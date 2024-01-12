Modified On Jan 12, 2024 10:57 AM By Shreyash for Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Higher benefits are being offered with MY23 (model year) Hyundai models

Maximum benefits of up to Rs 3 lakh are being offered with the Hyundai Kona Electric.

With the Hyundai Tucson, customers can save up to Rs 2 lakh.

The Hyundai i20 is being offered with benefits of up to Rs 63,000.

The Verna is being offered with savings of up to Rs 55,000.

Get up to Rs 48,000 off on the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, and up to Rs 33,000 off on the Hyundai Aura.

The Hyundai Alcazar comes with savings of up to Rs 45,000.

Customers can avail benefits of up to Rs 30,000 on the Hyundai Venue.

All offers are valid till the end of January 2024.

Hyundai cars are being offered with discounts of up to Rs 3 lakh this January. Save for the Hyundai Creta, Hyundai Exter, and Hyundai Ioniq 5, all other models are being offered with benefits. Along with the MY23 units, some MY24 models are also available with benefits this month, with the MY23 cars receiving higher benefits. Let’s have a look at the model-wise offer details valid until the end of January 2024:

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Offers Amount MY23 MY24 Cash Discount Up to Rs 35,000 Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to 48,000 Up to Rs 33,000

The discounts mentioned for the MY23 units of the hatchback are only valid on its CNG variants. For the petrol-manual variants, the cash discount reduces to Rs 20,000, while for the AMT trims, it further goes down to Rs 10,000.

Similarly, the benefits mentioned for the MY24 units of the Grand i10 Nios can only be had with its CNG variants. The cash discount for the regular petrol-manual variants decreases to Rs 10,000, and for the AMT variants, the same reduces to Rs 5,000.

Other benefits such as exchange bonus and corporate discount remain the same.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is priced from Rs 5.93 lakh to Rs 8.56 lakh.

Hyundai Aura

Offers Amount MY23 MY24 Cash Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Up to Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 33,000 Up to Rs 28,000

Offers mentioned in the table for the MY23 units of the Hyundai Aura are only applicable on the CNG variants. The cash discount for the regular petrol-manual variants goes down to Rs 10,000.

Similarly, the MY24 offers mentioned above are only available with CNG variants of the Aura. For the petrol trims, the cash benefit reduces to Rs 5,000.

The Hyundai Aura is priced between Rs 6.49 lakh and Rs 9.04 lakh.

Hyundai i20

Offers Amount MY23 MY24 Cash Discount Up to Rs 50,000 N.A. Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 N.A. Total Benefits Up to Rs 63,000 Up to Rs 10,000

The maximum benefits stated above are only applicable on the pre-facelift DCT (dual clutch transmission) variants of the Hyundai i20. The cash discount for the pre-facelift i20’s Sportz manual trim goes down to Rs 25,000, while for all other variants, it further reduces to Rs 10,000. Please note that the corporate discount can only be had with DCT and Sportz manual variants of the hatchback.

The facelifted MY23 units of the i20 can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 15,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000.

The MY24 Hyundai i20 can only be had with an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000.

Hyundai i20 is priced from Rs 7.04 lakh and Rs 11.21 lakh.

Hyundai i20 N Line

Offers Amount (MY23) Cash Discount Up to Rs 50,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount N.A. Total Benefits Up to Rs 60,000

These discounts are on the pre-facelift version of the Hyundai i20 N Line MY23 units.

For the facelifted MY23 models, the cash discount is reduced to Rs 15,000, while there is no exchange bonus.

Hyundai is not offering any benefits on the MY24 units of the Hyundai i20 N Line.

Prices for the i20 N Line range from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12.52 lakh.

Hyundai Venue

Offers Amount (MY23) Venue Venue N Line Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 30,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 N.A. Corporate Discount N.A. N.A. Total Benefits Up to Rs 30,000 Up to Rs 30,000

Only the MY23 units of the Hyundai Venue are available with benefits this month.

Offers stated for the regular Hyundai Venue are only valid on the 1-litre turbo-petrol manual variants of the SUV. The cash offer goes down to Rs 10,000 for the DCT trims.

For the Venue N Line, the benefits mentioned in the table are valid for its old DCT and new manual variants.

Updated DCT variants of the Hyundai Venue can only be had with a cash discount of Rs 20,000.

The Hyundai Venue is priced between Rs 7.94 lakh and Rs 13.44 lakh, whereas the Venue N Line ranges from Rs 12.08 lakh to Rs 13.90 lakh.

Hyundai Verna

Offers Amount MY23 MY24 Cash Discount Up to Rs 30,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 55,000 Up to Rs 25,000

The MY23 Hyundai Verna comes with a higher cash benefit and exchange bonus compared to the MY24 model.

The prices for the Verna range from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 17.42 lakh.

Hyundai Alcazar

Offers Amount MY23 MY24 Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 N.A. Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Up to Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 45,000 Up to Rs 15,000

Benefits mentioned for the MY23 units of the Alcazar are only valid on its petrol variants. The diesel variants of the SUV miss out on the cash discount.

The MY24 units of the Hyundai Alcazar only come with a lower exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

Prices for the Alcazar range from Rs 16.78 lakh to Rs 21.28 lakh.

Hyundai Tucson

Offers Amount MY23 MY24 Cash Discount Up to Rs 2 lakh N.A. Exchange Bonus N.A. Up to Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 2 lakh Up to Rs 15,000

The cash benefit stated above for the MY23 units of the Tucson on the available with diesel variants. For the petrol models, the same goes down to Rs 50,000.

The MY24 units of the flagship Hyundai SUV, on other hand are only available with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

Prices for the Hyundai Tucson range between Rs 29.02 lakh and Rs 35.94 lakh.

Hyundai Kona Electric

Offers Amount (MY23) Cash Discount Up to Rs 3 lakh Total Benefits Up to Rs 3 lakh

The MY23 Hyundai Kona Electric is available with the highest cash discount of Rs 3 lakh.

No savings are available with the MY24 trims of the electric SUV.

The Kona is priced from Rs 23.84 lakh to 24.03 lakh.

Notes

The offers mentioned in the table may vary depending on the city and state. Please contact your nearest Hyundai dealership for more details.

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

