higher-spec variants including SX (O), SX Turbo, SX (O) Turbo, SX Plus CVT, S (O) DCT, and SX Turbo DCT get price reductions of over Rs 50,000.
-
Prices for the Hyundai Verna range from Rs 10.69 lakh to Rs 16.98 lakh.
Honda City
Manual
|
Variant
|
Old Prices (Old GST Rates)
|
New Prices (New GST Rates)
|
Savings
|
SV
|
Rs 12.38 lakh
|
Rs 11.95 lakh
|
(-) Rs 43,000
|
V
|
Rs 13.15 lakh
|
Rs 12.70 lakh
|
(-) Rs 45,000
|
VX
|
Rs 14.22 lakh
|
Rs 13.73 lakh
|
(-) Rs 49,000
|
ZX
|
Rs 15.40 lakh
|
Rs 14.87 lakh
|
(-) Rs 53,000
Automatic
|
Variant
|
Old Prices (Old GST Rates)
|
New Prices (New GST Rates)
|
Savings
|
V CVT
|
Rs 14.40 lakh
|
Rs 13.90 lakh
|
(-) Rs 50,000
|
VX CVT
|
Rs 15.47 lakh
|
Rs 14.94 lakh
|
(-) Rs 53,000
|
ZX CVT
|
Rs 16.65 lakh
|
Rs 16.07 lakh
|
(-) Rs 58,000
|
Sports CVT
|
Rs 14.89 lakh
|
Rs 14.38 lakh
|
(-) Rs 51,000
|
ZX e HEV (Hybrid)
|
Rs 19.90 lakh
|
Rs 19.48 lakh
|
(-) Rs 42,000
- The CVT automatic variants of the Honda City get higher benefits of up to Rs 58,000, while manual variants of the sedan get price reduction of up to Rs 53,000.
-
Least benefits of Rs 42,000 is being offered with the strong-hybrid version of the Honda City.
-
Petrol variants of the Honda City is now priced from Rs 11.95 lakh to Rs 16.07 lakh, while the City Hybrid is priced at Rs 19.48 lakh.
Skoda Slavia
Manual
|
Variant
|
Old Price (Old GST rates)
|
New Price (New GST rates)
|
Savings
|
Classic
|
Rs 10.49 lakh
|
Rs 10 lakh
|
(-) Rs 49,000
|
Signature
|
Rs 13.59 lakh
|
Rs 13.12 lakh
|
(-) Rs 47,000
|
Sportline
|
Rs 13.80 lakh
|
Rs 13.32 lakh
|
(-) Rs 48,000
|
Prestige
|
Rs 15.63 lakh
|
Rs 15 lakh
|
(-) Rs 63,000
|
Monte Carlo
|
Rs 15.63 lakh
|
Rs 15 lakh
|
(-) Rs 63,000
Automatic
|
Variant
|
Old Price (Old GST rates)
|
New Price (New GST rates)
|
Savings
|
Signature AT
|
Rs 14.69 lakh
|
Rs 14.18 lakh
|
(-) Rs 51,000
|
Sportline AT
|
Rs 14.90 lakh
|
Rs 14.39 lakh
|
(-) Rs 51,000
|
1.5 Sportline DCT
|
Rs 16.50 lakh
|
Rs 15.93 lakh
|
(-) Rs 57,000
|
Prestige AT
|
Rs 16.73 lakh
|
Rs 16.15 lakh
|
(-) Rs 58,000
|
Monte Carlo AT
|
Rs 16.73 lakh
|
Rs 16.15 lakh
|
(-) Rs 58,000
|
1.5 Prestige DCT
|
18.33 lakh
|
Rs 17.70 lakh
|
(-) Rs 63,000
|
1.5 Monte Carlo DCT
|
18.33 lakh
|
Rs 17.70 lakh
|
(-) Rs 63,000
AT - Torque converter automatic transmission
-
Higher-spec Prestige and Monte Carlo variants (including both 1-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol) get maximum reduction of up to Rs 63,000.
-
The 1-litre turbo-petrol Signature AT and Sportline AT have become more affordable by over Rs 50,000.
-
Skoda Slavia’s new prices range from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 17.70 lakh.
Volkswagen Virtus
Manual
|
Variant
|
Old Price (Old GST rates)
|
New Price (Updated GST rates)
|
Savings
|
Comfortline MT
|
Rs 11.56 lakh
|
Rs 11.16 lakh
|
(-) Rs 40,000
|
Highline MT
|
Rs 13.58 lakh
|
Rs 13.11 lakh
|
(-) Rs 47,000
|
Highline Plus MT
|
Rs 13.88 lakh
|
Rs 13.40 lakh
|
(-) Rs 48,000
|
Topline MT
|
Rs 15.60 lakh
|
Rs 15 lakh
|
(-) Rs 60,000
|
GT Line MT
|
Rs 14.08 lakh
|
Rs 13.59 lakh
|
(-) Rs 49,000
|
1.5 GT Plus MT
|
Rs 17.60 lakh
|
Rs 16.99 lakh
|
(-) Rs 61,000
|
1.5 GT Plus Sport MT
|
Rs 17.85 lakh
|
Rs 17.23 lakh
|
(-) Rs 62,000
Automatic
|
Variant
|
Old Price (Old GST rates)
|
New Price (Updated GST rates)
|
Savings
|
Highline AT
|
Rs 14.88 lakh
|
Rs 14.37 lakh
|
(-) Rs 51,000
|
Highline Plus AT
|
Rs 14.98 lakh
|
Rs 14.46 lakh
|
(-) Rs 52,000
|
Topline AT
|
Rs 16.86 lakh
|
Rs 16.28 lakh
|
(-) Rs 58,000
|
GT Line AT
|
Rs 15.18 lakh
|
Rs 14.66 lakh
|
(-) Rs 52,000
|
1.5 GT Plus DCT
|
Rs 19.15 lakh
|
Rs 18.49 lakh
|
(-) Rs 66,000
|
1.5 GT Plus Sport DCT
|
Rs 19.40 lakh
|
Rs 18.73 lakh
|
(-) Rs 67,000
AT - Torque converter automatic transmission
-
The VW Virtus offers the highest amount of benefits amongst all compact sedans.
-
The 1.5-litre GT Plus variants of the Volkswagen Virtus enjoy the highest benefits of over Rs 60,000.
-
Price reductions for other variants of the Virtus range between Rs 40,000 and Rs 60,000.
-
Volkswagen Virtus is now priced from Rs 11.16 lakh to Rs 18.73 lakh.
Revised tax slabs for sub-4m and compact sedans
The revised GST rates for subcompact and compact sedans have been detailed below in the table:
|
Type Of Vehicle
|
Old GST Slab (Including Cess)
|
New GST Rates
|
Savings
|
Sub-4 metre (Petrol)
|
29% (28% GST + 1% cess)
|
18%
|
11%
|
Cars over 4 metres in length with engine capacity up to 1,500cc
|
Up to 45% (28% GST + 17%)
|
40%
|
5%
Note that the Maruti Dzire, Tata Tigor, Honda Amaze, and Hyundai Aura are sub-4m sedans with engine capacities less than 1,200 cc, while Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus, and Skoda Slavia are over 4 metres in length.
When Do The New Prices Come Into Effect?
The updated prices for sedans mentioned above are now in effect, following the Central Government’s directive to implement the new GST rates across the nation. Along with festive season benefits, it’s now a good time to consider buying a new car if you had your eyes on one.
All prices are ex-showroom
2 out of 2 found this helpful