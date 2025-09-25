Subcompact And Compact Sedans New Prices After GST Rate Cut: Old vs New Prices Compared

The Honda Amaze gets the highest price cut of up to Rs 1.2 lakh among subcompact sedans, while the Volkswagen Virtus get savings of up to Rs 67,000, which is the maximum amongst compact sedans

GST 2.0 is live in India, and cars are among the biggest winners of the revised rates. We have already seen brands roll out the GST 2.0 benefits across their lineups. In this report, let’s take a look at all subcompact and compact sedans – Maruti Dzire, Honda Amaze, Tata Tigor, Hyundai Aura, Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus, And Skoda Slavia – to find out which one gets the steepest price cut. The variant-wise old and new prices have been detailed below for each model.

Maruti Dzire

Manual

Variant Old Prices (Old GST Rates) New Prices (New GST Rates) Savings LXi Rs 6.84 lakh Rs 6.26 lakh (-) Rs 58,000 VXi Rs 7.84 lakh Rs 7.17 lakh (-) Rs 67,000 VXi CNG Rs 8.79 lakh Rs 8.03 lakh (-) Rs 76,000 ZXi Rs 8.94 lakh Rs 8.18 lakh (-) Rs 76,000 ZXi Plus Rs 9.69 lakh Rs 8.86 lakh (-) Rs 83,000 ZXi CNG Rs 9.89 lakh Rs 9.04 lakh (-) Rs 85,000

Automatic

Variant Old Prices (Old GST Rates) New Prices (New GST Rates) Savings VXi AMT Rs 8.34 lakh Rs 7.62 lakh (-) Rs 72,000 ZXi AMT Rs 9.44 lakh Rs 8.63 lakh (-) Rs 81,000 ZXi Plus AMT Rs 10.19 lakh Rs 9.31 lakh (-) Rs 88,000

AMT - Automated manual transmission

The Maruti Dzire gets maximum savings of up to Rs 88,000 on the top-spec ZXi Plus AMT variant.

Other higher-spec variants like ZXi Plus, ZXi CNG, and ZXi AMT also get price cuts of more than Rs 80,000.

The new prices of the Maruti Dzire range between Rs 6.26 lakh and Rs 9.31 lakh.

Tata Tigor

Manual

Variant Old Prices (Old GST Rates) New Prices (New GST Rates) Savings XM Rs 6 lakh Rs 5.49 lakh (-) Rs 51,000 XT Rs 6.80 lakh Rs 6.22 lakh (-) Rs 58,000 XZ Rs 7.40 lakh Rs 6.77 lakh (-) Rs 63,000 XT CNG Rs 7.80 lakh Rs 7.14 lakh (-) Rs 66,000 XZ Plus Rs 8 lakh Rs 7.32 lakh (-) Rs 68,000 XZ CNG Rs 8.40 lakh Rs 7.68 lakh (-) Rs 72,000 XZ Plus Lux Rs 8.50 lakh Rs 7.78 lakh (-) Rs 72,000 XZ Plus CNG Rs 9 lakh Rs 8.23 lakh (-) Rs 77,000 XZ Plus Lux CNG Rs 9.50 lakh Rs 8.69 lakh (-) Rs 81,000

Automatic

Variant Old Prices (Old GST Rates) New Prices (New GST Rates) Savings XTA Rs 7.35 lakh Rs 6.72 lakh (-) Rs 63,000 XZA Rs 7.95 lakh Rs 7.27 lakh (-) Rs 68,000 XZA Plus Rs 8.55 lakh Rs 7.82 lakh (-) Rs 73,000 XZA CNG Rs 8.95 lakh Rs 8.19 lakh (-) Rs 76,000 XZA Plus CNG Rs 9.55 lakh Rs 8.74 lakh (-) Rs 81,000

The top-spec XZA Plus CNG variants of the Tata Tigor get maximum savings of Rs 81,000.

Price reductions for other variants range between Rs 51,000 and Rs 77,000.

The Tata Tigor is now priced between Rs 5.59 lakh and Rs 8.74 lakh.

Hyundai Aura

Manual

Variant Old Prices (Old GST Rates) New Prices (New GST Rates) Savings E Rs 6.54 lakh Rs 5.98 lakh (-) Rs 56,000 S Rs 7.38 lakh Rs 6.75 lakh (-) Rs 63,000 S Corporate Rs 7.48 lakh Rs 6.84 lakh (-) Rs 64,000 E CNG Rs 7.55 lakh Rs 6.90 lakh (-) Rs 65,000 SX Rs 8.15 lakh Rs 7.54 lakh (-) Rs 61,000 S CNG Rs 8.37 lakh Rs 7.66 lakh (-) Rs 71,000 S Corporate CNG Rs 8.47 lakh Rs 7.75 lakh (-) Rs 72,000 SX (O) Rs 8.74 lakh Rs 8 lakh (-) Rs 74,000 SX CNG Rs 9.11 lakh Rs 8.42 lakh (-) Rs 69,000

Automatic

Variant Old Prices (Old GST Rates) New Prices (New GST Rates) Savings S AMT Rs 8.08 lakh Rs 7.39 lakh (-) Rs 69,000 SX Plus AMT Rs 8.95 lakh Rs 8.19 lakh (-) Rs 76,000

Hyundai has made price reductions of up to Rs 76,000, the highest being offered on the top-spec SX Plus AMT variant of the Aura.

Over Rs 70,000 has been slashed for S CNG, S Corporate CNG, and SX(O) variants.

Under the GST 2.0, the Hyundai Aura is priced from Rs 5.98 lakh to 8.42 lakh.

Honda Amaze 3rd Generation

Manual

Variant Old Prices (Old GST Rates) New Prices (New GST Rates) Savings V Rs 8.10 lakh Rs 7.41 lakh (-) Rs 69,000 VX Rs 9.20 lakh Rs 8.41 lakh (-) Rs 79,000 ZX Rs 10 lakh Rs 9.15 lakh (-) Rs 85,000

Automatic

Variant Old Prices (Old GST Rates) New Prices (New GST Rates) Savings V CVT Rs 9.35 lakh Rs 8.55 lakh (-) Rs 80,000 VX CVT Rs 10 lakh Rs 9.15 lakh (-) Rs 85,000 ZX CVT Rs 11.20 lakh Rs 10 lakh (-) Rs 1.2 lakh

The Honda Amaze third-generation gets the highest price cut of up to Rs 1.2 lakh on the top-spec ZX CVT, which is maximum among all subcompact sedans.

For manual variants of the Amaze, Honda has made reductions of up to Rs 85,000.

Honda Amaze third-generation is priced from Rs 7.41 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

Honda Amaze 2nd Generation

Variant Old Prices (Old GST Rates) New Prices (New GST Rates) Savings S MT Rs 7.63 lakh Rs 6.98 lakh (-) Rs 65,000 S CVT Rs 8.53 lakh Rs 7.80 lakh (-) Rs 73,000

Honda only offers the Amaze second-generation in a single S variant, which gets a price reduction of up to Rs 73,000.

Its new prices range from Rs 6.98 lakh to Rs 7.80 lakh.

Hyundai Verna

Manual

Variant Old Prices (Old GST Rates) New Prices (New GST Rates) Savings EX Rs 11.07 lakh Rs 10.69 lakh (-) Rs 38,000 S Rs 12.37 lakh Rs 11.95 lakh (-) Rs 42,000 SX Rs 13.15 lakh Rs 12.70 lakh (-) Rs 45,000 SX Plus Rs 13.79 lakh Rs 13.32 lakh (-) Rs 47,000 SX(O) Rs 14.86 lakh Rs 14.35 lakh (-) Rs 51,000 SX Turbo Rs 15.04 lakh Rs 14.52 lakh (-) Rs 52,000 SX (O) Turbo Rs 16.19 lakh Rs 15.64 lakh (-) Rs 55,000

Automatic

Variant Old Prices (Old GST Rates) New Prices (New GST Rates) Savings S CVT Rs 13.62 lakh Rs 13.15 lakh (-) Rs 47,000 SX CVT Rs 14.40 lakh Rs 13.91 lakh (-) Rs 49,000 SX Plus CVT Rs 15.04 lakh Rs 14.52 lakh (-) Rs 52,000 S (O) Turbo DCT Rs 15.27 lakh Rs 14.74 lakh (-) Rs 53,000 SX Turbo DCT Rs 16.29 lakh Rs 15.72 lakh (-) Rs 57,000 SX (O) CVT Rs 16.40 lakh Rs 15.83 lakh (-) Rs 57,000 SX (O) Turbo DCT Rs 17.58 lakh Rs 16.98 lakh (-) Rs 60,000

CVT - Continuously variable transmission

DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission

The Hyundai Verna’s prices have been slashed by up to Rs 60,000. Maximum savings are being offered on the top-spec SX (O) Turbo DCT variant.

Higher-spec variants including SX (O), SX Turbo, SX (O) Turbo, SX Plus CVT, S (O) DCT, and SX Turbo DCT get price reductions of over Rs 50,000.

Prices for the Hyundai Verna range from Rs 10.69 lakh to Rs 16.98 lakh.

Honda City

Manual

Variant Old Prices (Old GST Rates) New Prices (New GST Rates) Savings SV Rs 12.38 lakh Rs 11.95 lakh (-) Rs 43,000 V Rs 13.15 lakh Rs 12.70 lakh (-) Rs 45,000 VX Rs 14.22 lakh Rs 13.73 lakh (-) Rs 49,000 ZX Rs 15.40 lakh Rs 14.87 lakh (-) Rs 53,000

Automatic

Variant Old Prices (Old GST Rates) New Prices (New GST Rates) Savings V CVT Rs 14.40 lakh Rs 13.90 lakh (-) Rs 50,000 VX CVT Rs 15.47 lakh Rs 14.94 lakh (-) Rs 53,000 ZX CVT Rs 16.65 lakh Rs 16.07 lakh (-) Rs 58,000 Sports CVT Rs 14.89 lakh Rs 14.38 lakh (-) Rs 51,000 ZX e HEV (Hybrid) Rs 19.90 lakh Rs 19.48 lakh (-) Rs 42,000

The CVT automatic variants of the Honda City get higher benefits of up to Rs 58,000, while manual variants of the sedan get price reduction of up to Rs 53,000.

Least benefits of Rs 42,000 is being offered with the strong-hybrid version of the Honda City.

Petrol variants of the Honda City is now priced from Rs 11.95 lakh to Rs 16.07 lakh, while the City Hybrid is priced at Rs 19.48 lakh.

Skoda Slavia

Manual

Variant Old Price (Old GST rates) New Price (New GST rates) Savings Classic Rs 10.49 lakh Rs 10 lakh (-) Rs 49,000 Signature Rs 13.59 lakh Rs 13.12 lakh (-) Rs 47,000 Sportline Rs 13.80 lakh Rs 13.32 lakh (-) Rs 48,000 Prestige Rs 15.63 lakh Rs 15 lakh (-) Rs 63,000 Monte Carlo Rs 15.63 lakh Rs 15 lakh (-) Rs 63,000

Automatic

Variant Old Price (Old GST rates) New Price (New GST rates) Savings Signature AT Rs 14.69 lakh Rs 14.18 lakh (-) Rs 51,000 Sportline AT Rs 14.90 lakh Rs 14.39 lakh (-) Rs 51,000 1.5 Sportline DCT Rs 16.50 lakh Rs 15.93 lakh (-) Rs 57,000 Prestige AT Rs 16.73 lakh Rs 16.15 lakh (-) Rs 58,000 Monte Carlo AT Rs 16.73 lakh Rs 16.15 lakh (-) Rs 58,000 1.5 Prestige DCT 18.33 lakh Rs 17.70 lakh (-) Rs 63,000 1.5 Monte Carlo DCT 18.33 lakh Rs 17.70 lakh (-) Rs 63,000

AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

Higher-spec Prestige and Monte Carlo variants (including both 1-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol) get maximum reduction of up to Rs 63,000.

The 1-litre turbo-petrol Signature AT and Sportline AT have become more affordable by over Rs 50,000.

Skoda Slavia’s new prices range from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 17.70 lakh.

Volkswagen Virtus

Manual

Variant Old Price (Old GST rates) New Price (Updated GST rates) Savings Comfortline MT Rs 11.56 lakh Rs 11.16 lakh (-) Rs 40,000 Highline MT Rs 13.58 lakh Rs 13.11 lakh (-) Rs 47,000 Highline Plus MT Rs 13.88 lakh Rs 13.40 lakh (-) Rs 48,000 Topline MT Rs 15.60 lakh Rs 15 lakh (-) Rs 60,000 GT Line MT Rs 14.08 lakh Rs 13.59 lakh (-) Rs 49,000 1.5 GT Plus MT Rs 17.60 lakh Rs 16.99 lakh (-) Rs 61,000 1.5 GT Plus Sport MT Rs 17.85 lakh Rs 17.23 lakh (-) Rs 62,000

Automatic

Variant Old Price (Old GST rates) New Price (Updated GST rates) Savings Highline AT Rs 14.88 lakh Rs 14.37 lakh (-) Rs 51,000 Highline Plus AT Rs 14.98 lakh Rs 14.46 lakh (-) Rs 52,000 Topline AT Rs 16.86 lakh Rs 16.28 lakh (-) Rs 58,000 GT Line AT Rs 15.18 lakh Rs 14.66 lakh (-) Rs 52,000 1.5 GT Plus DCT Rs 19.15 lakh Rs 18.49 lakh (-) Rs 66,000 1.5 GT Plus Sport DCT Rs 19.40 lakh Rs 18.73 lakh (-) Rs 67,000

AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

The VW Virtus offers the highest amount of benefits amongst all compact sedans.

The 1.5-litre GT Plus variants of the Volkswagen Virtus enjoy the highest benefits of over Rs 60,000.

Price reductions for other variants of the Virtus range between Rs 40,000 and Rs 60,000.

Volkswagen Virtus is now priced from Rs 11.16 lakh to Rs 18.73 lakh.

Revised tax slabs for sub-4m and compact sedans

The revised GST rates for subcompact and compact sedans have been detailed below in the table:

Type Of Vehicle Old GST Slab (Including Cess) New GST Rates Savings Sub-4 metre (Petrol) 29% (28% GST + 1% cess) 18% 11% Cars over 4 metres in length with engine capacity up to 1,500cc Up to 45% (28% GST + 17%) 40% 5%

Note that the Maruti Dzire, Tata Tigor, Honda Amaze, and Hyundai Aura are sub-4m sedans with engine capacities less than 1,200 cc, while Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus, and Skoda Slavia are over 4 metres in length.

When Do The New Prices Come Into Effect?

The updated prices for sedans mentioned above are now in effect, following the Central Government’s directive to implement the new GST rates across the nation. Along with festive season benefits, it’s now a good time to consider buying a new car if you had your eyes on one.

All prices are ex-showroom