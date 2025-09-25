All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register
    English | हिंदी

    Subcompact And Compact Sedans New Prices After GST Rate Cut: Old vs New Prices Compared

    Modified On Sep 25, 2025 03:29 PM By Shreyash

    1.2K Views
    • Write a comment

    The Honda Amaze gets the highest price cut of up to Rs 1.2 lakh among subcompact sedans, while the Volkswagen Virtus get savings of up to Rs 67,000, which is the maximum amongst compact sedans

    Mass Market Sedan Price Cut

    GST 2.0 is live in India, and cars are among the biggest winners of the revised rates. We have already seen brands roll out the GST 2.0 benefits across their lineups. In this report, let’s take a look at all subcompact and compact sedans – Maruti Dzire, Honda Amaze, Tata Tigor, Hyundai Aura, Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus, And Skoda Slavia – to find out which one gets the steepest price cut. The variant-wise old and new prices have been detailed below for each model.

    Maruti Dzire

    Maruti Dzire front

    Manual

    Variant

    Old Prices (Old GST Rates)

    New Prices (New GST Rates)

    Savings

    LXi

    Rs 6.84 lakh

    Rs 6.26 lakh

    (-) Rs 58,000

    VXi

    Rs 7.84 lakh

    Rs 7.17 lakh

    (-) Rs 67,000

    VXi CNG

    Rs 8.79 lakh

    Rs 8.03 lakh

    (-) Rs 76,000

    ZXi

    Rs 8.94 lakh

    Rs 8.18 lakh

    (-) Rs 76,000

    ZXi Plus

    Rs 9.69 lakh

    Rs 8.86 lakh

    (-) Rs 83,000

    ZXi CNG

    Rs 9.89 lakh

    Rs 9.04 lakh

    (-) Rs 85,000

    Automatic

    Variant

    Old Prices (Old GST Rates)

    New Prices (New GST Rates)

    Savings

    VXi AMT

    Rs 8.34 lakh

    Rs 7.62 lakh

    (-) Rs 72,000

    ZXi AMT

    Rs 9.44 lakh

    Rs 8.63 lakh

    (-) Rs 81,000

    ZXi Plus AMT

    Rs 10.19 lakh

    Rs 9.31 lakh

    (-) Rs 88,000

    AMT - Automated manual transmission 

    • The Maruti Dzire gets maximum savings of up to Rs 88,000 on the top-spec ZXi Plus AMT variant. 

    • Other higher-spec variants like ZXi Plus, ZXi CNG, and ZXi AMT also get price cuts of more than Rs 80,000.

    • The new prices of the Maruti Dzire range between Rs 6.26 lakh and Rs 9.31 lakh.

    Tata Tigor

    Manual

    Variant

    Old Prices (Old GST Rates)

    New Prices (New GST Rates)

    Savings

    XM

    Rs 6 lakh

    Rs 5.49 lakh

    (-) Rs 51,000

    XT

    Rs 6.80 lakh

    Rs 6.22 lakh

    (-) Rs 58,000

    XZ

    Rs 7.40 lakh

    Rs 6.77 lakh

    (-) Rs 63,000

    XT CNG

    Rs 7.80 lakh

    Rs 7.14 lakh

    (-) Rs 66,000

    XZ Plus

    Rs 8 lakh

    Rs 7.32 lakh

    (-) Rs 68,000

    XZ CNG

    Rs 8.40 lakh

    Rs 7.68 lakh

    (-) Rs 72,000

    XZ Plus Lux

    Rs 8.50 lakh

    Rs 7.78 lakh

    (-) Rs 72,000

    XZ Plus CNG

    Rs 9 lakh

    Rs 8.23 lakh

    (-) Rs 77,000

    XZ Plus Lux CNG

    Rs 9.50 lakh

    Rs 8.69 lakh

    (-) Rs 81,000

    Automatic

    Variant

    Old Prices (Old GST Rates)

    New Prices (New GST Rates)

    Savings

    XTA

    Rs 7.35 lakh

    Rs 6.72 lakh

    (-) Rs 63,000

    XZA

    Rs 7.95 lakh

    Rs 7.27 lakh

    (-) Rs 68,000

    XZA Plus

    Rs 8.55 lakh

    Rs 7.82 lakh

    (-) Rs 73,000

    XZA CNG

    Rs 8.95 lakh

    Rs 8.19 lakh

    (-) Rs 76,000

    XZA Plus CNG

    Rs 9.55 lakh

    Rs 8.74 lakh

    (-) Rs 81,000
    • The top-spec XZA Plus CNG variants of the Tata Tigor get maximum savings of Rs 81,000. 

    • Price reductions for other variants range between Rs 51,000 and Rs 77,000.

    • The Tata Tigor is now priced between Rs 5.59 lakh and Rs 8.74 lakh.

    Hyundai Aura

    Hyundai Aura

    Manual

    Variant

    Old Prices (Old GST Rates)

    New Prices (New GST Rates)

    Savings

    E

    Rs 6.54 lakh

    Rs 5.98 lakh

    (-) Rs 56,000

    S

    Rs 7.38 lakh

    Rs 6.75 lakh

    (-) Rs 63,000

    S Corporate

    Rs 7.48 lakh

    Rs 6.84 lakh

    (-) Rs 64,000

    E CNG

    Rs 7.55 lakh

    Rs 6.90 lakh

    (-) Rs 65,000

    SX

    Rs 8.15 lakh

    Rs 7.54 lakh

    (-) Rs 61,000

    S CNG

    Rs 8.37 lakh

    Rs 7.66 lakh

    (-) Rs 71,000

    S Corporate CNG

    Rs 8.47 lakh

    Rs 7.75 lakh

    (-) Rs 72,000

    SX (O)

    Rs 8.74 lakh

    Rs 8 lakh

    (-) Rs 74,000

    SX CNG

    Rs 9.11 lakh

    Rs 8.42 lakh

    (-) Rs 69,000

    Automatic

    Variant

    Old Prices (Old GST Rates)

    New Prices (New GST Rates)

    Savings

    S AMT

    Rs 8.08 lakh

    Rs 7.39 lakh

    (-) Rs 69,000

    SX Plus AMT

    Rs 8.95 lakh

    Rs 8.19 lakh

    (-) Rs 76,000
    • Hyundai has made price reductions of up to Rs 76,000, the highest being offered on the top-spec SX Plus AMT variant of the Aura. 

    • Over Rs 70,000 has been slashed for S CNG, S Corporate CNG, and SX(O) variants.

    • Under the GST 2.0, the Hyundai Aura is priced from Rs 5.98 lakh to 8.42 lakh.

    Honda Amaze 3rd Generation

    Honda Amaze

    Manual

    Variant

    Old Prices (Old GST Rates)

    New Prices (New GST Rates)

    Savings

    V

    Rs 8.10 lakh

    Rs 7.41 lakh

    (-) Rs 69,000

    VX

    Rs 9.20 lakh

    Rs 8.41 lakh

    (-) Rs 79,000

    ZX

    Rs 10 lakh

    Rs 9.15 lakh

    (-) Rs 85,000

    Automatic

    Variant

    Old Prices (Old GST Rates)

    New Prices (New GST Rates)

    Savings

    V CVT

    Rs 9.35 lakh

    Rs 8.55 lakh

    (-) Rs 80,000

    VX CVT

    Rs 10 lakh

    Rs 9.15 lakh

    (-) Rs 85,000

    ZX CVT

    Rs 11.20 lakh

    Rs 10 lakh

    (-) Rs 1.2 lakh
    • The Honda Amaze third-generation gets the highest price cut of up to Rs 1.2 lakh on the top-spec ZX CVT, which is maximum among all subcompact sedans.

    • For manual variants of the Amaze, Honda has made reductions of up to Rs 85,000.

    • Honda Amaze third-generation is priced from Rs 7.41 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

    Honda Amaze 2nd Generation

    Variant

    Old Prices (Old GST Rates)

    New Prices (New GST Rates)

    Savings

    S MT

    Rs 7.63 lakh

    Rs 6.98 lakh

    (-) Rs 65,000

    S CVT

    Rs 8.53 lakh

    Rs 7.80 lakh

    (-) Rs 73,000
    • Honda only offers the Amaze second-generation in a single S variant, which gets a price reduction of up to Rs 73,000.

    • Its new prices range from Rs 6.98 lakh to Rs 7.80 lakh.

    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    Manual

    Variant

    Old Prices (Old GST Rates)

    New Prices (New GST Rates)

    Savings

    EX

    Rs 11.07 lakh

    Rs 10.69 lakh

    (-) Rs 38,000

    S

    Rs 12.37 lakh

    Rs 11.95 lakh

    (-) Rs 42,000

    SX

    Rs 13.15 lakh

    Rs 12.70 lakh

    (-) Rs 45,000

    SX Plus

    Rs 13.79 lakh

    Rs 13.32 lakh

    (-) Rs 47,000

    SX(O)

    Rs 14.86 lakh

    Rs 14.35 lakh

    (-) Rs 51,000

    SX Turbo

    Rs 15.04 lakh

    Rs 14.52 lakh

    (-) Rs 52,000

    SX (O) Turbo

    Rs 16.19 lakh

    Rs 15.64 lakh

    (-) Rs 55,000

    Automatic

    Variant

    Old Prices (Old GST Rates)

    New Prices (New GST Rates)

    Savings

    S CVT

    Rs 13.62 lakh

    Rs 13.15 lakh

    (-) Rs 47,000

    SX CVT

    Rs 14.40 lakh

    Rs 13.91 lakh

    (-) Rs 49,000

    SX Plus CVT

    Rs 15.04 lakh

    Rs 14.52 lakh

    (-) Rs 52,000

    S (O) Turbo DCT

    Rs 15.27 lakh

    Rs 14.74 lakh

    (-) Rs 53,000

    SX Turbo DCT

    Rs 16.29 lakh

    Rs 15.72 lakh

    (-) Rs 57,000

    SX (O) CVT

    Rs 16.40 lakh

    Rs 15.83 lakh

    (-) Rs 57,000

    SX (O) Turbo DCT

    Rs 17.58 lakh

    Rs 16.98 lakh

    (-) Rs 60,000

    CVT - Continuously variable transmission

    DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission

    • The Hyundai Verna’s prices have been slashed by up to Rs 60,000. Maximum savings are being offered on the top-spec SX (O) Turbo DCT variant.

    • Higher-spec variants including SX (O), SX Turbo, SX (O) Turbo, SX Plus CVT, S (O) DCT, and SX Turbo DCT get price reductions of over Rs 50,000.

    • Prices for the Hyundai Verna range from Rs 10.69 lakh to Rs 16.98 lakh.

    Honda City

    Manual

    Variant

    Old Prices (Old GST Rates)

    New Prices (New GST Rates)

    Savings

    SV

    Rs 12.38 lakh

    Rs 11.95 lakh

    (-) Rs 43,000

    V

    Rs 13.15 lakh

    Rs 12.70 lakh

    (-) Rs 45,000

    VX

    Rs 14.22 lakh

    Rs 13.73 lakh

    (-) Rs 49,000

    ZX

    Rs 15.40 lakh

    Rs 14.87 lakh

    (-) Rs 53,000

    Automatic

    Variant

    Old Prices (Old GST Rates)

    New Prices (New GST Rates)

    Savings

    V CVT

    Rs 14.40 lakh

    Rs 13.90 lakh

    (-) Rs 50,000

    VX CVT

    Rs 15.47 lakh

    Rs 14.94 lakh

    (-) Rs 53,000

    ZX CVT

    Rs 16.65 lakh

    Rs 16.07 lakh

    (-) Rs 58,000

    Sports CVT

    Rs 14.89 lakh

    Rs 14.38 lakh

    (-) Rs 51,000

    ZX e HEV (Hybrid)

    Rs 19.90 lakh

    Rs 19.48 lakh

    (-) Rs 42,000
    • The CVT automatic variants of the Honda City get higher benefits of up to Rs 58,000, while manual variants of the sedan get price reduction of up to Rs 53,000.

    • Least benefits of Rs 42,000 is being offered with the strong-hybrid version of the Honda City.

    • Petrol variants of the Honda City is now priced from Rs 11.95 lakh to Rs 16.07 lakh, while the City Hybrid is priced at Rs 19.48 lakh.

    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    Manual

    Variant

    Old Price (Old GST rates)

    New Price (New GST rates)

    Savings

    Classic

    Rs 10.49 lakh

    Rs 10 lakh

    (-) Rs 49,000

    Signature

    Rs 13.59 lakh

    Rs 13.12 lakh

    (-) Rs 47,000

    Sportline

    Rs 13.80 lakh

    Rs 13.32 lakh

    (-) Rs 48,000

    Prestige

    Rs 15.63 lakh

    Rs 15 lakh

    (-) Rs 63,000

    Monte Carlo

    Rs 15.63 lakh

    Rs 15 lakh

    (-) Rs 63,000

    Automatic

    Variant

    Old Price (Old GST rates)

    New Price (New GST rates)

    Savings

    Signature AT

    Rs 14.69 lakh

    Rs 14.18 lakh

    (-) Rs 51,000

    Sportline AT

    Rs 14.90 lakh

    Rs 14.39 lakh

    (-) Rs 51,000

    1.5 Sportline DCT

    Rs 16.50 lakh

    Rs 15.93 lakh

    (-) Rs 57,000

    Prestige AT

    Rs 16.73 lakh

    Rs 16.15 lakh

    (-) Rs 58,000

    Monte Carlo AT

    Rs 16.73 lakh

    Rs 16.15 lakh

    (-) Rs 58,000

    1.5 Prestige DCT

    18.33 lakh

    Rs 17.70 lakh

    (-) Rs 63,000

    1.5 Monte Carlo DCT

    18.33 lakh

    Rs 17.70 lakh

    (-) Rs 63,000

    AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

    • Higher-spec Prestige and Monte Carlo variants (including both 1-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol) get maximum reduction of up to Rs 63,000.

    • The 1-litre turbo-petrol Signature AT and Sportline AT have become more affordable by over Rs 50,000.

    • Skoda Slavia’s new prices range from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 17.70 lakh.

    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    Manual

    Variant

    Old Price (Old GST rates)

    New Price (Updated GST rates)

    Savings

    Comfortline MT

    Rs 11.56 lakh

    Rs 11.16 lakh

    (-) Rs 40,000

    Highline MT

    Rs 13.58 lakh

    Rs 13.11 lakh

    (-) Rs 47,000

    Highline Plus MT

    Rs 13.88 lakh

    Rs 13.40 lakh

    (-) Rs 48,000

    Topline MT

    Rs 15.60 lakh

    Rs 15 lakh

    (-) Rs 60,000

    GT Line MT

    Rs 14.08 lakh

    Rs 13.59 lakh

    (-) Rs 49,000

    1.5 GT Plus MT

    Rs 17.60 lakh

    Rs 16.99 lakh

    (-) Rs 61,000

    1.5 GT Plus Sport MT

    Rs 17.85 lakh

    Rs 17.23 lakh

    (-) Rs 62,000

    Automatic

    Variant

    Old Price (Old GST rates)

    New Price (Updated GST rates)

    Savings

    Highline AT

    Rs 14.88 lakh

    Rs 14.37 lakh

    (-) Rs 51,000

    Highline Plus AT

    Rs 14.98 lakh

    Rs 14.46 lakh

    (-) Rs 52,000

    Topline AT

    Rs 16.86 lakh

    Rs 16.28 lakh

    (-) Rs 58,000

    GT Line AT

    Rs 15.18 lakh

    Rs 14.66 lakh

    (-) Rs 52,000

    1.5 GT Plus DCT

    Rs 19.15 lakh

    Rs 18.49 lakh

    (-) Rs 66,000

    1.5 GT Plus Sport DCT

    Rs 19.40 lakh

    Rs 18.73 lakh

    (-) Rs 67,000

    AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

    • The VW Virtus offers the highest amount of benefits amongst all compact sedans. 

    • The 1.5-litre GT Plus variants of the Volkswagen Virtus enjoy the highest benefits of over Rs 60,000.

    • Price reductions for other variants of the Virtus range between Rs 40,000 and Rs 60,000.

    • Volkswagen Virtus is now priced from Rs 11.16 lakh to Rs 18.73 lakh.

    Revised tax slabs for sub-4m and compact sedans

    The revised GST rates for subcompact and compact sedans have been detailed below in the table: 

    Type Of Vehicle

    Old GST Slab (Including Cess)

    New GST Rates

    Savings

    Sub-4 metre (Petrol)

    29% (28% GST + 1% cess)

    18%

    11%

    Cars over 4 metres in length with engine capacity up to 1,500cc

    Up to 45% (28% GST + 17%)

    40%

    5%

    Note that the Maruti Dzire, Tata Tigor, Honda Amaze, and Hyundai Aura are sub-4m sedans with engine capacities less than 1,200 cc, while Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus, and Skoda Slavia are over 4 metres in length.

    When Do The New Prices Come Into Effect?

    The updated prices for sedans mentioned above are now in effect, following the Central Government’s directive to implement the new GST rates across the nation. Along with festive season benefits, it’s now a good time to consider buying a new car if you had your eyes on one. 

    All prices are ex-showroom

    Was this article helpful ?

    2 out of 2 found this helpful

    Write your Comment on Maruti Dzire

    Explore similar cars

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending Sedan Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    Subcompact And Compact Sedans New Prices After GST Rate Cut: Old vs New Prices Compared
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    Car Sold

    Every 4 minute

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2025 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience